No one can accuse the Seattle Kraken of being top-heavy.

It doesn’t matter who’s scoring as long as someone is. Who isn’t, however, is a little surprising. Oliver Bjorkstrand, three-time defending goals leader of the Columbus Blue Jackets, was brought in via trade during the offseason to add a scoring punch to a team that sorely needed one.

He’s taken up a spot on the Kraken’s top line centered by Alex Wennberg. Bjorkstrand registered an assist in the first period Tuesday against the Nashville Predators, giving him eight points (one goal, seven assists) through 13 1/2 games. He hadn’t scored since the season opener in Anaheim in spite of a team-high 46 shots.

He found himself with the puck in front of an empty net early in the second period but the Predators scurried away with it.

“I feel like we’ve been a little bit unlucky putting pucks in the net,” the winger opposite Bjorkstrand, Andre Burakovsky, said Tuesday morning before the game. “We’re creating a lot. We’ve just got to keep going like that.”

Wennberg also had a first-period assist Tuesday. Burakovsky enjoyed a highly productive first 20 minutes against Nashville – he added two assists and scored the Kraken’s third goal, a painfully patient lob from the side of the net.

Coach Dave Hakstol called the trio “three smart, intelligent guys” this week and noted their work away from the ice. He hadn’t tinkered with his top two lines often in the first 13 games, giving them time to get used to each other.

Advertising

“It allows some of the chemistry to grow, not only amongst (a) group of three, but also in terms of their roles within a hockey game,” Hakstol said.

The top line’s inconsistent production hasn’t been an issue. Entering Tuesday’s tilt, the Kraken were scoring at a clip of 3.46 goals per game, good for 11th in the league. It’s been spread evenly, with 19 different players scoring at least once, a mark that still led the NHL as of Monday.

Solid first

Seattle just won three consecutive road games for the first time in its short history. The game against the Predators kicked off a season-high, six-game homestand.

“We’ve proven we can go out and win on the road. We’ve done a good job of that,” Hakstol said. “We’ve won some big games recently here at home, now we’ve got to be excited for that opportunity.”

The Kraken were feeling some sort of way early, putting up their first four-goal opening period ever against the Predators and just the second four-goal period, period.

Burakovsky and Will Borgen chipped in one each. Jordan Eberle scored to open and close the period. His first was on a staredown with Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros, and the second was a fluid direction change and even more fluid shot that went in and ended Saros’ night.

Advertising

Hot streaks

Going into the Nashville game, winger Brandon Tanev was on a point-per-game pace in his previous six outings (one goal, five assists). Both of his goals on the season were counted as game-winners.

“He’s an ‘everydayer,’ and that’s probably the highest compliment I can pay anybody,” Hakstol said. “He does what he does (and) he does it every day. Plays hard, brings energy. And not just energy.”

Morgan Geekie’s assist on Borgen’s first-period goal, which made it 2-0, extended his career-best point streak to five games (three goals, three assists).