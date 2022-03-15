Inside the NHL

That Kraken shootout win over Montreal on Saturday night proved fortuitous, given the Canadiens came right back Sunday and beat Philadelphia.

Had the Kraken lost the shootout, they’d have entered Tuesday tied with Montreal for last place overall in the NHL. Instead, they were tied with Arizona for second-worst, with Montreal two points back. But the Canadiens and Coyotes each have two games in hand.

So there could be days when coach Dave Hakstol’s group loses more ground even when not losing games.

Lately though, I keep hearing from a small but vocal group of fans that sees nothing wrong with finishing last overall to secure the best possible draft odds. Some even want the Kraken to try to lose.

And that makes my head explode.

Among myriad things irking me about modern professional sports, fans rooting for teams to “tank” hits most viscerally. First, playing to lose mocks the integrity of sport. That’s why alarm bells went off in the NFL last month when former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores suggested owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every game “tanked” — intentionally lost — for draft-positioning purposes.

The Dolphins, of course, denied it. The NFL is investigating.

But with sports teams and leagues partnering with newly legalized gambling entities, the notion of games being deliberately lost for any reason should outrage fans. It’s too easy for players to say they “tanked” for draft positioning while really doing it to boost some bookie’s wallet, or their own.

Not that the Kraken have adopted this approach. Even losing the first four games of the recent road trip wasn’t from a lack of trying.

“We worked hard every single game on that road trip,” Hakstol said Tuesday. “There were a couple of stretches I didn’t like, but I usually call it the way I see it. We deserved a better fate a couple of those games.”

That’s the opposite of tanking, which as a strategy is something a 5-year-old could come up with. I cringe when adults online proudly extol the idea akin to some revolutionary concept they invented.

Yes, we all know. Leagues are set up in a good-faith way that can be exploited by teams willing to forgo winning and wallow in years of self-imposed misery to gain better draft picks.

Like I said, that may play well with playground kids, or fans confusing the GM-mode setting on video games with real life. It might also sound great for fans that have never bought a season ticket.

But I’ve met very few frequent ticket buyers that relish being treated like idiots by teams they support financially. Kraken season-ticket holders were required to buy plans in three-, five- and seven-year installments. They didn’t plunk those dollars down by the tens of thousands to see a team play badly on purpose. It’s bad enough they’re now stuck seeing the Kraken lose most nights when actually trying to win.

In real life, as opposed to video games, teams are accountable to fans paying to sustain their business operations. Writing off entire seasons, or even a single month, isn’t a way to retain them. Sometimes fans leave and never come back.

It’s bad enough that Kraken ticket holders have seen expansion results you’d have expected 20 or 30 years ago rather than now, with modern draft rules rigged to keep this from happening. Nobody expected a Vegas-style Stanley Cup Final appearance. They did expect something much closer to .500.

Otherwise, why pay $650 million for the franchise? If the Kraken were always destined to be like the 2000-01 Minnesota Wild, they should have paid the same $80 million expansion fee as them.

No, it was never the Kraken’s intention to lose this often, this early. The NHL changed expansion rules for the Vegas draft because it had learned how tough it was for bad teams to make inroads in new markets.

So the second-to-last last thing the Kraken wanted this inaugural season was a spot in the NHL’s basement. The absolute last thing they want is to be trying to get there.

Tanking for draft picks is also a risky strategy, given the NHL uses a lottery system for its draft. Since the 2005 lockout, the worst team has landed the No. 1 overall pick only half the time.

Yeah, Connor McDavid was a fantastic No. 1 overall “get” for the Oilers in 2015. But the Oilers finished third to last that season, not worst.

Also, those No. 1 picks aren’t always quick tickets to success.

The Buffalo Sabres drafted Rasmus Dahlin with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 and they are still a bottom feeder. Not to mention, former No. 2 overall pick Jack Eichel just forced a trade out of town.

New Jersey got the first overall pick twice in a three-season span in 2017 and 2019 and took Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. From 2016-20 the Devils also had former No. 1 Edmonton pick Taylor Hall in his prime. And they are about to miss the playoffs for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons.

Thing is, you want high draft picks joining teams primed to step forward. Teams that accept losing aren’t the greatest environment for young prospects. The Kraken won’t be drafting the next Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux or McDavid that transform franchises overnight. Whoever they take — whether Shane Wright at No. 1 overall, or Logan Cooley, Joakim Kemell or Juraj Slafkovsky — will need time to have impact.

Hakstol said even Saturday’s lone win from the road trip should help the Kraken mentally. That all the previous hard work for losing results wears a team down.

“You know, fun is still a big part of this game,” he said, adding: “It’s a shot of energy. It’s fun to win. And that always builds to better energy the next day.”

So the Kraken’s best bet is to keep trying to win. To build a foundational identity and do what they can with whatever position they draft from.

They don’t have a decade like the Devils and Sabres to get their act together. Once next week’s trade deadline passes and the Kraken land whatever for Mark Giordano and anyone else, they’ll need a new captain and to get started toward putting together a better 2022-23 product.

They won’t do that by tanking. Finishing last overall would already send a bad enough message. But doing that intentionally? This new team needs to keep showing it takes winning seriously. Otherwise, it’s doubtful too many people will take them seriously in this crowded sports market.