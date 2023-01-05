TORONTO — Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson wasn’t sure what to make of taking a career-high seven-game point streak entering Thursday night’s contest against the Maple Leafs.

Known mostly for defense, Larsson said he has spent more time in practice working on getting shots through from the point. That effort appears to have paid off, as Larsson entered Thursday with a goal and six assists his past seven games, tying Jordan Eberle for the longest points stretch in franchise history.

“If your shots get through, your [points] percentage is going to go up,” Larsson said after his team’s morning skate at Scotiabank Arena, adding that he’s paid attention to where opposing players are in the shooting lanes.

“It’s just keeping your head up and seeing where they’re at,” he said. “I mean, nowadays, there’s not only one layer. There’s almost two layers of players [the puck] needs to go through. It’s getting harder and harder. Guys are very good at staying in the lanes.”

Larsson’s defensive partner, Vince Dunn, said the chemistry between the pair and knowing where they are on the ice at all times has likely allowed Larsson to join the offense more.

“He likes to jump up there,” Dunn said. “I think he’s getting more comfortable, more confident. And that’s nice to see. That makes me feel a lot better on my side knowing he wants to take those opportunities and trusts his instincts.”

Larsson’s lone goal during the stretch came when he pinched up deep in the zone and took a slot pass from behind the net by Ryan Donato before snapping the puck home.

“My job is to counterbalance that and make sure that I put myself in a good position to be a defender on the other side of it,” Dunn added. “That’s good to see. I think it makes us more of a dynamic pair back there.”

Dunn’s homecoming

Dunn was raised in the Toronto area, initially in the suburb of Mississauga and then the town of Lindsay about 90 miles to the northwest. He grew up cheering for the Maple Leafs and planned to have a large contingent of supporters at the game.

“Usually, these are busy games on a Canadian swing,” he said. “So, yeah, quite a few friends and family here. Probably even more [Saturday] in Ottawa.”

Dunn’s first visit to Toronto with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 saw him score the decisive overtime goal in a 2-1 victory, carrying the puck the length of the rink on a 2-on-1 break and wristing a shot behind goalie Frederik Andersen.

“Kind of a crazy story,” Dunn said. “I wasn’t supposed to play in that game but ]Jay] Bouwmeester had his kid, so I was slotted in. And I had the overtime winner for my first game here, so it was a pretty special moment for me in my career.”

Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and forward Brandon Tanev also grew up in the Toronto area. Tanev’s father, Mike, took in Thursday’s morning skate from the stands.

Jones gets start

Martin Jones earned his third consecutive start for the Kraken on Thursday, having won the two prior outings, at Edmonton and vs. the New York Islanders. His 16 wins entering Thursday were one shy of the 17 he had in the 2019-20 season — when he was a No. 1 netminder for San Jose.

Jones’ .890 save percentage entering Thursday was the worst of his career, but Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said the “wins” portion of his 16-5-3 record should not be overlooked.

“You look at his results — the win-loss results — and at the end of the day that’s the most important statistic,” he said. “He’s done a nice job the last couple of games. He’s been very stable and steady for us. That’s what he brings to our team — especially when he’s on his game.”

Hakstol said he doesn’t believe his players play differently in front of Jones than fellow netminder Philipp Grubauer (3-7-1), who hasn’t played since being pulled last Friday against Edmonton after allowing three goals on just five shots.

The Kraken have averaged 3.76 goals per 60 minutes when Jones plays, compared with 2.42 for Grubauer. Just more than a quarter of the 84 goals the Kraken have scored with Jones in goal came in a three-game span six weeks ago, contests they won 8-5, 5-4 and 9-8.

“Sometimes by coincidence, the goal support for one guy is different than the other,” Hakstol said. “But to be honest with you, that’s been one of the strengths of our team this year. The confidence we’re going to be able to score at opportune times. Not necessarily in bunches, but we’re going to be able to provide enough offense, and that’s empowered the rest of our game.”

Wright’s Team Canada stint ending

Kraken forward Shane Wright, 18, was set to complete his stint with Team Canada in the gold-medal game Thursday night against the Czech Republic at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, having notched three goals and three assists in six games.

Wright, who sits fifth in scoring on a Canadian team backstopped by Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic, is widely expected to be sent back down to the major junior ranks following the tournament.

Wright can still play one more game for the Kraken before he reaches a limit after which any further NHL action would count as a full season against his minimal three-year, entry-level contract.

The Kraken have told Wright’s junior team, the Kingston Frontenacs, that they’d like him traded to a Memorial Cup contender within the Ontario Hockey League if he’s sent back. Playing for such a contender is expected to further Wright’s development before he’d be invited back to NHL training camp next fall.

NHL rules prohibit teenage draft picks from the major junior ranks from being sent to the AHL or ECHL minor pro ranks. Instead, they must return to their junior teams.