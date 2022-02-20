VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Hall of Famer Cammi Granato always figured she’d be working the Kraken’s first visit to the city she calls home, just not as a member of the hometown Vancouver Canucks.

After more than two years as a Vancouver-based Kraken professional scout, Granato, the longtime Team USA captain and Olympic gold medalist, was hired by the Canucks on Feb. 10 as an assistant general manager. So Monday night, she’ll be up in the GM’s suite at Rogers Arena alongside Emilie Castonguay, the two female assistant GMs continuing to make history with that former Kraken employer now the opponent.

“I didn’t anticipate being on this side,” Granato said. “Having Seattle come here, it’s different. It’s definitely different. But I’m excited to see some of the people that are coming in. I have such great things to say about everybody in Seattle. My time there was so positive.”

The Kraken arrive here coming off Saturday’s 2-1 loss in Calgary, their fourth defeat in five games since the All-Star break. They’ve lost two home games this season to the Canucks to launch a Pacific Division rivalry that’s one of the reasons the Kraken were awarded a franchise.

The Canucks fired GM Jim Benning and coach Travis Green 2 1/2 months ago, bringing in new president Jim Rutherford, GM Patrik Allvin and coach Bruce Boudreau. Vancouver is 15-7-4 under Boudreau — remaining seven points back of a wild-card spot — as Rutherford continues assessing and adding front-office pieces, most recently Castonguay and then Granato.

Fewer than three weeks ago, Granato was at the Kraken Community Iceplex promoting her “I Can Play Too” children’s book, a semi-autobiographical account of a young girl wanting to play hockey like her brothers. Then, Rutherford, fresh off hiring Castonguay as the second female assistant GM in NHL history — handling salary cap issues and other financial matters — approached Kraken GM Ron Francis and obtained permission to interview Granato.

The pair immediately clicked, Rutherford impressed by her people skills and Granato liking his collaborative pitch. Granato now oversees pro and amateur scouting departments while assisting with player development on behalf of Rutherford and Allvin.

“I think what’s really neat is Jim and Patrik want to keep a strong communication with the group of us in management,” Granato said. “And we are in on a lot of different talks, so we’re going to learn a lot of different things. We’re going to be in on a lot of different discussions.”

The Canucks are the first NHL team with multiple female assistant GMs in a sport that has lagged others in promoting women to major front-office positions.

Kim Ng last year became Major League Baseball’s first female GM with the Florida Marlins, some 21 years after being hired as an assistant GM by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Elaine Steward had been made baseball’s first female assistant GM by the Boston Red Sox back in 1990.

Susan Tose Spencer became the first GM in NFL history for the Philadelphia Eagles back in 1983. Catherine Raiche, the Eagles vice president of football operations, was interviewed last month by the Vikings for their GM position later filled by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Other women in high-ranking NFL positions include Dawn Aponte, the league’s chief football administrative officer; Kelly Kleine is executive director of football operations for the Denver Broncos; Jacqueline Davidson is director of football research for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; and Melanie Marohl is the Green Bay Packers’ director of football administration and player finance.

In the NBA, Kelly Krauskopf became the league’s first female assistant GM when hired by Indiana in 2018. The league also has seven women working as assistant coaches this season. Other women in high-ranking NBA positions include Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall; Jeanie Buss is controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers; Lara Price is chief operating officer of the Philadelphia 76ers; and Matina Kolokotronis holds that title with the Sacramento Kings.

Angela Gorgone was the only previous woman ever hired as an NHL assistant GM, doing so for one season with the Anaheim Ducks in 1996. So, Granato and Castonguay are truly blazing hockey trails.

“Hopefully, it’s setting a precedent for what’s to come,” Granato said. “Now, more people will know women can fill those positions and you might see more hires in these positions. So, I think that’s a positive. Growing up, I never even thought that was a possibility. So, it’s pretty cool to know that I’m here and getting this opportunity.”

She can also foresee other GMs “opening up their scope” and looking at multiple women for top front office positions as the Canucks have done. Granato’s position as the first woman, along with Angela James, selected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010 should certainly help generate some respect in her new role overseeing staffs filled almost entirely with men.

Granato captained the U.S. to gold in the first ever Olympic women’s tournament in 1998 at Nagano, Japan.

“Cammi is a tremendous leader and has earned the respect of the hockey world,” Rutherford said in a statement put out after Granato was hired. “She has a great mind for the game and experience and influence at all levels.”

There are a handful of similarities between Granato’s new job and her former Kraken position, where she’d scouted mostly out of Rogers Arena. So far, she’s not expected to travel much this season, enabling her to remain close by to her husband, former NHL player and current broadcast analyst Ray Ferraro, and their two teenage sons. She is also a stepmother to two sons from Ferraro’s previous marriage.

On Saturday night, Ferraro took the boys to the Canucks game against Anaheim. So Granato, who needs to be at home games well before puck drop, took a 20-minute Uber ride from their home with plans to meet up afterward for the drive back.

“It’s really worked out so far,” she said. “Then again, it’s only been a week.”

A week of firsts. Both for Granato and, she hopes, many more women to come.