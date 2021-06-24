Score one on the surprise scale for the Kraken after the NHL expansion team on Thursday announced that former Philadelphia Flyers bench boss Dave Hakstol would be the franchise’s very first head coach.

Hakstol, 52, coached the Flyers over parts of four seasons, going 131-101-42 and leading the team to the playoffs twice over his three full campaigns. He’d most recent been an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs, working with that team’s defensive corps.

“It is an honor to be the first head coach of the Seattle Kraken,” Hakstol said in a release. “I am honored to be joining this tremendous group of staff and fans. When I first saw the arena, I was blown away – it is such a unique venue. I am looking forward to being a part of the group that builds a team that plays with pride, passion and selflessness for the city of Seattle.”

Hakstol’s selection was a stunning development, given his name had rarely surfaced at all on the list of the team’s rumored candidates. Kraken general manager Ron Francis is known for being ultra secretive and pursued Hakstol amid rumors he was seeking higher-profile candidates ranging from Rob Brind’Amour, to Gerard Gallant, Bruce Boudreau, John Tortorella, Joel Quenneville, Travis Green and Mike Babcock, to lesser-knowns like Joe Sacco and Tony Granato.

“I am incredibly proud to announce Dave Hakstol as the first Head Coach of the Seattle Kraken franchise,” Francis said in a release. “Dave possesses great experience, a strong work ethic, a solid technical understanding of the game, and the remarkable ability to communicate clearly and effectively. I look forward to working with Dave as we strive to build a team our fans will be proud of.”

A media conference to introduce Hakstol has been scheduled for 10 a.m. PT.

Hakstol does have plenty of experience working with younger players, having spent 15 seasons at the University of North Dakota prior to joining the Flyers. He also coached a United States Hockey League junior team in Sioux City from 1996-2000.

The Alberta native played for North Dakota but never in the NHL, his career as a defenseman topping out in the International Hockey League with Indianapolis and Minnesota.