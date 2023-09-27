More than five years after becoming the first front-office hire of a Kraken franchise that technically didn’t yet exist, Dave Tippett was in town Wednesday to launch his new role with the fully grown and operational NHL team.

Tippett, 62, has been named a coaching consultant within the Kraken’s front office, which he insists is as close as he’ll ever come to getting back behind the bench. After being hired as a senior adviser with what was then NHL Seattle in June 2018, Tippett remained with what’s now the Kraken after the then-unnamed franchise was birthed in December 2018 before leaving to become Edmonton Oilers head coach in May 2019.

The Oilers parted ways with Tippett in February 2022 and the onetime Jack Adams Award winner as NHL coach of the year in 2010 with the Phoenix Coyotes, who had a prior seven-year stint with the Dallas Stars, said the nearly 20 months since were enough reflection time to realize those bench-level days are over for good.

“I have no interest in getting back behind the bench,” he said, chuckling.

This latest role will allow Tippett to keep a toe dipped in the NHL while working primarily from his new Flagstaff, Ariz., home he’s spent two years building. He wants to enjoy living closer to nature, spending time with his wife Wendy and their four grandchildren while leaving time for travel.

His work travel in the role will be limited by design, with his job spent watching the team on television and relaying insights to coach Dave Hakstol.

“The nice thing about what I can do is watch the games and then you take the emotion out of the game,” Tippett said. “When you’re coaching the game, you’re so dialed in to your team and the emotions of winning and losing and everything that comes with it. Sometimes, somebody can watch a game from afar and have an opinion on it that’s different.

“So, sometimes, another voice can be helpful.”

Tippett had such a voice his first couple of seasons coaching in Dallas. Former Montreal Canadiens Hall of Fame forward and ex-Stars coach and general manager Bob Gainey was by then working as a front-office consultant with Dallas and used to give Tippett insights.

“I talked to him once a week or whenever,” Tippett said. “Sometimes he wouldn’t talk to me about anything to do with the team — just the game itself. I’ve always thought that opinions are helpful. So, hopefully this is something where I can watch, have some opinions on some things and relay it to Hak. And then they can do with it what they want.”

Tippett has a decades-long relationship with Kraken GM Ron Francis, teaming with him in Hartford and Pittsburgh as players. When NHL Seattle headed up a GM search, Tippett was instrumental in paring the shortlist and he was the one that approached Francis — who had been fired by Carolina a year prior — to gauge his interest in Seattle.

Francis was hired fewer than two months after Tippett left for the Oilers coaching job.

But Tippett also has a longstanding relationship with Hakstol, having played college hockey at the University of North Dakota. Hakstol coached at North Dakota for years before jumping to the NHL and had gotten to know ex-NHL forward Tippett during his campus visits and at various events.

The two own Minnesota lake houses about 20 minutes apart. Tippett spent much of the summer talking with Francis and Hakstol “kicking around some ideas” about how his new role would work.

“This will just be casual talk,” Tippett said. “Hak and I catch up all the time.”

Hakstol welcomed the “wealth of experience” Tippett brings to the role. “He’s a really valuable resource for our coaching staff to work with,” Hakstol said. “To be able to bounce ideas off of. To be able to discuss different experiences. He’s just a really good sounding board and a wealth of knowledge.”

Tippett spent Wednesday perched with scouts on a terrace above the team’s practice rink at the Kraken Community Iceplex. He’ll attend Thursday’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena and return to his Minnesota home Friday morning.

His time in Seattle this week has again been an eye-opening trip down memory lane for Tippett, who’d only been to the completed $90 million Iceplex — which he had a major part in designing — once prior when attending a Kraken home game last year.

“I’d never seen the practice facility before,” he said of that prior visit. “I’ve still got some of the sketches on my (home office) desk from messing around and trying to figure out the layout of the dressing room and stuff. So, it was kind of neat seeing how it all turned out.”

He’s enjoyed bumping into CEO Tod Leiweke and a handful of Kraken employees from NHL Seattle days. During his 11 months working here, Tippett and Leiweke were all there was in town NHL-wise. They shared duties at public speaking engagements, visits with amateur hockey organizations and going on a weekly Sports Radio KJR show used to promote the incoming franchise.

Tippett envisioned staying longer — and perhaps applying to be the franchise’s first head coach — but knowing the NHL had imposed a three-year delay on launching the team instead of the previously expected two years prompted him to grab the Oilers job. Now, he’s back — having missed all of the formative years in between — trying to help what’s an incumbent playoff team and a Jack Adams finalist coach in Hakstol take that next step.

“To see the franchise and the direction it’s gone in — and the enthusiasm around the city and within the organization — is just incredible,” Tippett said. “All that prior time seems a long, long ways away. But it’s gratifying to come back and see.”