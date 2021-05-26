We’ve had a good two-year run-up, but here’s where things are starting to get really fun, interesting and possibly creative with the Kraken and their head coach pursuit.

In the midst of the Florida Panthers’ cross-state opening-round playoff showdown with the Tampa Bay Lightning, veteran New York Post hockey writer Larry Brooks last weekend offered-up a jarring tidbit. Brooks suggested there have been rumblings about Panthers coach Joel Quenneville leaving his job and joining the Kraken.

Now, we sometimes tie ourselves in knots chasing down every new Kraken coaching possibility and naturally, they all can’t work out. Travis Green did indeed sign an extension with the Vancouver Canucks, so he isn’t coming. Ex-Coyotes bench boss Rick Tocchet will interview here.

Rod Brind’Amour is still without a deal in Carolina, so we’ll see what happens there. And then there’s this Quenneville stuff, which, despite all the holes, does appear to have legs. And given Quenneville having the second-most all-time NHL coaching wins behind Scotty Bowman, this is a huge deal until somebody confirms it isn’t.

Sure, I can cite easy reasons why it should be a non-starter. Quenneville is only two seasons into a five-year contract paying him a league-best $5.25 million annually. And he just guided Florida to its best regular season in years.

So, why leave early? Well, the Panthers are on the verge of being knocked out by the defending champion Lightning, which, in isolation, is no big disgrace.

Advertising

But there’s also Quenneville’s history with Kraken general manager Ron Francis, his Hartford Whalers teammate in the 1980s. When Quenneville was let go by the Chicago Blackhawks in November 2018 after leading them to three Stanley Cup championships, he seemed a solid fit for an expansion team that would clearly need a veteran coach.

Back then, remember, Francis was still a half-year away from being hired by the Kraken but Dave Tippett — another Whalers teammate from the 1980s — was then an NHL Seattle senior adviser. Also, the Kraken franchise was a month from being officially awarded and back then it appeared the team would begin play in October 2020 instead of this fall.

So sure, Tippett talking Quenneville into joining the Kraken early and waiting a year-and-a-half to coach wasn’t beyond imagination.

But then, the NHL delayed the Kraken’s launch by a year. For Quenneville, who’d just turned 60, there was no possibility he’d stay away from an NHL bench that long. And so he took the Florida job in April 2019, which is when Tippett was negotiating to become Edmonton Oilers coach and three months before Francis even got here.

It’s possible Quenneville now sees a Kraken opportunity with an ex-teammate that didn’t exist when he took the Florida job. But there’s one other very important factor that’s happened since.

Onetime NHL defenseman Dale Talon, the GM who hired Quenneville, both in Chicago and later Florida, was fired by the Panthers last August. Nothing against rookie replacement Bill Zito, who the Kraken actually approached about their GM vacancy pre-Francis, but he doesn’t have nearly the history with Quenneville that Talon did.

Advertising

And we don’t know what’s gone on behind the scenes since that front office change. It’s possible Zito wants his own hire rather than having such a pedigreed coach thrust on him for three more years.

Also, we don’t really know whether the Panthers’ ownership, in light of COVID-19 financial shortfalls, plans a different approach with money than when Quenneville was first hired. The Panthers have several pending unrestricted free agents to sign the next two offseasons, including team captain Aleksander Barkov — who came up huge in Game 5 of the Lightning series — after the 2021-22 campaign.

Getting an inkling that some of your playoff team’s core might be broken up can drive coaches to leave teams.

Anyhow, we won’t know more until Florida’s season ends. The Panthers were to face the Lightning in Game 6 on Wednesday night, still trailing 3-2 in the series.

Quenneville’s insertion of backup Chris Driedger in-place of No. 1 goalie Sergei Bobrovski for Game 2 blew up on the Panthers, who’ve played musical netminders since with mostly porous results.

Florida’s season was saved in Game 5 when rookie Spencer Knight, formerly of Boston College, became the first goalie to play in the NCAA and start an NHL playoff game the same season. After allowing an opening-minute goal, Knight turned aside everything else in a 4-1 victory.

Advertising

Still, the coach’s goalie handling has given the Panthers an excuse — albeit a rather flimsy one — to move on from Quenneville should they choose, either for financial reasons or to appease their new GM. Of course, getting rid of Quenneville requires paying him $15.75 million to do nothing for three more seasons.

But if the Kraken takes on Quenneville’s remaining salary, it becomes much easier to part company.

It’s a bit more difficult — but not impossible — for Quenneville to come here if he’s the one — not the Panthers — who wants out. In that case, some big-time compensation would need to be paid his former team to let him out of his deal.

Fortunately, there’s this thing called the expansion draft on July 21 in which the Kraken will already be cutting side deals with teams. Francis has said he’s held pre-draft discussions with every club, so, there’s likely been preliminary talks with the Panthers about the cost of him not picking certain players.

It isn’t too far a stretch to jump from those conversations to compensation talk for Quenneville. Or, to include some expansion draft guarantees as part of any Kraken compensation package.

These are very unusual NHL times, given the coming draft, the financial impact of COVID-19 on teams and the ability of the cash-flush Kraken to provide some squads with salary relief. In other words, scenarios that appear a longshot — as this one still does — cannot be ruled out until somebody does that.

Right now, neither Quenneville nor the Panthers have quashed this fire when they easily could.

In other words, keep an eye on this all-Floridian series. If the Panthers are eliminated and Quenneville doesn’t immediately dismiss rumors of his pending departure, the Kraken could very well make a play for an iconic coach.