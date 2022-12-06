Getting the whole Shane Wright “revenge tour” thing out of the way early seemed to have the Kraken poised for a positive night needed ahead of a long road trip.

But after Wright scored his first career NHL goal late in Tuesday night’s opening period, the Kraken had one of those momentary lapses early in the second they’d managed to avoid of late in close games. This time, though, it proved lethal as goals by Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson just seven seconds apart sent the Kraken reeling toward a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

“We have defensive plays where I feel that we have try to kind of keep it simple,” Kraken winger Jared McCann said after the team’s second straight loss at Climate Pledge Arena to close this homestand. “You know, if there’s nothing there, just glass it (the puck) out.”

Instead, the Kraken, who fell to 15-7-3 ahead of a four-city East Coast road trip, made some untimely turnovers and poor line changes seemingly out of nowhere similar to those that cost them some defeats in the season’s opening month against teams they’d mostly outplayed.

“I think that kind of hurts us sometimes,” McCann said, blaming himself for a poor line change that wound up costing the Kraken another goal late in the second period that put Montreal ahead 4-1.

McCann would score with just under one second remaining in the frame, redirecting a pass in front to cut Montreal’s lead to just two. But Canadiens goalie Jake Allen, brilliant all night, stoned Yanni Gourde on a breakaway chance early in the third and turned aside 31 of 33 shots for the win.

The Kraken had gone 12-2-1 in their last 15 games largely by shedding their propensity for letdowns and were outplaying a surprising .500 Montreal team long on heart and youthful talent but short on the elite experience and goaltending usually needed to be a true playoff contender.

But then an Andre Burakovsky own-zone turnover — on a clearance pass towards the middle of the ice instead of playing it off the boards — two minutes into the second period led to Caufield’s go-ahead goal. And that was followed by an odd-man rush allowed off the ensuing faceoff and a Anderson one-timer that made it a 3-1 game.

In fact, the Kraken held the Canadiens to just four shots in each of the first two periods en route to outshooting them 33-16 overall. But four of those shots the found their way behind goaltender Martin Jones, mostly due to the lapses of teammates around him.

Montreal had managed to blow a game 7-6 in overtime Monday night in Vancouver in which they’d carried a 4-0 lead deep into the second period. But they tightened up considerably this time and got some better netminding by Allen when it matteres.

Montreal had opened the scoring 12:56 into the contest on a strange goal off a puck shot toward the net from the left point by Jonathan Kovacvic that somehow found its way past Jones. But the Kraken, especially Wright, had been pressing toward the Canadiens’ net before that, with only Allen standing between them and at least a couple of goals.

They kept on coming and Wright finally found the back of the net at the 15:30 mark by one-timing a pass out front from Oliver Bjorkstrand. The first NHL goal for Wright, in his eighth game, came against a Canadiens team that bypassed him with their first overall pick in last summer’s draft – leading to him tumbling two more spots to the Kraken at No. 4.

“i think obviously it’s going to be something I remember the rest of my life,” Wright said. “Your first NHL goal is a pretty cool accomplishment, a pretty good milestone.”

The player the Canadiens selected instead of Wright, winger Juraj Slafkovsky, was out there playing in this one but mostly a non-factor. Wright, meanwhile, had three or four prime scoring chances in-close the first period alone and might have had more goals if not for Allen.

Wright said the fact his goal came against Montreal motivated him “maybe a little bit” but wasn’t that big a factor. He did say his five-game conditioning stint in the AHL improved his confidence

“Having those AHL games helped me adjust to the speed a little better,” Wright said. “Obviously, the NHL is faster than the AHL — it’s the best league in the world. But I think the AHL is still a really good league, it’s still got some really good players and it’s a fast game as well. So, those five games down there really kind of helped me with some self confidence that I could play at that level.” .

Wright’s goal seemed to give the Kraken momentum heading to the first intermission, but that quickly vanished just two minutes into the second when Burakovsky attempted an own-zone clearance pass from the corner that Nick Suzuki intercepted. Suzuki quickly fed second-year star Caufield for a one-timer and his team-leading 15th goal of the season.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the Kraken yielded an odd-man rush off the ensuing faceoff and it took Cristian Dvorak and Anderson just seven seconds to combine for an additional goal and a 3-1 lead for the visitors.

“We had a turmover at the end of a shift, then we made a mistake on a faceoff,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “Those are different plays, but those bump-up shifts are real important. You’ve got to make sure you seal those off and push back the other way.and we’ve been outstanding in that area. But we didn’t get it done tonight.”

