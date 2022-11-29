LOS ANGELES — Where to even begin.

The Kraken and Los Angeles Kings combined for 16 regulation goals in something too lawless to be called a slugfest. The teams, tied 2-2 less than 10 minutes into the game, traded goals three times before Seattle finally looked to be pulling away.

Los Angeles wasn’t done, though, and sent Tuesday’s game to overtime tied at eight. There the Kings took a too-many-men penalty and Seattle’s Andre Burakovsky ended a night to remember with a 9-8 victory.

“It was a kind of a messed-up night,” Burakovsky reflected.

“I think we played a really bad game and so did they. We were lucky they didn’t play good at all.”

The Kraken (14-5-3) won their franchise-best sixth straight game at Crypto.com Arena, setting team records for most goals (9) and most combined goals (17).

They didn’t just light the lamps — they fried them. Before the third period even started, it was the highest-scoring game of the 2022-23 season. Twelve goals in the first half of the contest had it tied for fourth all-time for most combined goals in the first 30 minutes of an NHL game. The last time it happened was more than 12 years ago.

Burakovsky, Matty Beniers and Jared McCann scored twice each. Jordan Eberle (four assists) Alex Wennberg (one goal, two assists) and Justin Schultz (three assists) chipped in frequently.

The goalies might prefer their names be redacted, but Seattle’s Martin Jones (27 saves, .771 save %) went the distance while Cal Petersen (12 saves, .750 save %) relieved Jonathan Quick (nine saves on 14 shots) after the Kraken’s fifth goal.

“I haven’t been in a game like this since junior hockey,” McCann, 26, said. “Defensively, we didn’t shut it down in front of Jonesy. That’s on us. We’ve got to figure it out here and get back to the way we know how to play.”

In the end, this game could be little more than a fever dream for the Kraken.

“We probably won’t look at a whole lot of this, to be honest with you,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “We’ll get back to who we are and get back to work two nights from now.”

The Kraken had a costly hiccup off the opening faceoff, a rarity of late. Anze Kopitar scored 16 seconds into the game, then Beniers responded on the power play.

McCann tapped in a well-placed feed from Eberle for a 2-1 lead erased 34 seconds later. Wennberg scored the Kraken’s second power-play goal, but the first period ended tied at 3.

Got that? Let’s press on.

After Beniers threw in his second of the night 1:31 into the second period, someone scored about every minute and a half until the game’s midway point — two for Los Angeles, three for Seattle.

McCann was the first Kraken player to reach double-digit goals this season, but he was only able to bask in the glory of his latest for 1:49. He ended Quick’s night with his second of the game, but Adrian Kempe quickly evened the score 5-5.

“They make it hard to clog it up in the neutral zone,” Burakovsky said. “There’s not a whole lot of room out there against them.”

Kings winger Gabriel Vilardi’s second of the night and a last-minute goal from Burakovsky ruined the relative calm of the second period’s last 10 minutes. The Kraken led 8-6 after two.

A paltry two-goal lead wasn’t going to cut it Tuesday. Sean Durzi and Mikey Anderson scored just over two minutes apart to send the game to overtime. After more than 53 chaotic minutes, Hakstol still had his timeout and used it.

Though he noticed some potential fatigue in the third period, Hakstol said he didn’t consider following the Kings’ example with a goalie swap.

“I don’t believe (Jones) had a whole lot of opportunity on the ones that went by him,” Hakstol said. “As crazy as it sounds in that type of game, he continued to give us a chance to make the next play.”

Seattle’s penalty kill was 2 for 4. The Kraken have won six straight on the road.

Beniers stretched his point streak to five games (four goals, seven assists) and moved into first in NHL rookie goals with nine. He padded his rookie lead in points (20). Defenseman Schultz extended his career-best point streak to six games (two goals, eight assists).

With a 4-on-3 advantage in overtime, Burakovsky played catch with Eberle and Vince Dunn before putting it away with a practiced snap shot from a favorite spot.

“I was lucky it was me today,” Burakovsky said. “Nice way to end it.”

