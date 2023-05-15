Kraken hockey is for growing families.

When Jeff and Lana Jerome adopted a dog last summer, they optimistically named him Lord Stanley, hoping to score points with the hockey gods. They had just moved to Seattle in 2021, embracing the expansion Kraken as part of the process.

At 4:53 p.m. Monday, Jeff and Lana exited the Kraken team store at Climate Pledge Arena with their two daughters — and an American Girl doll — in tow.

Sporting a pink Kraken jersey, little Luna Jerome clutched the doll she had received for her last birthday. It was custom outfitted with pink and blue hair, a home Kraken jersey and a pair of skates, courtesy of “a lady out of Minnesota” — Lana’s words — who charged $40 on Etsy to sew the doll’s sweater.

“Her name is Kandy with a K!” Luna Jerome announced.

Even the Jeromes’ inanimate objects are Kraken fans.

Most surprising Kraken fan I met tonight was undoubtedly Kandy, the American Girl doll. Someone on Etsy sewed that tiny sweater for $40 pic.twitter.com/TkC9s7w9Am — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 16, 2023

On Monday, the Jeromes had company, joined by thousands of fellow Kraken fans for the team’s Game 7 watch party on the arena’s twin video boards. They were joined by fans who draped jerseys over their heads to escape the 86-degree heat; fans who limped into Climate Pledge Arena on crutches, injured but undeterred; fans who sported American flag suspenders and custom jerseys with “DAVY JONES” and “FRANKENSTEIN” spread across the shoulders.

Kraken hockey is for Frankensteins … and fathers and sons.

Brett and Carson Schock qualify as the latter. Brett, 41, arrived before Monday’s season-ending 2-1 loss wearing a blue octopus atop his head, its red eyes and teal tentacles swallowing his baseball cap. He bought the hand-knit sea creature for $100 on Etsy.

(Kraken hockey is for Etsy, apparently.)

It’s also for those whose fandom predates Seattle’s newest franchise.

Advertising

“We were super excited for an NHL team, because we were longtime [Everett] Silvertips fans,” Carson Schock, 12, said. “So we were like, NHL team? Let’s do this.

“The first year of Kraken hockey it was kind of desolate, and not everybody knew what was going on. But now there’s Kraken talk everywhere.”

Brian and Alex Namba understand that sentiment. Brian, 56, said Monday that “I used to be a Thunderbirds season-ticket holder, and when the kids grew up, we stopped going to games. When the Kraken started, [my hockey fandom] started getting going again. Yeah, it’s pretty addictive.”

As Alex Namba — Brian’s 25-year-old son — grew, his hockey fandom faded. But the two entered Climate Pledge Arena on Monday side by side, re-energized, donning matching sweaters.

“For me [the Kraken fandom] started more recently,” Alex Namba said. “It’s just a faster-paced sport to watch, and I really enjoy it. I think it has a new kind of energy. It’s a little bit more intense than a baseball game and a little bit more exciting than a football game, too.”

Especially when you win.

The Kraken did more of that than many expected, improving by 19 wins and 40 points in the franchise’s second season. They defied odds and analysts by downing the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the playoffs’ opening round, before nearly doing the same against Dallas.

Advertising

Nice crowd inside CPA for the Kraken game seven watch party pic.twitter.com/3yDZ0Rdz8y — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 16, 2023

Sirène Desgagné — mermaidseattlekraken on Instagram — saw it all.

Her first name means “mermaid” in her home country of France. And on Monday she looked the part — with bright-blue hair, specks of blue paint above and under each eye, scaly aqua leggings, sparkly blue shoes and (possibly?) fake blue fins framing a white jersey.

When Sirène arrived in Seattle in 2010 she was not a hockey fan. She inherited the sport from her husband, Jean-Francois Desgagné, a Quebec native and former Nordiques fan. The couple — who were married in August 2022 — have since become season-ticket holders.

Sirène is much more than that.

“It’s taken over everything,” Jean-Francois said. “We come to every game. She’s more into it than I am at this point. She wants to watch games we’re not even playing in.”

Added Sirène: “We plan our vacations around the games.”

Mid-May is suddenly open.

Still, Kraken hockey is for married couples, mermaids …

And transplants, too.

Jamie Guidry moved to Seattle from Florida a year ago, and immediately embraced the Kraken. Wearing a reverse retro jersey and eating onion rings, he said “it was really the branding and the aesthetic of it, and the fact that it’s a brand-new team. There wasn’t a history of people jumping on a bandwagon. You’re as new a fan as anybody else.”

On Monday, transplants and Sirènes and fathers and sons supported a team from 2,000 miles away. They engulfed an otherwise empty arena in “GRUUUU” chants after Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer’s 26 balletic saves. They sang Nirvana’s “Lithium” when Oliver Bjorkstrand scored Seattle’s final goal of a restorative second season.

All of which serves to amend a previous point:

Kraken hockey is a growing family.

Whether dogs or dolls or mermaids, there’s room for many more.