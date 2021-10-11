The Kraken’s arrival in Seattle called for an indelible illustration — and Seattle Times staff artist Jennifer Luxton delivered.
Inspired by vintage movie posters, Luxton created a depiction of a Kraken sea creature scaling the Space Needle, raising a hockey stick in front of a full moon, for the 2021-22 NHL season preview in The Seattle Times’ Oct. 10 edition.
Now, you can take her art with you on your computer and phone. Right-click and download the desktop and mobile backgrounds below.
Want to frame and admire the NHL preview cover in person? You can also purchase a print of the cover from The Seattle Times Photo Store.
See more of Luxton’s work here.
