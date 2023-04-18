Welcome, Seattle, to the NHL playoffs.

It will be louder. It will be more intense. Fans will stand, cheer, jeer, spill beer and grin from ear to ear. The hockey format, style, stakes and even rule enforcement change when the Stanley Cup is on the line.

“It’s two completely different games. The compete level just rises,” two-time champion and Kraken center Yanni Gourde said. “Every battle means so much. Every puck that you don’t chip in or chip out, sometimes they haunt you.”

Here are the things that change when the NHL playoffs begin:

Farewell, shootouts

A major difference between the regular and postseason is how teams settle their differences after regulation. In the regular season, with one extra standings point on the line, they play 3-on-3 overtime for five minutes before a breakaway challenge, or shootout.

A playoff game win is too precious to be decided by anything other than pure, exhilarating, exhausted hockey. In the postseason, teams tied at the conclusion of the third period head back to the dressing room while the ice is resurfaced. They rest up during an intermission of sorts and then proceed as usual — 20-minute, 5-on-5 overtimes until someone scores and ends the game.

Kraken teammates Gourde, then a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Oliver Bjorkstrand and Alex Wennberg — on the other side with the Columbus Blue Jackets — were part of the fourth-longest playoff game ever in 2020. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round went five overtimes. It started just after noon Pacific time and lasted more than six hours.

Advertising

Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones played 65:06, an NHL record since time on ice became an official statistic in 1997-98. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 61 saves for Tampa Bay — 40 is considered a monster game.

“It was the most exciting game I’ve ever been part of,” Gourde said.

What’s that on your lip?

Big, wiry, lumberjack beards. Wispy blond suggestions, only visible in the right light. Patchy, villainous facial bristles. All will be seen on national TV in the coming weeks.

Playoff beards are a superstitious and beloved NHL tradition dating to the early 1980s. While your team’s alive, the chin remains hidden. The clippers and razors come out when it’s all over — either you’re bounced from the playoffs or wetting that beard with cheap beer from Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Some players abstain for various reasons — reverse superstition, follicular struggles, etc. But the practice is popular leaguewide. Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson already has a head start, rocking a year-round beard. Looking a bit like Super Mario, 20-year-old rookie center Matty Beniers gave a preview during the month of November, growing a mustache in honor of “Movember.” Soon, there will be stubble in the Kraken locker room.

Low-scoring duels

The Kraken were among the top five teams in goals per game this regular season with 3.58. The conventional wisdom is that although that’s nice, the days of wide-open, run-and-gun hockey end in mid-April.

Advertising

Playoff hockey is largely tighter and defense-focused, with 1-0 and 2-1 scores not uncommon. They’re a rarity in the regular season.

One bad read or slip-up could lead to a goal that isn’t recoverable. It could be the one that sends that defender to the golf course instead of the conference final.

“Every time the puck gets in their zone, you get a little bit of something going on in here,” Gourde said, pointing to his head. “ ‘Is this the one?’ The excitement is so high. The hype is so high. You have the jitters all the time.”

The pressure shifts to the last line of defense. A hot goaltender — sometimes the one least expected — can steal a series or a postseason and become a legend.

What’s a hook, really

As the game slides into the third period and the stakes rise proportionally higher, sometimes a move has to be downright outrageous to trigger a power play.

“The refs really try to put their whistles away. They want it to be more of an honest game,” Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn said. “They’re not as fooled by dives and things like that. For me, that brings the competition level a lot higher.”

Advertising

Dunn said that’s his favorite shift in postseason hockey.

“There’s a lot more honesty on a lot of plays. Sometimes — not that it’s not a penalty — trips and things are called when it’s kind of a meaningless or hopeless play,” Dunn said. “In the playoffs, they kind of let it slide.

“They want the play to go on, and they want more of a competitive atmosphere. It’s a lot more fun for us.”

Tis but a scratch

Players are taped back together to proceed in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Teams keep a tight lid on what’s going on beneath the pads, but the list of mind-boggling playoff injuries comes out after the run is done. After last year’s trip to the Stanley Cup Final, in which they fell to the Colorado Avalanche in six games, the Tampa Bay Lightning revealed a list of injuries to seven players that ranged from meniscus issues, to joint and MCL sprains, to dislocated shoulders and quadriceps tears. They competed through them.

Current Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky, who won a Cup with Colorado last season, played on a broken ankle at one point. He said he then broke his right thumb in four places and had surgery on it but was reportedly going to try to play in Game 7 against the Lightning if needed. One of his Avalanche teammates, Andrew Cogliano, broke a hand, had surgery and missed just one game.

The Boston Bruins’ Gregory Campbell famously broke a leg blocking an Evgeni Malkin slap shot in Game 3 of the 2013 Eastern Conference finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He remained on the ice for another minute, skating around as best he could, and helped the Bruins kill off the penalty. The crowd chanted his name when he finally got to the bench.

Sponsored

Home and away

In each playoff series, the higher-seeded team opens with two home games, then the series shifts to the lower-seeded squad’s building for two more. They then trade home-ice advantage for the next three games, if necessary. Teams play all season for the right to host winner-takes-all Game 7s.

After seeing a new team every few nights for the better part of six months, facing one group for at least four consecutive games breeds familiarity and animosity.

“Playing that same team over a seven-game series, you can get under people’s skin,” Gourde said.

As the results come in, records will be flying around, from the number of teams that have erased 3-0 series deficits to advance (four, ever, most recently the 2014 Los Angeles Kings) to records in those painfully tense Game 7s. It’s good context, but all that matters is out on the ice.

Illustrations by Rich Boudet / The Seattle Times and vectorportal.com