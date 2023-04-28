DENVER — Just as Jeffrey Jones Sr. finished describing how uncontroversial wearing a Kraken jersey around downtown Denver had been, an Avalanche fan came down the staircase at Brooklyn’s, a sports bar that shares a parking lot with Ball Arena, and spotted him.

“Boooo! Booooo! Boooooo!”

You were saying?

The consensus outside of Game 5? There’s no bitter rivalry between the sports-loving cities of Seattle and Denver … yet. Check back in a few days. If the second-year Kraken send the defending Stanley Cup champions packing in the opening round of the NHL playoffs, there will be resentment.

Another chapter in a long sports history between the cities is underway, and a relatively cordial matchup got a shot in the arm this week.

In their first playoff appearance, the wild-card Kraken had a 20% chance of advancing, according to The Athletic. But the Kraken matched up well against the disjointed Avalanche. They have already given Denver the best first-round challenge it has seen in three years. Seattle put Colorado in 1-0 and 3-2 series holes. And on Monday, star-on-star ugliness resulted in an injury and a suspension.

“We apologize for Cale Makar’s hit,” Rev. John Knutson, pastor at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and a season-ticket holder from Greeley, Colo., said.

Makar knocked Kraken goals leader Jared McCann out of Game 4, Game 5 and probably longer. Climate Pledge Arena fans booed him every time he touched the puck, and he was suspended one game.

“That was a reckless play. I think he probably deserved a few more games than that,” said Mercer Island’s Robert Kongelbak-Leask, wandering the Ball Arena concourse in a McCann Kraken jersey to predictably mild ribbing.

“It was a penalty, for sure, but he shouldn’t have been suspended for it,” Avalanche fan Chris Avent countered. “It was a little much.”

“We’re definitely going to win either way though,” his buddy Shane Murphy added.

In Colorado, there were few reasons for negative associations with the Kraken before this series. In fact, a few Avalanche fans said they quietly rooted for them. There are three former players on the Kraken’s roster — goaltender Philipp Grubauer and forwards Andre Burakovsky and Joonas Donskoi, neither of whom are playing in this series.

“I think there’s a lot of admiration for what Seattle’s done,” Knutson said. “We’re happy for them.”

If Seattle sabotages Colorado’s repeat hopes, the mood will sour.

“Of course there will be (bad blood),” Avent said. “Yes indeed.”

In the cities’ recent history, Super Bowl XLVIII pitted the Seahawks against the Broncos. The Seahawks ran off with a 43-8 victory, the largest-ever margin of victory for an underdog in the Super Bowl. That stung in the moment. But all was forgiven when the Broncos got another championship ring two years later.

The cities will remain tied together for as long as Russell Wilson struggles — or succeeds — as a Bronco. After 10 years in Seattle, Wilson was traded to Denver last year.

“I feel like we get to take a lot of jabs at them for taking Wilson off our hands,” Kongelbak-Leask said.

But the Seahawks didn’t deal the Broncos a lemon — coaching was the problem, several Ball Arena patrons insisted.

At the end of the day, at least that deal provided some intrigue.

“I like Russell Wilson the way I like Kim Kardashian — the chaos they bring,” Avalanche fan Adrienne Ruth reasoned.

Before that, the Seahawks and Broncos were AFC West division rivals, particularly in the 1980s when names such as Curt Warner, Dave Krieg and Steve Largent were being thrown around. The Broncos lead the all-time series 35-22.

A more famous — and also illegal — Denver-on-Seattle hit than Monday’s came during Week 1 of 1988. As soon as Seahawks quarterback Krieg found Largent, Denver Broncos safety Mike Harden knocked the Hall of Fame receiver out with an arm to the face. Harden was fined $5,000 by the league. Fourteen weeks later, when the teams met again, Harden intercepted a pass. Largent flattened Harden — legally — forced a fumble and recovered it.

But a good rivalry requires face time. League reorganization separated the Seahawks and Broncos in 2002.

“Once Seattle moved away from the AFC, that died,” Jones said.

The cities combined to create what would become an iconic image of the NBA playoffs — Dikembe Mutombo, lying on the court, holding the last rebound above his head, face frozen in pure joy.

His Nuggets had overcome a 2-0 deficit against the SuperSonics, who had the league’s best record. They were the first eighth-seeded squad in NBA history to upset a No. 1 team in 1994.

Seeking playoff memories of his own, Jones drove 14 hours from the Austin, Texas, area just to see the Kraken’s 3-2 victory over Colorado on Wednesday. One fan came out of the bathroom and flipped him the double bird — “It was the alcohol talking. I don’t think that was him.” — and another questioned his “Fear The Deep” jersey nameplate. But for the most part, Colorado fans were gracious.

No reason not to be. Yet.

“People around me in my section shook my hand, said ‘Have a great night, we’ll see you in Game 7,’” he said.