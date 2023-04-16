When you’ve played in 1,731 regular-season games — the fifth-most in NHL history — you know better than to crack a premature grin. Like a signature on a contract or a rent check in hand, nothing is official until it’s official in the world of hockey.

So even though it has long appeared that the Kraken would reach the playoffs in Year 2 of their existence, Hall of Famer and team general manager Ron Francis pumped the brakes on pumping his fist until it happened. And then, April 6, it happened.

“It was looking good, but I’ve been in this game too long to not make sure we get there first before we start celebrating,” Francis said. “It was a great moment. I’m really excited for our fans, really excited for the city, and can’t say enough about our players and coaching staff. … It’s great to see everybody smiling.”

You couldn’t blame Francis if he had doubts about whether this regular season would end in smiles for the team he constructed. Year 1, after all, was a grave disappointment — at least for the casual supporter — as Seattle finished with the NHL’s third-worst record. The more detail-oriented fan understood that general managers learned a great deal from the Golden Knights’ expansion draft four years earlier, and that the Kraken replicating Las Vegas’ success right away would be nearly impossible. Still, for a franchise that sold out its season tickets in a matter of minutes, a last-place division finish was the last thing folks expected.

Francis felt the fans’ frustration and admitted he was equally frustrated with himself. Team-building is his forte, and the one he put together in Carolina has dominated its division for the past three seasons. So swift improvement was necessary to keep an enthusiastic fan base engaged. It was just hard to envision it would be this drastic.

Yes, Francis nabbed standout rookie Matty Beniers with the second pick of the 2021 NHL entry draft. And yes, he added three key free agents in left winger Andre Burakovsky, defenseman Justin Schultz and goalie Martin Jones.

Meanwhile, Jared McCann watched his point total jump from 50 last season to 70 this go-round, entering Tuesday’s game. Vince Dunn jumped from 35 to 64, and Jordan Eberle from 44 to 63. And the team’s point total in the standings moved from 60 to 100 — the largest uptick for an expansion team from Year 1 to Year 2 since the Original Six era.

Surprised? Yeah, Francis was, too.

“I’d probably be lying to say that I expected the season we’re having, but I did expect improvement,” he said. “But kudos to the players and everybody for putting in the hard work to get us to this point.”

So how would you evaluate the GM’s job thus far? Well, the truth is it’s still too early to tell. Obviously, the length of the Kraken’s playoff campaign will have some impact on how fans view Francis’ construction. But to have a wild-card berth one year after that inaugural dud? I think most of the Kraken faithful would have taken that deal before it all started.

That doesn’t mean this is a finished product by any means, though. Seattle regressed in the latter part of this season after its scorching start, tempering expectations in the process. Yes, it has a plethora of young players and the likely Calder Trophy winner in Beniers. And yes, there is cap space to add talent to the roster in the near future. But in sports, the transition from bad to good is often easier than the one from good to great.

So what’s Francis’ message to those wondering if this season’s success can be repeated for years to come? Again, the man keeps it 100.

“I would tell them to enjoy the moment. Listen, year to year there are so many variables that go into it — injuries, bad breaks, bad bounces, what have you. Even look at this year with the success we had — in a lot of cases, the difference over 82 games is three or four wins,” Francis said. “I can’t project what’s going to happen moving forward, but we do have a plan to be competitive now as well as build from the ground up, so when we have the success we can maintain it.”

Francis has been in the NHL since 1981, when he donned a Hartford Whalers jersey at age 18. He knows how difficult success is to come by.

The Kraken have come a long way during his tenure. Ron would be the first to tell you there’s still a long way to go.