Kraken coach Dave Hakstol knows full well the odds-defying feat he’s been a part of just making it as a top-three finalist for NHL coach of the year honors.

That’s because he’s one of two Jack Adams Award nominees to hail from the tiny 676-resident village of Warburg, Alberta, where New Jersey Devils coach and fellow finalist Lindy Ruff also grew up just a few farms over.

And while both are widely viewed as underdogs to capture the award Monday night in Nashville — with Jim Montgomery of the record setting Boston Bruins expected to claim it — Hakstol, 54, is determined to enjoy the experience and savor what it means to have gotten this far.

“It’s kind of cool,” Hakstol said this past week by phone from his summer cottage in Minnesota of being a finalist alongside Ruff. “It’s kind of a cool story. You know, us being from a small town, a small community, that whole thing. I mean, for me, that’s one of the things that’s most fun. To be a part of that group of three (finalists) with our staffs and the two of us are from the same town. It’s a fun part of it.”

Ruff is eight years older, but families in Warburg all knew one another. Aspiring hockey player Hakstol hung out often with Lindy’s younger brother, Brent. They were youth squad teammates and even played pickup games in the Ruffs’ family basement, where the walls and floors were painted to resemble a hockey rink.

“Brent and I were really good buddies,” Hakstol said. “Brent was a year and a half younger than me, but he always played up a level on our teams. Leeson and Shirley, Lindy’s mom and dad, were like my mom and dad. They were big parts of the community. I would jump in the car with Leeson and Brent and we’d go watch Lindy play.”

Back then, Lindy Ruff was playing in the Western Hockey League for the Lethbridge Broncos about 250 miles away.

“He’s the guy all of us kids looked up to,” Hakstol said. “He was a little older so he was always gone playing junior hockey. But as kids, we always looked up to him and followed his career and whatever he was doing.”

Ruff’s playing career eventually led him to the NHL for 12 seasons, primarily with the Buffalo Sabres. Meantime, Brent followed his brother’s footsteps to the WHL with a different Broncos team, this one based in Swift Current, Saskatchewan. On Dec. 30, 1986, the team’s bus was traveling to Regina for a game when it hit a patch of black ice, veered off the highway and crashed — killing Brent Ruff and three other players.

The crash is remembered as one of the darkest moments in major junior hockey history. One of the crash survivors was Joe Sakic, then a Broncos player and now president of the Colorado Avalanche.

Hakstol was playing Junior “A” hockey — one notch below the WHL — in Red Deer, Alberta, when he got word of his friend’s death.

“It was tough,” Hakstol said. “A tough time. A real tough time for their family.”

Though Hakstol and Lindy Ruff bumped into one another over the years, it wasn’t until the IIHF World Hockey Championships in Slovakia in 2019 they truly bonded as Team Canada assistant coaches. Hakstol had been fired from his first NHL coaching gig with the Philadelphia Flyers a few months earlier while Ruff was a New York Rangers assistant who’d been let go as head coach by Dallas two years prior.

“So, he and his wife, Gaye, were there, and my wife, Erinn, was there for part of the tournament,” Hakstol said. “So, it was really good to get to know him and spend time around him. He’s such a good guy. He’s a hell of a coach, but also a great guy.”

When Ruff got hired by New Jersey in 2020, it was viewed as perhaps his final stop on a decorated 19-year NHL head coaching resume that included winning the Jack Adams Award in 2005-06 and guiding Buffalo to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999.

As for Hakstol, being named the Kraken’s first ever coach a year later in 2021 was seen as a second chance for the longtime University of North Dakota bench boss — who’d never played in the NHL — to prove he could make things work beyond the college ranks.

After disappointing 2021-22 campaigns for the Devils and Kraken, both Warburg natives entered this past season ranked Nos. 1 and 2 on many pundit lists of coaches likely to be fired first. But Ruff guided the Devils to a 48-point improvement before losing to Carolina in the second round of the playoffs.

Hakstol led the Kraken to a 40-point improvement, then got to Game 7 in the second round before the Stars eliminated his team.

Kraken assistant coach Dave Lowry, who joined the Kraken last summer, called it “one of the best years coaching in my career.” He said Hakstol’s demeanor made his own transition as smooth as possible and got the most out of players.

“Players have to know that you care about them,” said Lowry, who’d served as interim head coach of the Winnipeg Jets in 2021-22 after years as an assistant. “And Hak does a really good job of spending time with everybody. It’s not just one or two guys. He spends a lot of time in the room communicating and talking to players. He knows more about them than I think they know.”

Lowry added that Hakstol’s in-game decision making and player preparation also stood out.

Hakstol praised Lowry’s work and those of assistants Jay Leach, Paul McFarland and goaltending coach Steve Briere in helping the team achieve what it did. Getting named a Jack Adams finalist could also help Hakstol finally shake the stigma — which lingered despite two playoff appearances in three seasons with the Flyers — that he was primarily a college coach lacking familiarity with the NHL game.

“I feel comfortable with being a part of this league right now,” said Hakstol, who also spent two seasons as a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant before joining the Kraken. “And we’re eight years later (since the Flyers hired him). When I came in eight years ago, I was the first college coach to make that (direct) jump to the NHL in 30-something years. It is what it is and everybody has their opinion on that.

“But eight years later, it’s become a pretty common pathway for college coaches to jump to the NHL. I would say that there are good coaches everywhere and that everybody is going to have a learning curve. There are going to be things you fail at and successes along the way. And growth and development and I’m no different.”

And so, he’ll savor this moment in Nashville with his wife and daughter, Avery, and son, Brenden. Then, regardless of Monday night’s award results, his focus will shift back to following up on this season’s Kraken success.

After all, he still has a 627-win gap to overcome with Ruff merely to achieve hometown bragging rights.