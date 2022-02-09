Hall of Famer Cammi Granato, who became the NHL’s first female scout when the Kraken hired her in September 2019, is reportedly leaving the Kraken to become assistant general manager of the Vancouver Canucks.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Granato was taking the job with Vancouver.

Granato, 50, was a longtime star for the U.S. women, leading the Americans to an Olympic gold medal in 1998 and to a silver medal in 2002.

She played In 205 games for the national team and had a record 343 points (186 goals, 157 assists).

Granato, who spent time as a hockey broadcaster for NBC, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010. Last week, she released “I Can Play Too,” a children’s book based on her experiences.

Kraken claim Cholowski

The Kraken claimed defenseman Dennis Cholowski off waivers from the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, then reassigned him to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

Advertising

The Kraken selected Cholowski in the expansion draft, but he was picked up by the Capitals on waivers on Oct. 14. Cholowski played in seven games for Washington, notching one assist, before being waived Tuesday.

Cholowski, a Langley, B.C., native, was a first-round draft pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2016. He played in 104 games with Detroit the past three seasons before being taken by the Kraken in the expansion draft. He has 10 career goals and 18 assists.

Note

Injured defensemen Carson Soucy and Jamie Oleksiak participated in Wednesday morning’s skate and coach Dave Hakstol said both are “very close” to returning.