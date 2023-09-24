Kraken fans still getting used to the whole NHL experience might feel somewhat puzzled about the team already playing its first preseason game Monday night after just three days of training-camp workouts.

Make that two preseason games Monday, as a split Kraken squad faces the same from the Calgary Flames in contests at Climate Pledge Arena and in Alberta, Canada. That and the Kraken’s season opener being just two weeks away might be a head-scratcher for anyone used to seeing the Mariners and Seahawks take six weeks from the start of camp to playing games that count.

Hence, with such a short Kraken camp, there’s no time to waste in getting the preseason launched.

“It’s such a niche sport with a unique skill set,” Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said Sunday of how hockey differs. “And I think the way you really refine those skills is to feel that pressure out there, the speed and pace of the game.”

The Kraken will have barely settled into official team-organized drills before the Calgary games. They’ll have two weeks after that to pare the roster from 59 players to 23 before their season opener Oct. 10 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Seahawks opened camp July 25, played their first preseason game 16 days later on Aug. 10 and didn’t open their regular season until a month after that. Mariners players had five spring-training workouts before their first preseason game Feb. 19, then five more weeks of exhibitions before a March 30 season opener. Sounders camp opened Jan. 6, they played a friendly against Wolfsberg AC of Austria three weeks later on Jan. 28, then in the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco on Feb. 4 before opening their MLS regular season Feb. 26. The Storm opened camp April 30, nine days before their first preseason game and a month before their season opener.

So, the Kraken easily have every other major team and sport beat in terms of brevity in preparing for games of any kind.

“During the summer, you’re training all summer and kind of doing more of the skill stuff,” Oleksiak said. “But to actually be in a game situation, playing five-on-five and hard, with something on the line and feeling that pressure and physicality, that’s definitely something you want to get into as soon as possible.”

Oleksiak has a point that today’s NHL players are much better conditioned than counterparts of prior decades who’d use camp to work their way into shape.

Also, NHL teams have seen unofficial “Captain’s Skates” morph from an unofficial gathering of a handful of eager players before camp into something far more organized — with structured drills and scrimmages taking place among a majority of the team. Coaches and hockey operations staff are barred under league rules from participating in the sessions, though they can often be spotted lurking from observation posts.

The Kraken had a majority of players partake in such unofficial daily skates starting about two weeks before camp began.

So, while the public version of camp opened late last week, players were getting their skating legs under them much earlier.

And skating is likely hockey’s most unique skill set compared to other sports. If baseball pitchers were facing major-leaguers in unofficial scrimmages weeks before spring training, it’s doubtful they’d need five weeks of preseason games to condition their arms, or hitters that long to perfect swings.

“Obviously, in the offseason we still practice,” Kraken center Yanni Gourde said. “So, we still feel the puck, we still go out there and compete. Training camp is short, but with very high intensity. The compete level is there from Day 1. So, we’re basically ready to go from Day 1.”

A good part of NFL training camp is also used to perfect the timing of predesigned plays. Hockey is more of a free-flowing sport in which predesigned systems often get best perfected during game situations when players adapt to randomly changing events.

“Early in the preseason, you just try to keep it simple and do the little things right,” Gourde said. “And usually when you do that, good things happen, and the skill level falls into place.”

The NHL’s collective-bargaining agreement limits camp days to no more than 20 for veteran players and also dictates the quick jump into the preseason and regular-season schedule.

“Training camp has become shorter and shorter over the years,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Sunday. “When you look at the CBA and what’s allowed, in camp we’re allowed three hours a day so that cuts it down further. So, every day, every hour, is pretty valuable. And the fact we start the regular season on the 10th — I haven’t counted how many days that is, but it’s not very many. So, we’ve got to get going, right?”

Hakstol, who’ll be traveling to Calgary for the away portion of the split-squad affairs while assistant Dave Lowry handles the home game, has kept his full camp complement of players intact for now. NHL rules require at least eight “veterans” — usually those who played 30 NHL games the prior season or at least 100 in their career — be dressed for preseason contests, so the Kraken need enough players in camp to form complete rosters for both games.

But he’ll start making cuts once those games are played, sending out some younger prospects with no chance of making the squad so they can prepare for junior-level or minor-league seasons.

Others will be kept on for a closer look. But Hakstol cautioned there’s no guarantee even some seasoned pros fighting for a job will get a second preseason chance given the limited time available.

“We have to make some roster decisions,” he said. “We’re also trying to get our team ready for the regular season. And there’s not a lot of time. There are no free opportunities there.”