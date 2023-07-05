Jessica Campbell admits she’s been too focused on her daily work with male professional hockey players to notice whether any of them tend to look at her differently.

This week’s Kraken Development Camp, which ended with a Blue-versus-White team scrimmage of top prospects Wednesday, was Campbell’s second participating as an on-ice coach, along with appearances at the NHL team’s fall training camp and her regular duties as an assistant coach with the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds. This time, there was a second female assistant behind the White team bench alongside Campbell during the scrimmage, with Bellingham native Katelyn Parker from the Kraken’s youth development program working the camp as an invited guest coach.

“At the end of the day, I think hockey is hockey,” Campbell, 31, said after the Blue team posted a comeback 8-7 win to close out camp in front of a packed gallery of fans at the Kraken Community Iceplex. “We’re obviously coming with a different lens and I think the perception is what it is.

“My biggest belief is respect is always earned,” Campbell said. “It’s never a given and I try to approach the players and the game with respect. And my hope is that they respect me back.”

The once-unthinkable, now somewhat normal, sight of female coaches on the ice with Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, Firebirds counterpart Dan Bylsma, player development director Jeff Tambellini and various assistants comes during a pivotal period for the future of women’s hockey at the highest levels. Last week, a merger between the two largest women’s professional leagues — the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) — heralded a new era for the female version of the sport with potential NHL financial backing similar to the relationship between the NBA and WNBA.

The yet-to-be-named league launches next January with three teams in the U.S. and three in Canada. It will be financially supported by Los Angeles Dodgers controlling owner Mark Walter and his wife, Kimbra, with board members that include Dodgers president Stan Kasten, tennis icon Billie Jean King and sports executive Ilana Kloss.

The merger follows years of struggles between rival leagues and groups for control of the women’s pro game. Campbell, a former Cornell University star, spent three seasons with the Calgary Inferno of the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League, which folded in March 2019 after a bitter battle for players with the upstart National Women’s Hockey League — founded in 2015 and eventually rebranded as the PHF in 2021.

Many former pros from the defunct Canadian circuit refused to join the seven-team PHF and instead formed their own PWHPA group — consisting of nearly 100 members, including most of the Canadian women’s team and half the U.S. roster — in May 2019. It staged a “barnstorming”-style Dream Gap Tour of one-off events across North America, featuring four teams this past season training out of hubs in Boston, Calgary, Minnesota, Montreal and Toronto.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman maintained during the yearslong standoff that his circuit would be interested in financially supporting the women’s pro game — but only under a unified league.

An NHL release after last week stated it had “initiated discussions” with the unified group on working to grow the women’s game.

Campbell feels the merger will “absolutely” better women’s hockey for players and aspiring coaches hoping to follow in her footsteps toward elite levels.

“I think it’s exactly what we need,” she said. “Obviously, I think the goal of the players from the beginning was to come together and be united. To see that happening now and to be able to put the best product on the ice for professional women’s hockey is the next step, the biggest step. It’s an exciting time.”

For Campbell, it’s critical the “fast and fun” women’s pro game reaches full potential to garner broader “respect” from sports fans.

Kraken guest coach Parker, 29, left Washington to pursue hockey at an Ohio prep school before captaining Colgate University’s team. Parker admits she might have dreamed of a pro career had there been a strong, unified women’s league.

“Going to Colgate, I had ambitions more to be a great college hockey player and just take care of academics as it was a hard school,” she said. “And then, just to get an ‘adult’ job.”

That she did, as an energy broker in Boston.

But shortly after, while thinking about a master’s degree at Brown University, Parker “was fortunate to get back into hockey” through friends that helped her land an assistant coaching gig with the women’s team there. She later moved on to a Division 1 assistant’s job at the University of Connecticut, then joined the Kraken in a youth hockey player development role.

She’d been invited to this week’s camp as part of the NHL Coaches’ Association program for female coaches. Parker called it “a different level” from anything she’d done, given the NHL aspirants she was working with.

“I’m a big believer in coaching ice hockey and teaching the game,” she said. “The game is simple at heart, but there are a lot of nuances within it.”

Parker hopes a unified women’s pro league piques the interest of female players to continue toward more elite levels, including the coaching ranks.

“In professional hockey you want the best players so people will come and watch it,” Parker said. “I think the growth of women’s hockey is ready for that. You’ll get more numbers, better players, and I think that’s really going to help.

“I’m just excited to see how it looks, how it unfolds, what the structure is. There are a lot of unknowns right now.”

Firebirds assistant Campbell grew up in Saskatchewan playing on boys teams and dreaming of an NHL career she eventually realized wasn’t possible for women. It wasn’t until much later that her women’s pro career and “competitive” desire “to be at the highest level” led her into private skills coaching and eventually the men’s pro game.

She hopes a highly visible, unified women’s league helps female players set their sights higher at younger ages.

“What you see is what you can believe in and what you realize,” Campbell said. “And so, had there been female coaches, or female coaches in the men’s game, maybe I would have dreamed of becoming a coach someday too beyond my playing career.”