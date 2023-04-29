DENVER — Kraken forward Jordan Eberle somehow found a way to throw additional gasoline on an opening-round playoff series already flaming with more drama than the typical NHL showdowns needing a full seven games.

Eberle ensured Ball Arena fans on Sunday night will have a target at which to direct genuine anger along with a smattering of conspiracy-driven angst about why the defending champion Colorado Avalanche are facing a sudden-death Game 7 against only a second-year team. The league opted to not hold a hearing over Eberle’s boarding penalty against Andrew Cogliano in the second period of Friday’s Game 6 loss, only hours before it was revealed late Saturday afternoon that Cogliano — who’d returned to play in Friday’s third period — had actually suffered a fractured neck on the play and will be out indefinitely.

With the league seemingly unprepared Saturday evening to reverse its decision amid some pretty rough backlash, Eberle for now remains free to play in Sunday’s winner-take-all clash to decide who faces Dallas in Round 2.

Saturday’s late-breaking news understandably infuriated Avs’ fans already engaging throughout the day in predictable hand wringing, teeth-gnashing and whataboutism in suggesting Eberle deserves the Cale Makar suspension treatment, which they’ll undoubtedly make vocally clear whenever Eberle touches the puck. And the reality is the Kraken must display far more discipine and composure in Game 7 than in Friday’s belly-flop at home.

“We kept trying to find a spark and we couldn’t,” Eberle said after Game 6 of his team’s effort, when it took more penalties in the second period — including the boarding call — than in all of Game 5. “Like I said, we probably were playing just a little bit too tentative.

“We’ve got a (Colorado) team that’s obviously on the brink, and we know they’re going to play with a lot of desperation. It’s obviously disappointing, but at the end of the day we’re in a seven-game series with a chance.”

Advertising

Colorado isn’t merely playing with desperation, but enough distractions to fill up a scoresheet as quickly as Kraken penalty takers did in Game 6. First, there’s the Makar hit in Game 4 that knocked 40-goal scorer Jared McCann out for the series with a suspected concussion — earning the Norris Trophy winner a Game 5 suspension that contributed big to an Avalanche home loss.

Plenty of Avalanche fans online wanted Eberle given the same one-game suspension, which would have nullified two of the Kraken’s three top-line scorers for Game 7. The NHL disagreed, though it’s unclear whether the league’s Department of Player Safety would have made that no-suspension call had Cogliano been carted off the ice rather than leaving on his own and later returning to play.

The likely reason for no suspension, though none had been offered in public, is Cogliano turned his body just as Eberle was committed to checking him. That likely contributed to the Avalanche player being propelled headfirst into the boards. Makar’s hit came against a player not playing the puck at the time and feeling as if play had already ended.

Either way, the distinction certainly won’t stop Avalanche and even some Kraken fans from voicing their displeasure online. Nor will it quiet conspiracy buffs convinced the NHL doesn’t want Colorado winning this series.

Then, there’s the Valeri Nichushkin saga, with the talented Avalanche forward vanishing before Game 3. A Seattle Police Department report released Thursday following public records requests by media outlets — including The Seattle Times — stated that a 28-year-old woman was found heavily intoxicated and in behavioral distress when Avalanche employees went to check on Nichushkin in a room at the downtown Four Seasons Hotel a week ago Saturday.

While Nichushkin has since spoken with Avalanche coach Jared Bednar — and reportedly had help from team security in quickly leaving town — no one from the Avalanche will divulge why he left or where he is.

Advertising

Seattle police have yet to release audio of the 911 call made by Avalanche team physician Bradley Changstrom that day alerting authorities to the woman’s distress. The audio potentially contains more information on Nichushkin’s involvement and what specific drugs or alcohol Changstrom suspected the intoxicated woman to be under when he phoned seeking help — and who might have given her those substances — has only deepened speculation about the incomplete police records released to-date.

One Denver media member tweeted that obtaining the 911 audio from Seattle police has been akin to dealing with the Department of Motor Vehicles. That audio will remain a secret until after the series ends.

The Nichushkin incident appears quite serious for him and the woman and goes well beyond the usual on-ice drama, plotlines and general dislike between teams in any NHL playoff series extended beyond five or six games. One consensus between Avalanche and Kraken fanbases is that the on-ice officials “suck” — something they’ve had little trouble articulating in chants by the thousands.

Whether there’s truth to it doesn’t matter. The newbie Kraken fan base can be as paranoid as the three-decade-old Avalanche version with perceived slights — yelling obscenities at officials when one of their team’s players gets so much as breathed on.

This will all culminate in Game 7, where heroes — the hockey version, anyway — have been made and villains forever forged.

“As a hockey player you always dream of Game 7 growing up,” Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz, who is 4-0 in Game 7 play — including a 2019 Cup Final clincher with St. Louis over Boston — said Saturday upon the team’s arrival in Denver. “They’re the ‘funnest’ games to watch and you always watch them.”

Advertising

Steve Smith’s own-goal against his Edmonton Oilers team? Boston Bruins coach Don Cherry and his too-many-men on the ice bench penalty? Both came in Game 7. Stephane Matteau’s double-overtime winner for the New York Rangers? You guessed it. Pete Babando and Tony Leswick? Seventh heaven Cup-winners for Detroit in overtime.

Andrei Vasilevskiy? Game 7 gold in Tampa Bay’s net. Pat Lafontaine for the New York Islanders in the fourth overtime period? His moment etched in hockey lore for fans such as Schwartz to look back upon.

“I think for any fan in any sport I think when you’re watching a ‘winner goes on’ Game 7 in any sport, the fans are going to be on the edge of their seat no matter what,” Schwartz said. “And it’s obviously very exciting. It’s the most exciting thing in sport.”

Whether the Kraken or Avalanche produce an equivalent memory won’t be known until after Sunday’s contest. For Kraken fans already worn out by highs and lows of an unpredictable, emotionally draining series, just remember: It’s only Round 1.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol feels his team is equipped to prolong this playoff adventure.

“There hasn’t been a lot of expectations of the group from the outside world,” Hakstol said Saturday. “That certainly hasn’t changed throughout this series.”

He added: “The bottom line is: Not unlike the team on the other side, our guys have earned the privilege to play under this type of pressure with this type of opportunity. Nothing more and nothing less than that.”