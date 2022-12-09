WASHINGTON — There’s no one simple explanation for why Jared McCann, Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle have become the team’s most productive trio over the past month.

After all, the line has excelled at winning puck battles and generating goals off hard work behind the net and in the corners. Considering McCann weighs 191 pounds, Eberle 190 and Beniers just 178, physical play wouldn’t be the first trait one thinks about with the three.

Eberle offers up another not-so-obvious reason: Beniers and his defense.

“I think he’s playing really well defensively and we’re creating offense off of that,” Eberle said after his team’s morning skate Friday before the Kraken opened a four-city road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Eberle’s line was held scoreless for one of the few times the last four weeks in this one. But he explained earlier in the day what he meant by Beniers and his defense helping the line’s offensive play.

“With his speed and the way he skates through the middle, a lot of times he goes back there and grabs the puck and he’s able to break it out himself,” Eberle said. “It allows (McCann) to make a good wall play when it comes to moving up ice with speed. So, (Beniers) is doing a good job of that and I think (McCann) and I are doing a good job of making plays.”

Whatever they’ve done, it’s working. The Natural Stat Trick website said the trio has outscored opponents 10-2, outshot them 58-41 and out-chanced them 53-34 while playing at even-strength since Nov. 13.

Eberle agreed that the line is also generating results off the type of grinding play not always expected from lighter-weight goal scorers.

“Competitively, I think we’re winning a lot of battles — especially on the forecheck,” Eberle said. “We forecheck really well and we’re creating chances off that.

“It seems like you’ve got to find different ways to score,” he added. “You don’t want to be a one-dimensional line. You don’t want to be a line that just scores off the rush. You want to be a line that does it all.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said the trio has “obviously had a very solid couple of weeks” and built the type of chemistry needed to bring speed and pace to their game and attack opponents from the neutral zone on in.

“Probably the most important part of their game — offensively, anyway — has been the game they play down low below the tops of the (faceoff) circles in the offensive zone. I’m not sure if that’s what everybody would have expected initially when we put those guys together, but they’ve been good down low. They’ve worked really hard. They find second pucks, get backs back. And that helps them extend offensive zone time and that’s made them effective.”

And Hakstol agrees Beniers is helping with an improved defensive component to his game.

“When you’re judging a player’s defensive play there’s always an element of what the matchups are and who he’s playing against,” Hakstol said. “But in Matty’s case it really hasn’t mattered. He’s been responsible, he’s confident defensively. There’s no question he’s learning. There are spots through individual games that he’s learning from. But he picks things up quickly.”

Beniers entered Friday’s game with 10 goals and 11 assists, second only to the team-leading 12 goals by McCann and third in Kraken points with 21, trailing behind Andre Burakovsky’s 26 and Eberle’s 22.

For Eberle, who has six goals and 16 assists, the increased production pace is a welcome change after he dropped off considerably the second half of last season. Eberle attributes the surge to some of the improved talent across the lineup — making it difficult for defenders to zero in on just one or two players — but also the team’s competitive record.

“You look at the standings and where we are, you want to be competing,” he said. “Especially as you get older — you want to chase a Cup. That’s really all you care about. And when you’re in the race, games are a lot more enjoyable. A lot more fun.”

And that newfound energy level might help explain not only Eberle’s individual stats jump, but his entire line’s ability to maintain its outsized physical play.

Notes

Alex Ovechkin’s empty net goal in the final seconds of Friday night’s game gave him 796 for his career, leaving him 98 goals behind Wayne Gretzky’s 894 for the most all-time. Ovechkin is just four goals from the 800-mark, reached only by Gretzky and Gordie Howe — who had 801 goals in the NHL and another 174 in the major pro World Hockey Association.

The Kraken put out a lineup that looked like Washington Capitals West in this game. Philipp Grubauer got the start in goal, making 34 saves against a Capitals team he broke in with from 2012 through 2017-18, while winger Burakovsky played his first five seasons with Washington starting in 2014.

Forward Daniel Sprong and defenseman Justin Schultz played with the Capitals last season and made their first trips back to Capital One Arena since leaving.