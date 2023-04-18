DENVER — Kraken forward Daniel Sprong was on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate at Ball Arena after missing two practices and appearing on their injury report Monday.

The injury was not disclosed by the Kraken.

The Kraken on Monday called up AHL forward Tye Kartye as insurance in case Sprong couldn’t play in Game 1 of their playoff series vs. the Avalanche, and Jesper Froden was inserted in his place. Froden has ordinarily been the first to replace Sprong in the lineup, but coach Dave Hakstol wasn’t tipping his hand on the injury status of his 21-goal-scorer and fourth-line mainstay.

“We didn’t talk much about our lineup here over the past month, so we probably won’t start talking too much about lineups at this point in time,” Hakstol said after the morning skate. “We’ll see it at game time tonight.”

Froden wasn’t among the final Kraken players to leave the ice — something ordinarily done by that night’s reservists — suggesting that Sprong’s status could be a last-minute decision.

Hakstol was asked about any message he had for Kraken fans before the team’s first playoff appearance.

“They’ve been with us right from Day One,” he said. “They went through a grind of a first year. They’ve been a big part of some of our progress this year. My message to them is: ‘Let’s go! Enjoy this!’ They’re a huge part of it, and our guys know that. There’s a big task at hand, but our fans have been a big part of getting us to this point, and they should enjoy every minute of it.”

Beniers on bulking up

Kraken rookie Matty Beniers said he’s down to 172 pounds from his listed 178 when the season began. Players typically lose weight during the grind of a long season, but in Beniers’ case the physical pounding he took from opponents became more noticeable as the 82-game campaign progressed beyond the 50 or so contests he’d been used to playing as a collegian and with Team USA.

That treatment of Calder Trophy front-runner Beniers is expected to continue in the playoffs, given he finished second in team scoring with 24 goals and compiled 57 points — both tops among NHL rookies.

The Kraken have said they’d like to see Beniers add muscle, though at age 20 his body is still filing out. Beniers laughed when asked whether the longer schedule has impeded him from working out as often as he’d like.

“Honestly, I think I’ve lifted more this season with [Kraken strength trainer] Nate [Brookreson] than I have any season,” Beniers said, adding he initially went up in weight in a bid to maintain his muscle mass as the season wore on.

Beniers was asked whether he’d like to bulk up more in coming seasons.

“If I could I would love to,” he said. “But I think it’s just kind of timing and doing the right things. So, yeah, if that’s a possibility I would love to, and I’ll be working out over the summer. But time will really tell.”

Beniers said he’s fine playing at his current weight and added that there’s a balance between getting stronger and bulking up too much.

“I think you definitely want to be stronger and heavier,” he said. “It’s just better for corner battles and holding onto pucks. So if you can get more weight it’s always helpful, but you don’t want to be too slow.”

Beniers has played playoff games for the University of Michigan and internationally at the Winter Olympics and IIHF World Hockey Championship and World Junior Championship. He likened his NHL playoff debut to how he felt representing Team USA.

“I would say international [play] is probably the better comparison just because you’re playing for your country,” Beniers said. “I think the pace is definitely revved up when you’re playing internationally, so that’s probably the closest you can get to it. But until you play you don’t really know.”

Another Kraken player was scheduled to make his NHL playoff debut Tuesday. Though defenseman Will Borgen has been in the league longer than Beniers, he had just three games of professional playoff action under his belt with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans in 2019. He hadn’t been back, due to a combination of pandemic cancellations and his teams missing the cut.

“Now it’s do or die,” he said.

Strategy vs. Georgiev

Kraken forward Yanni Gourde agreed Tuesday that testing Avalanche netminder Alexandar Georgiev and his lack of playoff experience by getting to the net front will be important. Georgiev had a standout 40-16-6 season with a 2.53 goals-against average and .919 save percentage over a career-high 62 outings.

But his lone playoff action came with the Rangers last season, logging less than 59 combined minutes in two relief outings.

“That’s the key against any goalie, honestly,” Gourde said. “Go to the net front, put pucks towards the net, and jam for rebounds. When you race to the net, I think that’s the key. Any time you shoot a puck, we’ve got to be around him and make life hard for him.

“He can’t see all the pucks. You have to be in his face, you’ve got to be winning those battles to the net. If you do that, I mean, I think against any goalie that’s the way you want to do it.”

Avalanche’s Makar ‘good to go’

With the notable exception of captain Gabriel Landeskog, everyone was available for Game 1 for host Colorado.

Star defenseman Cale Makar, 24, said he was “good to go” after Monday’s practice. He missed the last seven regular-season games because of a lower-body injury. The Avalanche went 6-0-1 without him.

Makar said it was “one thing after another” for him this season — he also missed nine of 10 games in late February because of a concussion and four games in January because of an upper-body concern. Even after a stop-and-go season, he remains one of the NHL’s most dangerous defensemen. He has 66 points in 60 games, has more than a point per game in his four-year career and can skate and maneuver like few others.

Even without counting Landeskog, who hasn’t played since the Avalanche won the Cup in June, Colorado hasn’t played a game with its whole lineup all season. It hasn’t had its entire, vaunted defense intact since the first few weeks.

Blue liner Josh Manson, Colorado’s Game 1 hero in the second round last season, has appeared in just 27 games. He attempted to come back, aggravated the injury in early March and hasn’t played since.

Among forwards, veteran and two-time Stanley Cup winner Darren Helm was in a similar situation and has appeared in just 11 games. Workhorse Valeri Nichushkin missed time because of an injury, and Artturi Lehkonen just returned from finger surgery. Defenseman Erik Johnson, the team’s longest-tenured player, broke an ankle and his playoff availability was in question at the time, but he returned March 24.

Backup goaltender Pavel Francouz, who appeared in seven games during the 2022 playoff run and started four, has played one game since the first week of February but is ready to fill in again if needed.