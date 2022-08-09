Inside the NHL

Another sign this Kraken season isn’t expected to resemble their debut campaign happened this week when coach Dave Hakstol got some desired reinforcement behind his bench.

The hiring of assistant Dave Lowry isn’t merely about adding needed NHL playing experience to the team’s coaching ranks. It’s about putting Hakstol in a position to succeed at a time some naysayers are banking on the Kraken’s second-year coach to fail.

Hakstol’s name has already started appearing on pundit lists of NHL coaches most likely to be fired first this season. And that says something about heightened expectation levels.

Sure, the Kraken have played just a lone season. But they began roster building last summer with favorable expansion-draft rules and zero payroll commitments in a salary-capped league.

The Kraken’s ownership also helped finance a $1.2 billion Climate Pledge Arena overhaul and paid a $650 million franchise fee. They did that assuming the favorable roster-building conditions meant they wouldn’t suffer cellar-dwelling early seasons akin to NHL expansion teams back in the pre-salary-cap 1990s and 2000s.

So anybody suggesting general manager Ron Francis wasn’t feeling heat this summer hasn’t hung around professional sports very long. Francis has responded strong by landing winger Oliver Bjorkstrand via trade, winger Andre Burakovsky and defenseman Justin Schultz through free agency and making additional depth-boosting signings.

Thus, the heat under Francis will start shifting Hakstol’s way. The GM did his job. Now, it’s on Hakstol to produce with an upgraded roster that will include Matty Beniers, likely Shane Wright and injury returnees Jaden Schwartz and Brandon Tanev. And Francis just ensured his hand-picked coach received needed support to lessen the odds of not getting things done.

Lowry has the experience as a player for 19 seasons and an NHL assistant coach for seven more — even spending half of last season as an interim Winnipeg Jets coach — to make Hakstol better at his job. Mind you, Lowry also has just enough experience to take over Hakstol’s job in-season if those pundit firing predictions prove correct.

But seriously, no one wants Hakstol to stick around more than Francis after he passed on bigger-name candidates in favor of hiring a coach he’d bonded with shortly after both were let go by their respective NHL teams. So he’s given Hakstol some extra eyes and ears behind the bench.

Lowry said Monday that his interim Winnipeg stint gave him added respect for head coaches. He never realized the different off-ice directions they can be pulled in beyond coaching, especially daily media sessions.

So any extra support Lowry can give Hakstol in-game and while he’s off doing interviews will no doubt be appreciated.

And yes, Lowry’s NHL playing experience should carry weight with Kraken players. While some of the league’s most successful coaches never played even minor pro hockey — Scotty Bowman, Barry Trotz, Mike Keenan and Ken Hitchcock among them — they usually had an assistant or two with an ample NHL pedigree.

It isn’t because playing in the NHL automatically makes for a better coach. Much of it is about the players being coached, who aren’t all saints and can unfavorably judge those delivering a message.

The NHL is a different grind than a college schedule. It has a higher intensity level than the minor-pro or major-junior game.

So it isn’t surprising that NHL forwards asked to pay a physical price by “going to the net” might question whether the guy delivering that order knows precisely what he’s asking. While net-front proximity isn’t exactly a trade secret for NHL success, getting players to go there can be a challenge, as the scoring-deprived Kraken discovered.

Lowry in playing 1,084 regular-season and 111 playoff games suffered separate season-ending abdominal and shoulder injuries, a hip injury and a sprained MCL in his knee. So when he tells guys to go to the net, it’s from the perspective of knowing firsthand the NHL toll that can exact.

Not to mention, the onetime 60-goal-scorer his final junior-hockey season never managed more than 19 in any NHL campaign. So Lowry survived by adapting, something a Kraken roster devoid of superstars could benefit from hearing about.

“My biggest strength was probably the ability to understand a role,” Lowry said. “The offensive guys, when you’re a young guy and you’re not a first-round pick, there’s a good chance you aren’t getting on the power play. You’re not getting the ‘top six’ minutes. You have to find a way to earn it.”

In Lowry’s case, becoming an everyday NHL player involved leaving the Vancouver Canucks in 1989 and joining a checking line with the St. Louis Blues under coach Brian Sutter and assistant Bob Berry — both formidable ex-NHL forwards. He learned how to contain top opposing threats while producing consistently.

After successive 19-goal seasons, he became valued enough to last another 13 years on three more teams.

Hakstol never surpassed the minor pro International Hockey League as a player and was plucked from the University of North Dakota coaching ranks for his first NHL head job with the Philadelphia Flyers. So he was at a disadvantage in terms of direct NHL knowledge and has subsequently worked to build that and gain player trust with the Flyers, as a Toronto assistant and now with the Kraken.

Surrounding him with a staff in which Jay Leach was the only coach who’d set foot in the NHL — for just 70 games over five seasons — risked courting trouble. No other team’s staff had as few games of combined NHL playing experience.

First sign of on-ice struggle — and there was plenty last season — and you just know some player was griping about the lack of “street cred” on staff, rightly or wrongly. And the Kraken, hoping to win more, couldn’t afford to keep setting up Hakstol or other staffers for that unwinnable fight.

Sure, they know hockey, or they wouldn’t be working in the NHL. But now, with Lowry, the staff’s lack of pedigree has been addressed and there’s less risk of messaging being tuned out by players who can’t find old hockey cards of their coaches.

Lowry’s cards, incidentally, can be found in Upper Deck, Topps, O-Pee-Chee, Pinnacle, Score, Pro Set, Panini and other versions.

And if his suggestions help Hakstol on the bench and with players, then modern-day Kraken cards might soon be coveted by collectors for something more than novelty appeal.