The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is Wednesday and Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Chicago Blackhawks hold the top selection. While they’ve enjoyed high first-round picks during each of their first two seasons in the league, the Kraken this time first pick 20th overall.

As the Kraken continue to fill out the organization with young talent, here’s a look at where the club’s existing draft picks are now and what they’re up to.

2022

No. 4 | Shane Wright | center

It certainly seemed Shane Wright fell into the laps of the Kraken front office. Long projected to go No. 1 to the Canadiens, Montreal instead selected Juraj Slafkovský. Wright then landed in Seattle, where he made the club out of training camp.

The 2022-23 season got strange from there. Wright practiced with the team but played sparingly for months. The Kraken had nine games to decide whether to keep Wright or send him back to his junior team, if they wanted to avoid burning the first of three years on his entry-level deal. They held off making that call until January after Wright returned from captaining Team Canada to World Juniors gold.

Wright was traded, swept out of the Ontario Hockey League and part of the Coachella Valley Firebirds’ run to Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals. He notched two goals and seven assists through 24 American Hockey League playoff games.

No. 35 | Jagger Firkus | forward

Seattle picked Firkus from the Western Hockey League’s Moose Jaw (Saskatchewan) Warriors. Firkus then recorded 88 points (40 goals, 44 assists) and 11 game-winning goals in 66 games with the Warriors in 2022-23. He signed with the Kraken in late April.

No. 49 | Jani Nyman | forward

The Kraken took the big winger in the second round. Nyman has spent the majority of the 2022-23 season playing for Ilves of Liiga, Finland’s top men’s professional league. He totaled 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 29 regular-season games with the club. The forward became the sixth player from Seattle’s 2022 draft class to sign an entry-level deal.

No. 58 | Niklas Kokko | goalie

Kokko had posted a .925 save percentage for his KarpatU20 juniors and looked strong in four national team games. He then spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with Hermes of the Mestis league, the second-highest men’s professional league in Finland. He posted a 4-6-4 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He signed a three-year, two-way contract with the Kraken in early May.

No. 61 | David Goyette | center

Goyette spent the 2022-23 season with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL as an alternate captain, totaling 92 points (41 goals, 51 assists) in 63 regular-season games. He led the Wolves in goals, points, power-play goals and game-winning goals, and his 51 assists were second best on his team. He signed with Seattle in April.

No. 68 | Ty Nelson | defense

Nelson’s entry-level contract was announced May 11 after he spent the season with the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). His 76 points (24 goals, 52 assists) set a North Bay franchise record for most points by a defenseman in a single season. Nelson added 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 20 playoff games.

No. 91 | Ben MacDonald | center

The Kraken traded up to get MacDonald with the 91st pick. As planned, the third-generation NHL selection spent the past season with the British Columbia Hockey League’s West Kelowna Warriors, recording 23 goals and 27 assists in 52 games. He’s expected to go the college route. MacDonald is committed to Harvard.

No. 100 | Tyson Jugnauth | defense

Jugnauth is already on the college path. He scored five goals and added 10 assists in 32 games at Wisconsin this season.

No. 123 | Tucker Robertson | center

Robertson topped his regular-season personal best with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes by nine points, registering 36 goals and 54 assists in 68 games. He led the team in regular-season scoring and was second in postseason points as the Petes gained entry into the Memorial Cup, ultimately falling in the semifinals to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

No. 164 | Barrett Hall | center

Hall appeared in 56 games with the U.S. Hockey League’s Green Bay Gamblers, totaling 17 goals and 28 assists. He committed to play at St. Cloud State.

No. 196 | Kyle Jackson | center

Nelson’s teammate on the North Bay Battalion, Jackson had an impressive season in his own right, putting up 31 goals and 52 assists in 67 games.

2021

No. 2 | Matty Beniers | center

Beniers won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year Monday night in Nashville after a season at top-line center. Beniers made the jump from Michigan to the NHL for a 10-game stint at the end of 2021-22 and then kept rolling into the next fall. He had 24 goals and 33 assists in 80 games. He had three goals and four assists in 14 playoff games as the Kraken were eliminated in the second round.

No. 35 | Ryker Evans | defense

Ryker Evans has totaled 44 points in 68 games for Coachella Valley and was an AHL All-Rookie team selection after being named an All-Star. The power-play mainstay led all league rookies with 38 assists and finished second in plus/minus (+21). Evans upped his game in the playoffs and registered a goal and an assist in Game 7 of the Calder Cup final. He racked up 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 26 playoff games.

No. 67 | Ryan Winterton | center

Winterton had 36 points in 34 games with the London Knights in another shortened OHL season. He missed the first half of this season due to injury, but went on to add 29 points in 21 postseason contests and led the OHL Playoffs in scoring. Winterton signed his three-year, entry-level contract last July during the Kraken’s development camp.

No. 99 | Ville Ottavainen | defense

Ottavainen spent the 2022-23 season playing for JYP of Liiga, finishing with 16 points in 54 regular-season games. He ranked third among his team’s defensemen in scoring. He signed with the Kraken in March.

No. 131 | Jacob Melanson | forward

Melanson set career highs in goals (35), assists (21), points (56) and power-play goals (16) in 54 regular-season games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and was off to another hot start to 2022-23, with 44 points in 27 games. His 25 goals were tied for the sixth most in the QMJHL. He then was traded to Sherbrooke Phoenix on Jan. 2. He notched at least one point in his first 30 Sherbrooke games.

No. 163 | Semyon Vyazovoy | goaltender

Vyazovoy has spent his entire career in Russia, splitting the 2022-23 season nearly evenly between the Supreme Hockey League (VHL) and the Junior Hockey League (MHL).

No. 195 | Justin Janicke | forward

Janicke recently completed his second season at Notre Dame, where he had seven goals and assists in 36 games to go with 32 penalty minutes.