Deep into their fifth power play chance of Thursday night’s game, frustration mounted for Kraken players that up to then had failed to muster a single shot all game against the league’s second worst penalty-killing unit.

And though they’d eventually get a couple off before that final opportunity was done, it wasn’t enough on a night Kraken captain Mark Giordano lauded an opponent that did the little things just a bit better than his own team. This 3-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets ultimately swung on the visitors out-battling the Kraken in tight spots, both shorthanded and at even strength, while preventing the types of point-blank scoring chances that did the home side in.

“I’ve played them a lot in my career and it’s the same story every time,” said Giordano, playing his first game after 10 days in COVID-19 protocol. “You’ve got to win the battles against the wall. And their D doesn’t give up the blue line — the offensive line or the defensive line — so it’s on us D-men to make good hard plays to our forwards but it’s also little battles all over the rink.

“I felt like they were better in those little areas and that was the difference.”

Indeed, what evolved into a goaltending duel between Kraken netminder Philipp Grubauer and Jets counterpart Connor Hellebuyck ultimately came down to the Jets pouncing on a handful of Kraken miscues. A turnover deep in the Kraken’s end by Carson Soucy led to Dominic Toninato taking a Paul Stastny pass and burying a wristshot from the high slot just 5:24 in for the only goal the Jets needed.

And then Jets star Kyle Connor was left all alone in the same high slot in the third period and beat Grubauer with another wrister just 47 seconds into the frame. Connor would add his second of the night and team-high 17th of the season with 5:06 to go when he pounced on an Adam Larsson turnover, sped in alone and beat Grubauer.

Hellebuyck stood tall in front of 17,151 fans at Climate Pledge Arena, stopping all 25 shots sent his way as the Kraken, now 9-15-2, tried to break through and overcome the early deficit. Grubauer wasn’t yielding much either, turning back 28 of 31 shots, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a second straight home defeat.

“There’s no lack of effort and work ethic on our team,” Giordano said. “I think there are certain situations where you have to be aggressive. And there are others where you have to be smart and manage the game.

“And I think you saw that from their side. I think they were a very impatient team tonight and when they got their chances they made us pay.”

That hadn’t been the case Monday night in a 6-1 blowout loss to Pittsburgh. Grubauer was chased barely five minutes into that affair, yielding three goals on the first four shots he faced.

“I got a bit unlucky there in that the goals kept bouncing off something,” Grubauer said of that prior game, once Thursday’s was done. “Usually that happens over 60 minutes. Not three minutes, three shots. But it is what it is. You can’t change it. Obviously you’ve got to bounce back.”

And that he did. This time, after falling behind 1-0 early, he kept the Kraken in it with several tough kick stops as the opening period wound down.

Then, in the middle period, Grubauer stopped Blake Wheeler on a breakaway. The puck headed to the side boards where Wheeler picked it up in a crowd and fired to Logan Stanley — who one-timed a slap shot that Grubauer got in front of.

Later on that frame, Jaden Schwartz had an excellent opportunity from point-blank range, but Jets goalie Hellebuyck made the stop. A frustrated Schwartz slammed his stick over his leg in an attempt to break it but the wood shaft — just like Jets netminder Hellebuyck — held firm.

It was still 2-0 when Nicolaj Ehlers then stepped out of the penalty box midway through the third period after yet another shot-less Kraken powerplay. Ehlers went in alone but Grubauer stopped him to keep things within reach.

“They’re one of the better teams we played this year,” Grubauer said. “They made it really hard for us to get out of the zone. They forced us to make mistakes back there.”

They also clogged up the neutral zone, making it difficult for the Kraken offense to gain entry. And they covered up loose pucks and got in the way of passes, especially on all the penalty kills.

Three of those kills came in the final period.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said it was a better effort overall. But his team made just a few too many mistakes while the Jets rarely did.

“We had some good looks, some good opportunities,” Hakstol said of the power play. “But at the end of the day that’s an area where, especially at 1-0, we had an opportunity to push the momentum in the other direction and weren’t able to tonight.”