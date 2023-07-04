Inside the NHL

One of the underrated mistakes I’ve seen from sports teams over the years, including locally, is their failure to create enough positional competition when coming off a successful season and needing to work in younger players.

This can lead to those teams struggling to meet expectations in ensuing campaigns. Which brings us to the Kraken, who’ve begun tweaking a team that came within a victory of the Western Conference Final and enters 2023-24 with heightened expectations.

Since Saturday, they’ve effectively jettisoned a fourth line among the NHL’s most productive, imported a once-highly-touted Washington-born forward, a veteran Stanley Cup-winning defenseman and added payroll at a goalie position now surpassing $10 million annually.

Say what you will about all that — and many might if the Kraken can’t replace the 44 goals generated by departed free agents Daniel Sprong, Morgan Geekie and Ryan Donato — but they’ve both cleared room while still creating internal competition at spots they hope younger players eventually claim.

An interesting development came when the Kraken did not buy out backup goalie Chris Driedger’s remaining contract nor allow AHL netminder Joey Daccord, 26, to hit free agency. Instead, they gave Daccord a “one-way” deal for two years, leaving them on the hook for his $1.2 million annual salary through 2024-25 regardless of whether he’s in the NHL or AHL.

This is big, given they also kept Driedger’s remaining one-year, $3.5 million contract and are spending nearly $5 million on backup goalies along with $5.9 million for starter Philipp Grubauer. Assuming Driedger, 29, isn’t packaged in a trade, he and Daccord will battle in training camp for the backup job, with the loser becoming the AHL starter.

If Driedger gets demoted, his hefty salary makes it less likely he’d be claimed off waivers. And if he is — so be it. His remaining money comes off Kraken books and they stick with Daccord.

Also, “burying” one of those goalie contracts in the AHL saves the team $1.15 million of NHL salary-cap space. So, Driedger in the AHL costs the Kraken a cap hit of just $2.35 million instead of $3.5 million while Daccord would be a $50,000 hit compared to $1.2 million if he stays in the NHL.

The Kraken saw how valuable backup goaltending is to a contending team last season when Martin Jones secured a string of victories that bought Grubauer time to regain form following injury.

Now, instead of the $2 million given Jones, 33, in that role, they’ll pay a younger Daccord less to compete with Driedger. And hope that, between them, they generate better underlying metrics than Jones did beyond lofty win totals.

So, AHL-proven Daccord gets his shot without being handed an NHL job.

Same on defense, where 2021 second-round pick Ryker Evans had a standout AHL debut and could soon crack the NHL. Evans is a left-handed shot, as was Carson Soucy.

The Kraken were unwilling to keep paying departed free agent Soucy, knowing a potentially better defender was on the NHL cusp. Soucy wanted a three-year deal and got one with Vancouver worth $3.25 million annually.

Three years is a long commitment when there’s a near-ready prospect seeking the same roster position. Instead, the Kraken signed Cup-winning Penguins veteran Brian Dumoulin for roughly the same annual money — $3.15 million — but over just two years.

This way, the Kraken create competition for Evans this season and next. They also create competition for veteran Jaycob Megna, another left-handed defenseman acquired last winter.

So, there’s depth and less risk of a performance drop-off by the Kraken as they wait for Evans. They’ve created blueline competition on the right-handed side as well by making a qualifying offer to Cale Fleury with third pairing defender Justin Schultz having just one year remaining on his deal.

This way, Fleury pushes for an NHL job — he spent last season mostly in the press box — and keeps Schultz at his best. The Kraken also have right-handed Will Borgen coming off a strong first full season and need him pushed to avoid a lapse.

On the Sprong-Geekie-Donato departures, there wasn’t fourth-line room for all. Brandon Tanev is under contract two more seasons and Andre Burakovsky’s return from injury eliminates the additional forward spot where the Kraken deployed Geekie as a “top six” winger late last season.

All three free agents received deals elsewhere for $2 million annually, which is more than the Kraken would pay bottom-line placeholders. Geekie and Donato also received two-year deals, which is a year more than the team could hedge bets on given incoming youngsters needing spots.

Had the Kraken made qualifying offers to restricted free agents Geekie and Sprong — who earned $1.4 million and $750,000 respectively last season — they’d have almost certainly opted for arbitration. And their one-year market values determined by arbitration hearings — considering they eventually got $2 million in free agency — likely would have been much higher than the Kraken wanted to spend with Shane Wright, Jagger Firkus, Ryan Winterton and other prospects looming.

Instead, they signed Spokane native Kailer Yamamoto, 24, to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. Many once speculated Yamamoto would become the highest-drafted Washington player ever — which he narrowly missed when Edmonton picked him 22nd overall in 2017.

Now, the Kraken have a forward younger than Sprong or Donato, the same age as Geekie and hungry to prove himself after a down season coming off injury.

And they have roster space to work in last summer’s No. 4 overall draft pick, Wright, who still might not be AHL-eligible for another year.

There is also right wing Kole Lind, only 24 and coming off a 30-goal AHL season. The Kraken could have let Lind walk, but instead made a qualifying offer to their 2021 expansion draft pick and hope he’ll compete for an NHL job.

Beyond that, veteran center John Hayden is back on another two-way deal. Hayden was factoring into the Kraken’s late-season plans before a broken leg in March curtailed that.

So, if Wright isn’t fully ready for a center or wing job there are others competing.

And the Kraken still have cap space for another forward or defender addition.

There are always bumps when new prospects are eased in. The trick is to do it without dramatically impacting a team’s near-term fortunes, especially playoff aspirations.

The Kraken took a first step this past week. We’ll see whether they’ve mitigated the inevitable stumbles to come.