Took a nap. Played some Xbox with the guys. Watched Ted Lasso. Got a meal with teammate-turned-roommate Will Borgen. No Game 2 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights on TV — leave the hockey at the rink.

Matty Beniers’ day off, during the first two-day gap of the chaotic 2023 postseason, sounded peaceful. It came at a great time.

“It usually helps, especially if I’m feeling a little beat up,” Beniers said. “I need a day like that.”

The Kraken as a whole looked tired, coach Dave Hakstol said, after an 82-game season gave way to a seven-game series, which bled directly into the second round. No breaks, barely time to catch one’s breath.

Rookie Beniers is adjusting in live time to a postseason longer and rougher than the NCAA tournament, which he had just completed when he arrived in Seattle last year. He has opposing teams’ eyes on him and has been shoved around just about every night.

“We’ve been playing a lot of hockey and the hockey’s been definitely intensified,” Beniers said. “Having that one extra day was really good just to get your legs under you and get some treatment.”

The Kraken’s skate on Saturday was optional. Beniers took the option and chilled out.

As the praise rolled in for his regular season in the form of becoming a Calder Trophy finalist, he was going through a mini scoring slump. His formal inclusion in the rookie-of-the-year race — as the points leader among first-year players, he’s long been assumed the front runner — was celebrated at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday. It was the first time the Kraken have been back home since the announcement.

While the crowd roared for him during the first period of Game 3, Beniers sat on the bench and kept his focus on the ice. There were pressing matters at hand.

He’d scored his first career postseason goal in Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche, but not again in just over two weeks. Beniers came oh-so-close in Game 1 against Dallas. Jordan Eberle tapped in the puck in front of a half-open net. Beniers put a new mark on the goal post.

“You want to continue to play well and create offense and score,” Eberle said. “But the end of the day, you have a lead, and the biggest thing is to keep the puck out of the net.

“At a young age, he’s very defensive-minded, which you don’t see.”

The faceoff frustration for Beniers and the Kraken continued in the first period of Game 3. The team won less than 40% of them. But they controlled what they could control — a 10-3 advantage in blocked shots and 15-3 edge in hits, led by Jamie Oleksiak’s four and Yanni Gourde’s three.

Likewise Beniers kept contributing what he could in Game 3. He’d blocked a point-blank shot at the blue line in Colorado. He swept pucks out of danger and killed penalties. That continued Sunday.

Just 2:10 into the second period, Eberle started filling the Dallas net with rubber. Beniers got the secondary assist, putting a pass on the tape of linemate and fellow playoff newcomer Tye Kartye. Kartye’s long, deflected shot struck Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen and landed in the crease for Eberle.

“You get one in your own building, the crowd starts going nuts,” Beniers said. “You gets some real momentum, get on your toes. The other team is kind of sitting back a little bit … then you start popping them in.”

The Kraken scored four goals in a span of 6:12, and Beniers’ was last. Beniers gathered the puck along the boards and moved up, tucking it inside the near post with his skates on the red line that marks the top of the left faceoff circle. Eberle had an active role in making it happen but the goal was unassisted.

Suddenly the Kraken were up 4-0 after a scoreless first period.

“That was definitely playoffs for you,” Beniers said. “Last series was my first glimpse of it.”

Beniers absorbed a cross-check from Colin Miller and got dumped to the ice early in the third period and drew a penalty. He was plus-3 with three shots on goal and three take-aways, best among Kraken forwards in just under 15 minutes of ice time.

Perhaps that’s the power of the day off. As Ted Lasso once slapped on the door above his office, “Believe.”

“We hoped it would refuel us and recharge the batteries a little bit,” Hakstol said.