Score one on the surprise scale for the Kraken, after the NHL expansion team on Thursday announced that former Philadelphia Flyers bench boss Dave Hakstol would be the franchise’s first coach.

Hakstol, 52, coached the Flyers over parts of four seasons, going 131-101-42 and leading the team to the playoffs twice over his three full campaigns. He most recently had been an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs, working with their defensive corps.

“It is an honor to be the first head coach of the Seattle Kraken,” Hakstol said in a team statement. “I am honored to be joining this tremendous group of staff and fans. When I first saw the arena, I was blown away — it is such a unique venue. I am looking forward to being a part of the group that builds a team that plays with pride, passion and selflessness for the city of Seattle.”

Hakstol’s selection was a stunning development, given his name had rarely surfaced on the list of the team’s rumored candidates. Kraken general manager Ron Francis is known for being ultra-secretive, and he pursued Hakstol amid rumors he was seeking higher-profile candidates that included Rod Brind’Amour, Gerard Gallant, Bruce Boudreau, John Tortorella, Joel Quenneville, Travis Green and Mike Babcock, and lesser-knowns such as Joe Sacco and Tony Granato.

“I am incredibly proud to announce Dave Hakstol as the first Head Coach of the Seattle Kraken franchise,” Francis said in a team statement. “Dave possesses great experience, a strong work ethic, a solid technical understanding of the game, and the remarkable ability to communicate clearly and effectively. I look forward to working with Dave as we strive to build a team our fans will be proud of.”

A news conference to introduce Hakstol has been scheduled for 10 a.m. PT.

Hakstol has plenty of experience working with younger players, having spent 15 seasons at the University of North Dakota before joining the Flyers. He also coached a United States Hockey League junior team in Sioux City from 1996-2000.

The Alberta native played for North Dakota but never in the NHL, his career as a defenseman topping out in the International Hockey League with Indianapolis and Minnesota.

He’ll now help the Kraken prepare to pick its team at the July 21 expansion draft, then with the NHL entry draft three days later. The Kraken will pick No. 2 overall in the entry draft.

