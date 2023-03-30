NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena that the recent spate of players refusing to don Pride Night jerseys shouldn’t take away from work the vast majority have done to promote LBGTQ+ inclusion.

Bettman was attending the Kraken’s game against the Anaheim Ducks and spoke to assembled media members beforehand. Pride Night games have come under increased controversy because of players and teams refusing to don specially designed warmup jerseys, citing everything from it contravening their religious beliefs to security concerns because of changes to Russian laws about promoting gay rights.

“Overwhelmingly, our league and our teams support Pride Night,” Bettman said. “Overwhelmingly, our players support it. But there are some players — not most, far from it — that have made personal decisions and personal choices and you have to respect that.”

Last week, Florida Panthers brothers Eric and Marc Staal said they wouldn’t don the jerseys — citing their Christian beliefs.

“We carry no judgment on how people choose to live their lives, and believe that all people should be welcome in all aspects of the game of hockey,” the brothers added in a statement.

San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer had previously stated he wouldn’t wear the jersey because it went against his Christian beliefs. “In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions, which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in life,” Reimer’s statement said.

Advertising

The Chicago Blackhawks decided as a team not to wear their jerseys, saying they didn’t want to subject their Russian players to new laws in that country prohibiting LGBTQ+ “propaganda.” The New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild also canceled plans to wear the jerseys rather than single out teammates refusing to don theirs.

Back in January, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Proporov cited his Russian Orthodox beliefs for skipping warmups instead of wearing the jersey.

Bettman told Canada’s CTV network this week that the league would re-evaluate Pride Nights this summer in light of recent developments. He did not expand on that Thursday.

“There’s an issue, a distinction, between respecting something and endorsing it,” Bettman said. “But let’s not lose sight of the fact that this league and our clubs have been overwhelmingly supportive of the LBGTQ+ community and issues and will continue to be. And the fact that overwhelmingly our players support it is something that I think has been getting lost in all the noise around this.”

The Kraken had their Pride Night earlier this month in which all players donned jerseys, among them, Ryan Donato, who is highly vocal about his Christianity. Philipp Grubauer, who once helped start a weekly chapel session with the Colorado Avalanche, wore his jersey and signed it for a team charity auction.

Advertising

“Some players choose to make choices that they’re free to make. It doesn’t mean that they don’t respect other people and their beliefs and their lifestyles or who they are,” Bettman said. “It just means they don’t want to endorse it by wearing uniforms that they are not comfortable wearing. And that’s an individual choice ultimately. And it’s a balancing act. But please don’t let that aspect of it let you conclude that there isn’t overwhelming support.”

Bettman was asked as well about the Kraken being well on their way to making the playoffs in only their second season. He credited the league’s Expansion Draft setup, saying it was designed to help squads such as the Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights before them become competitive quickly.

“Most expansions, historically, in all of the major sports have been granting a team talent levels that aren’t competitive sometimes for as long as a decade,” Bettman said. “Based on the system that we have where all of our teams have an opportunity to be competitive. … The expansion we did to Vegas and the expansion we did here were intended to make the clubs competitive very quickly. Vegas, obviously in its first year and this team in its second year.

“And I think it’s consistent with a system and a league that wants to have as many teams as competitive as possible. I think it’s a testament to (general manager) Ron Francis and the whole organization and ownership supporting it that he was able to do what he felt he needed to do in the expansion draft.

“He made a lot of changes from last season — even if there weren’t a lot at this trading deadline, there were still a lot of changes in personnel — and you have a competitive team. And I think fans are excited to see that. And if you’ve never seen playoff hockey up close and personal, particularly in person, you’re in for a treat as a fan. Because particularly in our first round, there’s nothing like it in sports.”