Tod Leiweke, the Kraken’s CEO, says he wouldn’t be surprised if there’s “a little bit of a seismic event” when the Kraken play the first home playoff game in franchise history Saturday. He’s anticipating a potential Beast Quake-like response when the Kraken launch the Stanley Cup playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena.

Of course, the term “franchise history” is always a bit of an overstatement when it comes to the Kraken, who are merely in their second year of existence. Not exactly time for much pain and suffering, or any other sort of lore, to accumulate.

But what isn’t overstatement is the, well, seismic impact that a pro team’s first foray into the postseason can have on its fan base, the region and the overall trajectory of the organization. Nothing is ever quite the same again — in a good way.

That was most poignantly felt with the first three pro franchises in town — the Sonics in 1975, Seahawks in 1983 and Mariners in 1995. What should be encouraging to the Kraken is not just the way the town went bonkers in all three instances; it’s that the electric atmosphere and emotional buy-in helped drive all three to successful first-time playoff stints.

The Sonics in the 1974-75 season were in their seventh year of existence, and just two years past the muddled trade of highly popular player-coach Lenny Wilkens that roiled the entire organization.

“We had the most demoralized, unmotivated team,’’ team owner Sam Schulman told The Seattle Times in April 1975, when the Sonics were in the midst of a furious playoff run under their new coach, the legendary Bill Russell. They won 12 of their final 15 games to clinch a spot, which led to a famous picture in The Times: Fans lined around the block to purchase tickets at their Harrison Street office (for the princely sum of $7.50, $10.50, $12.50, drawing charges of price-gouging in the letters-to-the-editor section).

Schulman took out an ad in The Times with the headline, “A Special Thank You,” in which he wrote: “After nearly eight long years of frustration, a dream has finally come true, and the reward to the loyal fans of this community cannot be overestimated.”

Remember, the Seahawks were still a year away from launching, the Mariners two years away. The one-year stint of the Seattle Pilots was a dim and not very pleasant memory.

The Sonics stormed to a series win over the Detroit Pistons, two games to one, and then took the Golden State Warriors — eventual NBA champions — to six games before falling. Crowds filled the Seattle Coliseum to capacity and then some, bringing frenetic energy, prompting Seattle Times columnist Georg Meyers to write, “Someday, some psychologist may be able to explain it.”

When the Sonics were eliminated April 24 with a 105-96 loss to the Warriors, Russell said: “I told [the team] we accomplished one very important thing this season. We became a winning team — and we’re going to be much better next year.”

It would be just three years before the Sonics, with Wilkens back at the helm, made the NBA Finals, and then won it all the following year. The town’s love affair with the Sonics blossomed during that first playoff run and never abated — even after they left town.

The Seahawks were eight years into their existence when they finally made the playoffs in ’83 under first-year coach Chuck Knox. It was particularly poignant for the four “originals” who had been with the expansion franchise from the first season: Jim Zorn, Steve Largent, Dave Brown and Don Dufek. The Seahawks clinched the wild-card playoff berth in the final week with a win over New England, and then were gifted a Christmas Eve home game against the Denver Broncos when the Broncos lost their finale. That thrilled Largent, who noted that Mile High Stadium in Denver was “a snake pit to play in” because of their rabid fans.

When someone noted that the Kingdome wasn’t much different, Largent replied, “Yes, but it’s OUR snake pit.”

Oddly, fans did not immediately scoop up the playoff tickets (which were $20, $18 and $10), with 10,000 still unsold by the Wednesday deadline to avoid a television blackout. The NFL granted a 24-hour extension because, they said, the unseasonably cold weather deterred fans (in those pre-internet days, tickets largely had to be purchased in person).

It was a record-low 14 degrees during the week, four degrees colder than the same time in Anchorage. That prompted Seahawks longtime public-relations man Gary Wright to tell a reporter in explaining the lukewarm ticket sales, “We have supporters in Alaska, and with the temperatures we’ve had, they haven’t wanted to come for a playoff game.”

All the tickets were eventually sold, and anticipation was rampant. Seattle Mayor Charles Royer put forth an official proclamation that began: “Twas the night before Christmas, And down at the Dome, The rafters were trembling, The Seahawks were home.”

It was hardly hyperbole, according to Paul Johns, a wide receiver on that ’83 team and the Seahawks’ current director of Youth and High School Football programs. He still marvels at the passion of the crowd in the Seahawks’ 31-7 romp.

“It was next level,’’ Johns said Tuesday. “I think the crowd, when they finally got in, they realized, ‘This is a playoff game.’ The Kingdome crowd was always loud. But it was another level of loud, and we gave them something to cheer for from the beginning. Because we were a wild-card team, everyone knew this was probably going to be our only home playoff game. So our fans came out for it, man. They sent us to Miami with a bang.”

The Seahawks’ edged the heavily favored Dolphins, 27-20, to put them one win away from the Super Bowl. That win would not be forthcoming as the Los Angeles Raiders — whom the Seahawks had beaten twice during the regular season — crushed Seattle, 30-14. But Johns believes the juice from that playoff run fueled the Seahawks’ 12-4 record in 1984, which stood as the best in franchise history until the Seahawks’ first Super Bowl team in 2005.

“We had the utmost confidence coming into that next year,” Johns said.

The Mariners in 1995 had 18 years of playoff futility to exorcise, which they did in the most dramatic fashion possible. The high (and low) points of that season are burned into the Seattle sporting consciousness, from the replacement players in spring to Ken Griffey Jr.’s wrist injury early in the season to the stirring comeback from 13 games behind to catch the Angels in a one-game playoff.

The first round of the playoffs was legendary, capped by Edgar Martinez’s winning double in the 11th inning to knock out the Yankees. By the time the Mariners were eliminated in the ALCS by Cleveland, Seattle had become a baseball town, galvanizing legislative support for a new ballpark to keep the Mariners in town.

A few years ago, Mariners reliever Norm Charlton summed up how deeply that playoff run touched the players, and the town.

“For me, everything the players did on the field was impressive. But when Cleveland finally beat us, we all went to the locker room, and we were kind of down. Then, someone came in and said, ‘Man, you’ve got to get outside.’ We walked back out onto the field, 30 or 45 minutes after the game. We had just lost, we’re going home. We walk out on the field, and all our fans are still there. The stadium is still packed. They’re standing — a standing ovation.

“That was as much a moving moment as when we won 116 games in 2001, with 9/11 and all that, and we carried the flag around the field. I’m very proud to be able to do that, and that was a pretty emotionally moving moment. But I think after we lost and the fans stayed, that’s probably the most emotional and the most moving moment.”

Let’s see what new lore the Kraken have in store this week — and beyond.