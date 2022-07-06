MONTREAL, Quebec — One season apparently was enough dues paying for the Kraken as far as a brutal opening schedule is concerned.

Unlike last year, when the Kraken began their debut campaign by playing in five cities in eight days across multiple time zones, this time they’ll open the 2022-23 regular season with a two-game West Coast trip to Anaheim, California, and Los Angeles on Oct 12-13. That lighter travel journey should help the team get its feet beneath it before the Oct. 15 home opener against the Vegas Golden Knights at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Vegas game precedes a tough second week for the Kraken against playoff teams, with Carolina and St. Louis also visiting that opening homestand followed by a road trip to Denver to take on the Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado makes its lone visit to Seattle on Jan. 21.

Last year’s early road schedule wasn’t all the NHL’s fault given how the Kraken’s home arena wasn’t yet ready to play in. But it was more the geographical details of the journey that were problematic, beginning in Las Vegas and winding up on the East Coast in Philadelphia and New Jersey before the team flew all the way back to the West Coast for its home opener.

Along the way, the Kraken saw goalie Chris Driedger get hurt while the team was running on fumes by the New Jersey game. After losing their ensuing home opener, the Kraken had dug themselves an early season hole they never really climbed out of.

It also didn’t help that the delayed opening of Climate Pledge forced the Kraken to play “home” preseason games at junior rinks locally and in Spokane, which won’t be the case this time around. Throw in preseason trips last year to Canadian cities where COVID-19 testing and border restrictions were still fully in-force, it felt as if the team had spent a month on the road before it played even a single Climate Pledge game.

Advertising

That won’t be the case this time, with all preseason home games at Climate Pledge and six of eight regular season games played there after the initial two-day California trip.

The geographical rival Vancouver Canucks make their first visit Oct. 27, and the first trip in by an “Original Six” team sees the New York Rangers in town Nov. 17 as part of a season-high six-game homestand that month. Montreal makes its lone visit to Climate Pledge on Dec. 6, Detroit on Feb. 18, Boston on Feb. 23, Toronto on Feb. 26, and Chicago won’t visit until right at season’s end April 8.

The Kraken also will host a New Year’s Day game against the New York Islanders and be put to the test two days later with a franchise-high seven-game road trip to Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Buffalo, Boston and Chicago.

Any serious rivalry build-up with the Canucks with need to wait until well into the season. After their opening month home game with Vancouver, the Kraken won’t play the Canucks again until a Dec. 22 trip to Rogers Arena. They next meet Jan. 25 in Seattle and then April 4 in Vancouver, with the Kraken to-date still seeking their first ever victory over the Canucks.

In fact, the Kraken have yet to win a regulation game on Canadian soil, their lone victory coming in a shootout win last March in Montreal.

They’ll need to wait until November to have a shot at snapping that streak, heading to Calgary on Nov. 1 to play the Flames.

The season culminates April 13 with a home game against the Golden Knights, which would be 2 1/2 weeks earlier than last season’s May 1 finale in Winnipeg given the lack of an Olympic break this time and no anticipated pandemic postponements.

So, if the Kraken are to play any May hockey this time around, they’ll probably have to earn it.

Seattle Kraken’s 2022-23 schedule Here’s the full schedule for the Kraken’s sophomore NHL season.

This story will be updated.