There’s still more than half the season to be played. But the Kraken found themselves in an unfamiliar spot Wednesday night — the wild-card race.

The Flames are among the teams breathing down their necks in the Pacific Division. With Seattle holding onto the third spot in the division, Calgary trailed by a single standings point heading into the game, albeit with four more games played.

Buoyed by a late goal, the Flames edged the Kraken 3-2 in regulation at Climate Pledge Arena and dropped the hosts out of the top three in the Pacific for the first time in some time. Calgary had played Tuesday night in Edmonton but held on in the final minute and a half on tired legs as Seattle pulled goaltender Philipp Grubauer and sent out the extra attacker.

Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak scored for Seattle (18-11-4). Grubauer made 41 saves.

“Arguably the sharpest guy tonight,” Oleksiak said. “I think he kept us in it the whole way. Would have been nice to get him the win.”

As the third period ticked down, Grubauer bodied down a point-blank chance from Andrew Mangiapane to help Seattle kill off a penalty. As soon as the Kraken returned to full strength, however, Jonathan Huberdeau made it 3-2 Flames.

“I thought in the second half, we didn’t generate enough zone time,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said.

“We took a bad penalty and it ended up in a tie game when we had a lot of momentum rolling.”

Kraken forward Daniel Sprong nearly had his fourth goal in three games early in the first period but was stopped on a short breakaway. Teammate Yanni Gourde was headed off on a breakaway of his own about 10 minutes later but was accused of hooking his way there and instead dragged his feet over to the penalty box.

The Kraken narrowly killed off that penalty and were immediately rewarded at the other end. Donato, whose four-game goal streak ended in the last game before the league’s holiday break, punched a loose puck into the back of the net for his eighth of the season.

Seattle’s Jared McCann cruised past the goal and distracted Calgary netminder Dan Vladar (29 saves) just long enough for Oleksiak to get a puck through 1:14 into the second period. Jordan Eberle got the primary assist on each goal.

“I was able to get a step on the guy and then just a matter of getting through the screen,” Oleksiak said.

The Flames gifted the Kraken two more breakaways in the first four minutes of the second period, both to Brandon Tanev. Both shots deflected wide. Tanev took a lap after the second landed in the netting and got a reassuring tap from Grubauer.

Tyler Toffoli gave Calgary a 1-0 lead after pulling the puck out of a pileup in front of Grubauer. Early in power play near the game’s midway point, the Flames’ Elias Lindholm fired the puck between Oleksiak’s legs. Nazem Kadri redirected the shot beneath Grubauer to tie the game at 2.

“[When] we have three or four guys that are below the bar, it’s going to be difficult to win these hockey games,” Hakstol said.

“I look at a couple of the penalties that we ended up with tonight — one, for sure, was a bad penalty and undisciplined on our part. The next one, I don’t know what the hell that was. We had five guys on the ice with ‘too many men.'”

Calgary got a freebie when Seattle was whistled for too many men on the ice. It was easy to see where the confusion came from — a player going off on a line change played the puck just in front of the bench. But his replacement hadn’t hopped on yet and the Kraken did indeed have five skaters out. The Seattle bench was furious, but the Flames didn’t convert on the man advantage.

With almost a week between games, it stands to reason Seattle would have been the fresher team.

“Frustrating loss,” Oleksiak said.

“Coming out of the break, maybe just kind of working out the kinks a little bit. Gotta bounce back [in] the next game.”



