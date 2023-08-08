Inside the NHL

Greg Cohen knows plenty about sports fan optimism when it comes to how much they’ll pay to see their favorite teams play live.

He’s the vice president of growth for New York-based TicketIQ, an event search engine, aggregator and mobile application that uses proprietary software to track ticket listings across 90% of the secondary market. With the new NHL schedule now having been out several weeks, Cohen has compiled average list prices of tickets being sold online for all 32 teams and what he’s found bodes well for the Kraken before a pivotal season when it comes to filling seats in future years at Climate Pledge Arena.

In short, Kraken tickets are now the NHL’s most expensive by far — averaging $390 on secondary market resale platforms such as Ticketmaster and SeatGeek. That’s 6% higher than the next closest team, the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, at $367 per ticket.

Kraken tickets have always been relatively expensive, usually among the top-3 teams for resale. Remember, the team initially priced seats rather aggressively in sales to season ticket holders to help recoup the all-private $1.15 billion cost of remaking KeyArena into Climate Pledge.

And those season ticket holders have been equally aggressive in pricing those seats when reselling them online via platforms tracked by Cohen’s software. But these current prices go beyond anything prior, representing a 53% jump from a year ago — the highest among the top-five most expensive teams.

And reasons for that quantum Kraken leap are pretty evident.

“I definitely think their success on the ice last season is the main driving force in price and demand,” Cohen said.

That news couldn’t be better for the Kraken, who next spring will seek season ticket renewals from fans on minimum three-year plans. It’s a much better outlook than a year ago, after a dismal 60-point Kraken debut campaign sent the secondary market value of their tickets plummeting.

Fans who had prepaid for Kraken tickets in three, five and seven-year packages suddenly found similar single-game seats in their sections selling online for much less. And when they tried to resell their own seats — either because they couldn’t make all games or to subsidize their season ticket outlay — they often did so at a significant money loss.

That’s hardly a selling point for season ticket renewal. In fact, some Kraken fans even tried to escape their season ticket contracts early.

But the team had bought time to turn things around by requiring the minimum three-year commitments. And things began changing last season, with the Kraken jumping to 100 points and making the playoffs — coming within one victory of the Western Conference Final.

As the season progressed, ticket demand increased and prices rose on secondary markets.

Kraken fans weren’t exactly getting wealthy flipping their seats online — especially given hefty fees charged for such transactions. But those fans did break even on sales more often while some took in modest profits.

And come playoff time, those fans held prime seats to the city’s hottest sports attraction. The Kraken’s ensuing two-round playoff run was also thought to have gained the team new fans likely to fuel further ticket demand this coming season.

Now, we’re seeing list prices 11% higher than even the whopping $352 average going into the Kraken’s first season, when the team was a huge local novelty expected to perform far better than it eventually did.

There’s an obvious caveat to all this: The prices at which fans and brokers list tickets for sale doesn’t mean those seats will eventually sell for that much. It’s much tougher to track final sale prices as each secondary market exchange keeps that information confidential unless they choose to disclose it.

But in general, market prices paid for tickets tend to rise and fall somewhat consistent to what they are listed for. Or, as Cohen puts it: “Yes, higher average list price generally leads to a higher sales price.”

And the Kraken need seats selling as high as possible on resale exchanges. They can’t count on season ticket holders renewing multiyear contracts next spring if similarly located seats are easily obtainable for much less money online before each game.

As with all teams, the Kraken can help determine that outcome through their play. Summer is when optimism surrounding NHL teams runs highest, with good ones hoping to build off success and poor ones having the slate wiped clean.

It’s no coincidence 25 of the 32 teams saw an increase in online list prices this summer — 17 jumping 14% or higher. That means, beyond inflation or smaller annual hikes imposed by teams, fan optimism is likely driving the higher asking prices in numerous markets. We’ve seen signs all summer of continued local Kraken optimism — some manifested in surveys and rankings sent by various online betting agencies.

Average ticket list prices for NHL teams Compared to the start of last season, here are the average ticket list prices for NHL teams entering the 2023-24 season. TicketIQ

One of them from Betway.com last week suggested Kraken coach Dave Hakstol ranked the No. 7 “most positively received coach” on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, according to data from a Linkfluence social media gathering tool. That caught my eye as “Fire Hakstol” online hashtags were all the rage a year ago.

The data showed 23.5% of more than 5,400 tweets about Hakstol last season were positive. That may not seem like a lot until you consider the top-ranked coach, Jay Woodcroft of the Edmonton Oilers, wasn’t much higher at 30%.

“Hakstol’s popularity is a good sign for the team,” a Betway spokesperson wrote. “It shows that fans are behind the team and that they believe in his ability to lead them to a championship.”

Days later, the offshore BetOnline site posted odds showing the Kraken with a 60.8% chance of making the playoffs. They are one of only three teams — New Jersey and Winnipeg as well — now playoff favorites that weren’t a year ago, with those odds again reflecting increased Kraken fan optimism and likely future betting tendencies.

None of this alone equates to hard science. But it’s consistent with optimism shown in Kraken ticket price asks.

Sure, that optimism can quickly fade. After all, sky-high average asking prices of $352 for Kraken seats two years ago had plunged 33% by the dismal first season’s end and remained down 28% to start last season.

But the subsequent improvement apparently has Kraken prices back where they began and then some; a needed do-over before the team’s major coming season ticket renewal push. Now, puck back on their stick, the Kraken must sustain the renewed fan optimism fueling those higher prices during the critical on-ice months ahead.