Here is a look at the Kraken’s Pacific Division foes based on last season’s finish:

Calgary Flames

Last season: 50-21-11 (first), lost in second round of playoffs.

After five playoff appearances in the past eight seasons, the Flames got a sudden and surprising face-lift.

Out are stars Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, who left in free agency and asked for a trade, respectively. In are stars Jonathan Huberdeau — acquired from the Florida Panthers in said trade — and prized free agent Nazem Kadri. The Flames also added promising defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to the mix. How it all compares and comes together remains to be seen.

Huberdeau was a prolific points producer in Florida with questions on defense. He tied for second in the league in points last season with the player he replaced in Calgary, Gaudreau. Kadri is coming off a career year (28 goals, 87 points) with the Colorado Avalanche. A well-rounded roster and quick offseason recovery kept the Flames in the conversation in the Pacific and in the West.

Jacob Markstrom, a Vezina Trophy finalist last season, is back in goal. He led the NHL with nine shutouts and was third in goals-against average (2.22). He tied for third in save percentage (.922).

Edmonton Oilers

Last season: 49-27-6 (second), lost in Western Conference finals.

Calgary finished first in the division with 111 points, but Edmonton had the best playoff showing before the wheels came off in a sweep at the hands of the Avalanche. All this happened after a February coaching swap when Jay Woodcroft was summoned from the AHL to take over for Dave Tippett during a midseason swoon.

The combination of Connor McDavid, 25, and Leon Draisaitl, 26 — the NHL points leader and No. 4 on the list, respectively — remains the envy of the league. Darnell Nurse is a steady blue-line presence. The Oilers look like a solid bet for a repeat performance or better if Woodcroft can continue what he started.

Jack Campbell was a significant offseason pickup. The former Maple Leafs goaltender signed a five-year, $25 million contract.

Los Angeles Kings

Last season: 43-31-8 (third), lost in first round of playoffs.

The consensus seems to be Los Angeles is on the rise after several middling seasons. The Kings had a losing record in the shortened 2020-21 campaign but made a significant jump to 99 points, good for sixth in the West.

The Kings’ aging core continues to produce. Drew Doughty returns after wrist surgery ended his season early. The career King, 32, totaled seven goals and 31 points in just 39 games last season. Anze Kopitar, 35, was the team’s leading scorer last season. At 36, goaltender Jonathan Quick is still the presumptive starter with a worthy backup in Cal Petersen. Quick started 46 games last season with a .910 save percentage.

As far as new additions, winger Kevin Fiala agreed to a seven-year, $55.125 million contract one day after he was traded to Los Angeles by the Minnesota Wild. Fiala also made a significant jump to 33 goals and 85 points in 82 games, all career highs. Phillip Danault’s 27 goals were a pleasant surprise in his first season in L.A.

Vegas Golden Knights

Last season: 43-31-8 (fourth), missed playoffs.

The Golden Knights added Jack Eichel but missed the postseason for the first time in their short history. They brought in Phil Kessel, who can chip in some offense, and a proven coach in Bruce Cassidy, formerly of the Boston Bruins.

Vegas will push forward without starting goaltender Robin Lehner and forward Nolan Patrick. Both have been ruled out for the season. Logan Thompson, Laurent Brossoit and Adin Hill will have chances to step in and be Vegas’ new guy in net.

In happier news for the Golden Knights, captain Mark Stone is set to return. A back injury limited him to 37 games in 2021-22 and required surgery.

Vancouver Canucks

Last season: 40-30-12 (fifth), missed playoffs.

Bruce Boudreau will start the season behind the bench for the Canucks after he was hired midseason. That’s one of the biggest changes for Vancouver, which didn’t mess with the formula during the offseason.

Forward Elias Pettersson and defenseman Quinn Hughes are seeking breakout seasons. Thatcher Demko (2.72 goals-against average, .915 save percentage, one shutout) is coming off his first season as a starter. Andrei Kuzmenko, coming over from the Kontinental Hockey League, had a strong preseason showing against the Kraken.

San Jose Sharks

Last season: 32-37-13 (sixth), missed playoffs.

The Sharks, not so long ago a picture of playoff consistency, haven’t made the postseason since 2019. They had failed to qualify twice in the previous 21 seasons.

They’ll move forward under a new coach, David Quinn, and a new general manager in Mike Grier. They’ll be without defenseman Brent Burns, who was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes after 11 seasons in San Jose. Burns ate a lot of minutes in San Jose and was one of three NHL players last season to average more than 26 minutes of ice time.

The Sharks extended longtime center Tomas Hertl for eight years just before March’s trade deadline. They still have Logan Couture as their captain, Erik Karlsson on defense — he missed significant time last season due to a muscle tear — and James Reimer in net. Timo Meier led San Jose last season with 76 points.

To end the short playoff drought, they’ll need more scoring after finishing 30th in the league in goals per game (2.57).

Anaheim Ducks

Last season: 31-37-14 (seventh), missed playoffs.

It was the end of an era in Anaheim, as Ryan Getzlaf retired after the 2021-22 season. The Ducks’ young stars have moved in and up.

Trevor Zegras and his trick shots were the talk of the league. He was second on the Ducks with 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists). Troy Terry is coming off a 37-goal and 67-point performance.

Anaheim moved on and reloaded, adding Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano and John Klingberg during the offseason. Mason McTavish, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, will be given the chance to carve out a role this season.