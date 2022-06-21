The man who will lead the Kraken’s new American Hockey League affiliate already knows much of that team’s core.

Onetime NHL coach of the year Dan Bylsma was announced Tuesday morning as the first bench boss of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, who open play this fall near Palm Springs, California at the newly-built Acrisure Arena. Bylsma was an assistant coach for the Charlotte Checkers last season, hired by the Kraken to oversee their prospects on a roster that was shared for one year by the new NHL team with the Florida Panthers.

Bylsma, 51, a native of Grand Haven, Michigan, served as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2008-2014 and won the Stanley Cup in 2009 before moving on to two seasons behind the Buffalo Sabres bench from 2015-17. He won the Jack Adams Award in 2011 with Pittsburgh as the NHL’s top coach as coached the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

“This is a unique opportunity to continue collaborating with the

Seattle Kraken in building a championship organization from the desert floor up,” Bylsma said in a release put out by the Firebirds. “I look forward to curating the product on the ice to be a proud representation of the people, spirit and passion that define the Coachella Valley.”

Kraken general manager Ron Francis has said he’s looking forward to having his own affiliate after the sharing arrangement with the Checkers limited him to a roster of about 10 players at any given time. That, coupled with the Checkers being based in North Carolina, made it difficult logistically for the Kraken to shuttle players to and from the NHL squad once injuries and COVID-19 began taking a toll.

Unlike NHL rosters capped at 23 players, those in the AHL are unlimited and usually run between 23-to-25 players at any moment.

“The head coach of our American Hockey League affiliate plays a critical role in developing future Kraken players,” Francis said in the same release. “Dan worked with our prospects this past season in Charlotte and brings a wealth of NHL and AHL experience to our new AHL club. We look forward to Dan guiding our team.”

Returning AHL players are expected to include Alexander True, Max McCormick, Luke Henman, Dennis Cholowski and Carsen Twarynski, while Cale Fleury and goalie Joey Daccord could get initial chances with the Kraken. Others filling out the AHL roster will include defenseman Ryker Evans — the team’s second round draft pick last summer — as well recently signed European free agents Peetro Sepala, Ville Petman and Tye Kartye.