As Kraken fans sat gut-punched by a tying goal allowed in Game 7 of the opening playoff round, Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan had already reconfirmed several times that it shouldn’t count.

Kraken video coach Ohashi and assistant Morgan had done double takes 17 seconds prior when the Colorado Avalanche made their initial zone entry ahead of Nathan MacKinnon’s tying slapper. Their eyes immediately told them the play was offside and multiple reviews from several angles — even before MacKinnon’s goal was scored — confirmed Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen had crossed the blue line a foot ahead of the puck.

“When you watch every game live like that, you’re especially focused on the blue line,” said Morgan, who watches games alongside Ohashi on video monitors in coaching rooms deep inside arenas and far removed from on-ice action. “So, yeah, that was an easy one. We call it a ‘tap-in’ on that one.”

The Kraken got the goal overturned on a coach’s challenge, kept their 2-1 lead and held on the final 17 minutes to eliminate the Avalanche. Still, given the high-pressure Game 7 stakes, even a shoo-in judgment call causes jitters before it’s confirmed.

“Until you hear the ref come on the microphone and wave (a goal off) or point at center ice, there are always a bit of nerves going on,” Ohashi said. “Because you never know 100%. But you’ve just got to go with what you know and trust.”

It marked the second consecutive game the pair helped get a goal overturned, spotting a much closer missed offside in Game 6 that nullified an opening tally by Colorado defenseman Bowen Byram. Teams that challenge unsuccessfully are assessed a two-minute penalty, meaning either challenge — especially late in Game 7 — had the potential to swing the contest and even the series.

Two games into their Western Conference semifinal against Dallas, Ohashi and Morgan said Saturday they just did their job and haven’t had time to dwell on their first-round coup. They know the Kraken need them focused on what’s in front of them.

“If you’re telling them to challenge, you’d better be 100% sure,” Morgan said with a chuckle.

Teams have about 20 to 30 seconds to use challenges to nullify goals by arguing a play was offside, that goaltender interference occurred or that another infraction — such as a hand pass — was missed that should have caused a stoppage in play.

Both video staffers communicate with the bench via a wireless microphone feed between Morgan and Kraken assistant coach Paul McFarland. In Game 7, Morgan informed McFarland seconds before MacKinnon’s goal went in that he suspected the zone entry was offside.

Initially, the Ball Arena crowd’s reaction to the goal was so loud Morgan couldn’t confirm whether McFarland heard his prior advisory. But he and Ohashi have a backup plan; sending a red banner alert to the coach’s bench-side video monitor with the word “Offside” prominently displayed.

McFarland advised coach Dave Hakstol, who, after looking at the monitor replay, challenged and got MacKinnon’s goal overturned.

Afterward, Hakstol heaped praise on the video duo, saying “there’s always a little bit of doubt” no matter how obvious a call seems.

“I got to see a little bit on the bench, but it’s hard to see on the monitors to be honest with you,” Hakstol said. “But they nailed it. That is not an easy task and they had it immediately. Before the puck went in the net, they already had it and had communicated down to the bench.”

After Byram’s goal in Game 6, replays weren’t as clear cut.

“That was one where we said ‘Hey, we’re looking at this still. We think it’s offside,’ ” Ohashi said.

While Morgan remotely rewound video for coaches on the bench to look at, Ohashi watched a higher up, wide-angle “coach’s camera” feed offering a better view of the play.

“You could see the puck still definitely on the blue line and the Colorado player was in ahead of it,” Ohashi said. “And then once we had that angle as well, we were 100% sure.”

Ohashi and Morgan spend most of their time editing and packaging video clips for scouting or instructional purposes. But during games, they sit side-by-side with laptops at a coaching room table adjacent the locker room with a third video monitor positioned between them.

They watch a broadcast feed with the same view fans see on television, with about 10 additional camera angles available and instantly reviewable.

Morgan monitors the “hawk eye” camera containing the broadcast feed plus four additional blue line angles from either side of the rink. Also, with two overhanging views of both goal creases.

Ohashi works the “coach’s camera” offering the higher, wide-angle view used to gather instructional footage for players in meetings.

The Kraken used six coach’s challenges during the regular season and succeeded on four, right around the league’s 68% success rate. They were 3-for-3 in offside challenges, 1-for-3 in arguing interference.

But it’s their 2-for-2 playoff record that quickly garnered attention leaguewide.

“They’re situational calls, but in both cases we felt pretty good with them,” Morgan said. “Offsides, that’s black and white, right? With goaltender interference, who knows at times? But with those two (offside) calls, we trust our process and we know our angles.”

Still, they’re never completely certain. Referees are looking at smaller video screens and human error and subjectivity can come into play.

Two years ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets challenged a Carolina Hurricanes goal on a play that looked offside. But the challenge failed — with video ruled to be inconclusive — leading to Columbus being penalized with 1:15 to go in the second period.

They killed off the initial penalty time and then, at intermission, the NHL apologized for getting the call wrong before all video angles were reviewed. The Carolina goal stood, but the remaining 45 seconds of the penalty were removed when the third period began.

So, before giving Hakstol the challenge go-ahead, Ohashi and Morgan like to make sure there’s as little on-screen doubt as possible.

Ohashi, a Washington, D.C. arena native, spent five years as a video analyst for the Washington Capitals before joining the Kraken in late 2020. Morgan was hired in April 2021 after five years with the AHL Tucson Roadrunners in his native Arizona.

Both agree the Game 7 call was their most impactful.

“It’s cool because we’re never going to score a goal on the ice or block a shot or make a save,” Ohashi said. “So, that’s as close as we get to affecting the scoreboard.”