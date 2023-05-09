Top-line Kraken winger and 40-goal scorer Jared McCann, who has missed six playoff games while recovering from a late hit, filled in for fourth-line winger Daniel Sprong at Tuesday’s morning skate ahead of Game 4 at Climate Pledge Arena (6:30 p.m., ESPN). Sprong was absent and has been ruled out for the game with an upper-body injury.

The presence of McCann on the fourth line is one of several dots to connect indicating he’ll likely play in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars. But Kraken coach Dave Hakstol rarely offers up details on lineup changes beforehand — lest it provide a competitive advantage to opponents — and stuck to his approach after Tuesday’s morning skate.

“I expect to see him in warm-ups tonight,” Hakstol said. “That’s another progression for him. We got him some good reps … on a line this morning, we got him a couple reps on the power play and one on the (penalty kill). I haven’t changed his status at this point in time.”

Still, the fourth-line work and expected pregame warmup attendance are strong indicators he’ll play, as is the fact Tuesday was the first time he didn’t linger with so-called “black ace” reservists on the ice once the morning skate was done. McCann first returned to practice in a red non-contact jersey last week. On Sunday and Tuesday, he wore a normal color and was a full practice participant.

Kraken forward Alex Wennberg said a McCann return would give the team more firepower.

“He’s a great player,” Wennberg said. “Obviously you have that scoring ability.”

Advertising

Jesper Froden appears ready if McCann can’t go. Froden has appeared in one playoff game, seeing only eight shifts and just over four minutes in Game 3 of the first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche. He played 14 regular-season games with the Kraken as well.

Froden also came off the ice with McCann and the game group instead of remaining behind late with reservists Cale Fleury and Jaycob Megna — both of whom are defensemen. That would usually mean Froden is a serious consideration for game action.

Hakstol said Sprong’s injury is day-to-day. Sprong left the second period of Game 3 after making contact with the boards. He slowly made his way to the bench and did not return.

Unlike the NFL, NHL teams aren’t mandated to disclose specific injury information. One fear is that opponents will target those injuries. Hakstol warned ahead of the playoffs that even his detail-free updates would be minimal.

Jared McCann playing on right wing with fourth line in morning skate. Tanev at left wing and Donato and center. Looks like McCann will play in Game 4 tonight. #SEAKraken #NHL #StanleyCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/YcuEAJxqb8 — Geoff Baker (@GeoffBakerTIMES) May 9, 2023

Sleep when you’re eliminated

Hakstol was asked Tuesday whether his team’s psychology would be different for Game 4 with them ahead 2-1 in the series with a chance to take a stranglehold at home compared to being down by that amount in the opening round against Colorado and desperately needing the overtime win they eventually got.

“There’s no rule that say the team that’s down 2-1 has to be the hungrier team,” Hakstol said.

Advertising

The Kraken, he added, are well aware of the opportunity in front of them. And that the reason they won Game 3 in a 7-2 rout was because they came out the hungrier team.

“We’ve talked about competitiveness and will as you go through a series,” Hakstol said. “And again, we understand that theirs will be at a high level. But nothing says that theirs has to be greater than ours. So, that’s on us. That’s on us to make sure our level is at the proper level.”

Kraken forward Yanni Gourde said the team can’t look beyond winning this one game.

“We’ve got to play a game that’s in front of us,” he said. “I don’t think we need to overthink anything. I think we’ve got more gears and we just need to get to the next level. Tonight’s a great opportunity to do that. Just focus on the first five or 10 shifts.”

Hot Kokko signs with Kraken

Finnish goaltender Niklas Kokko, 19, drafted by the Kraken in last summer’s second round (58th overall) signed a three-year entry level deal with the team on Tuesday. The two-way contract would pay him $950,000 annually if he makes the NHL, though he’s expected to begin his North American career vying for a shot with the AHL Coachella Firebirds.

One of Finland’s top young goalies, Kokko, an athletic 6-foot-3, 183 pounder who trained under renowned goalie coach Ari Hilli, went 4-6-4 with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage for Hermes of the country’s second-best professional league. Kokko also played eight regular season games for SaiPa in the top Liiga circuit, going 2-2-1 with a 2.98 goals against average and .903 save percentage.