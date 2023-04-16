There are two Alex Wennbergs. The one Kraken fans know is American Alex — personable, warm, eloquent but to the point. Family, friends and a few teammates know his Swedish side.

Stockholm native Wennberg capped the scoring in a game against the Anaheim Ducks on March 30. Teammate and countryman Adam Larsson was the first one there with a helmet tap and “Empty net!” in Swedish.

They’re used to speaking English in the locker room, but the mother tongue slips out sometimes. No matter how much time he spends stateside, it’s just easier.

“Even to this day — it’s been nine years in this league — sometimes it’s hard to translate over the way you talk in Swedish to English,” Wennberg, 28, said. “So sometimes you become these two personalities. I’m not saying one is bad, but sometimes you feel that you can express more in Swedish.

“It’s kind of like a remix of yourself.”

There’s also Wennberg the producer and Wennberg the playmaker. In this case as well, both will continue to be honed, but one is a natural and far more comfortable fit.

He’s a defensive-minded forward, willing to drop to one knee and block a shot, then let someone else have the limelight. Occasionally guilty of a cardinal sin, in hockey fans’ eyes — the one-too-many pass, killer of promising scoring chances. Those will be a precious commodity as the Kraken open the Stanley Cup playoffs on Tuesday night at the Colorado Avalanche.

Nothing wrong with on-ice remix, too.

“Sometimes I wish he shot it a little bit more, because he does have a really good shot,” said his left-hand man, Seattle winger Jaden Schwartz. He wasn’t the only one saying it.

But Wennberg would disagree. He wants to be more of a shooter, he said, but doesn’t have the quick release of teammates Daniel Sprong or Jared McCann. And with the opposing goaltender squared up to him, he’s playing the odds. His quick calculations often wind up favoring his linemate.

“If you ask around in Columbus, that was a big thing, that I usually don’t shoot the puck,” Wennberg said. “I feel like it’s kind of a gift and a curse. The playmaking ability probably makes me the player I am today, and is probably why I am in this league. I don’t feel like I have the best shot.

“There’s still a lot of work I can do to improve and become a better player, but I still don’t mind this pass-first mentality.”

Neither does Oliver Bjorkstrand. They were both drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2013 — Wennberg in the first round, Bjorkstrand in the third. They got to know each other in development camps and played parts of five seasons together in Columbus. All told, it’s six NHL seasons, including this one in Seattle.

“He seems to like the pass a little more, which I’m not complaining about,” Bjorkstrand said. “He’s given me a lot of helpers to my goals. He’s been good to me.”

One of Wennberg’s biggest role models is the Washington Capitals’ Nicklas Backstrom, another pass-first Swedish center. For 16 years, Backstrom has been feeding a legendary shooter in Alex Ovechkin, who at 37 years old was a 42-goal scorer this season. When Ovechkin scored his 802nd and passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL goals list in December, Backstrom had assists on 278 of them, putting them among the top five most prolific duos in history.

Wennberg isn’t teamed up with a generational goal scorer like that, though. He does a little bit of everything — killing penalties, shutting down threats, kicking the puck out of corners on the power play.

“He’s good in all situations. Really good at reading the play,” Schwartz said. “He’s a guy that likes to play give-and-go hockey with his linemates. It’s fun to be alongside him.”

On the Kraken’s final goal of the regular season, Wennberg waited patiently for Schwartz to get into prime scoring position, then put the pass on his tape.

Occasionally Wennberg will find himself in prime shooting position but still opt for a teammate. Maybe sometimes there’s some overthinking, and that’s addressed in breakdowns with the coaching staff.

“Right now, where we’re at, it feels like we have a lot of trust in each other,” Wennberg said. “I have a lot of faith in them. I feel like they have the same thing with me.”

He registered 13 goals and 25 assists and appeared in every game of the regular season, the first time in his nine NHL seasons he’s done so aside from the shortened 2020-21 campaign. His faceoff percentage of 45.6% was good for fourth on the team. When he takes the shot himself, it’s accurate 12.9% of the time, sixth among regular Kraken contributors.

“So many of the important pieces don’t show in the statistics,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “Continually, especially at home, he’s drawn a lot of the heavier matchups. Not necessarily every night, but a lot of nights, he’s drawn more defensive zone faceoffs against tougher competition.

“He’s got the ability to drive some offense as well. That’s an area that he can continue to grow on in terms of consistency.”

Wennberg and Schwartz have teamed up on the second line for a solid chunk of the season, trying out several right wingers. Injured Andre Burakovsky, who was ruled out of the first round of the playoffs following surgery, and Bjorkstrand spent the most time there this season. Heading into the playoffs, it’s a somewhat unconventional choice in Morgan Geekie, who’s usually a center and a strong faceoff-taker in his own right.

“It’s less about creating and more about being in spots for (Wennberg) to create,” Geekie observed. “He’s the center on the line. He’s going to take charge. He’s got a lot of games and a lot of years in this league.”

After the Blue Jackets bought out the last three years of a six-year deal in 2020, Wennberg made a quick stop in Florida before signing with the Kraken, who were gearing up for their first season. He envisioned more ice time and a role as a defensive forward, plus a role in building the culture in a new NHL city. Play to his strengths, be himself. Well, one of his selves.

“So far, I haven’t been disappointed at all,” Wennberg said. “To see the success we’ve had this year, we’re really building on something good.”