The Seattle Kraken’s future home, Climate Pledge Arena, is still on track to open by fall 2021, the team said Wednesday, as construction continues and the arena’s lower bowl begins to take shape.

The $930 million rebuild of the former KeyArena has continued through the coronavirus pandemic, and the previously “floating” roof, which had been suspended by temporary posts while crews dug the floor 15 feet deeper, has been reconnected to permanent support pillars.

With the roof reattached, crews began erecting steel and concrete frames to form the seating bowl and placing glass on the exterior, which are big steps toward giving fans an idea of what the interior will look like when the arena opens.

On Tuesday the NHL announced it plans to start the 2020-21 season Jan. 1. The question now is whether the 2021-22 season — the Kraken’s first season — will start in October as it typically does or later, perhaps in November or December.

Though the Kraken is optimistic for a summer 2021 opening of Climate Pledge Arena, the team likely would welcome any cushion between the arena’s anticipated opening and the start of the 2021-22 NHL season to accommodate for any unforeseen construction delays. Last month, the team was targeting an August 2021 — maybe September — completion, which is cutting it close if the league decides to stick with an October start to the 2021-22 season.

The next biweekly public meeting to detail arena progress is at 8 a.m. on Oct. 15 via Zoom.