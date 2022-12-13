TAMPA, Fla. — Newest Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen spent parts of five seasons with the Nashville Predators, the team that drafted him 30th overall in 2017. The beginning was rosy, but the breakup was drawn-out.

Being scratched once, much less seven times in a row, isn’t fun. He went on waivers Sunday and was at home waiting for the call with a new destination, whether that be Nashville’s American Hockey League affiliate the Milwaukee Admirals or brand-new franchise.

“Getting to that point, I was hoping for the fresh start, whether that’s in Milwaukee or here or somewhere else,” Tolvanen, 23, said.

“It’s always tough to leave a team when you’ve been there four, five years, but I’m excited to be here.”

Armed with a single suitcase — that will have to do for now — Tolvanen was on a flight to Florida within hours and took part in Tuesday’s morning skate with his new team, wearing the No. 20. He wasn’t in the lineup later that night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We’ll take it a step at a time and give him an opportunity to become part of the group, to become comfortable with what we’re doing systems-wise,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said after complimenting Tolvanen’s offensive instincts.

“ (We’ll) find a good opportunity for him to come into the lineup.”

The Kraken’s only other native of Finland, Joonas Donskoi, was placed on injured reserve in October and hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game. Tolvanen said he didn’t know anyone in Seattle’s locker room, but noted there were plenty of Europeans and he expected a smooth transition.

Tolvanen didn’t have an inside source, but consulted the next best thing. He immediately texted Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, a member of the Kraken last season who was dealt to Nashville at the trade deadline.

“All the good parts about Seattle, how the players get treated and the facilities. He said it’s one of the best spots in the NHL,” Tolvanen said.

He enjoyed a jump in the Western Conference standings. The Predators are just above .500 and outside the second wild-card spot, while the Kraken were tied for second in the Pacific Division.

“The team’s doing well. So couldn’t be more excited,” Tolvanen said.

Crimes and punishment

Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak served the second of a three-game suspension Tuesday for a hit that injured the Washington Capitals’ Alexander Alexeyev. Alexeyev was placed on injured reserve Sunday with an upper-body injury.

A video explaining the decision behind Oleksiak’s suspension remained the most recent update on the NHL Department of Player Safety’s Twitter page, even after the Florida Panthers’ Ryan Lomberg hit Kraken defenseman from behind Justin Schultz two nights later.

Both hits resulted in game misconducts, but it didn’t appear further punishment was coming for Lomberg the way it came for Oleksiak.

“I don’t like the hit. I don’t like anything about it. But that’s not for me to make the decision,” Hakstol said. “We play the game and coach the game, that’s outside of my realm.”

“I don’t like the hit. I think it’s cheap — I think it’s crap. But not for me to look at.”

The injury to Washington’s Alexeyev was cited in the suspension explanation. As late as Tuesday afternoon, it looked as though Seattle’s Schultz wouldn’t miss any time.

Schultz, who missed the rest of the Panthers game after exiting in the third period, was out for Tuesday’s morning skate and set to play against the Lightning, with Hakstol calling him “good to go.” Schultz didn’t take pregame warmups, however. Gustav Olofsson went in instead and was paired with Cale Fleury.

Kuhlman claimed

The Kraken placed forward Karson Kuhlman, who appeared in just three games in November and three more in December, on waivers around the same time they claimed Tolvanen. Kuhlman was claimed by the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, with an immediate reunion ahead — the Kraken host the Jets on Sunday.

Kuhlman had three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 appearances with Seattle this season. He scored the game-winner against the Colorado Avalanche and registered an assist in his last Kraken game Friday in Washington.

This is the third NHL team for Kuhlman, 27, who started his NHL career with the Boston Bruins after signing as a free agent. He was claimed off waivers by Seattle on Jan. 17.