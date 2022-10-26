Without provocation, Cale Fleury went barreling into two practice mannequins in front of the bench Wednesday morning at Kraken Community Iceplex. He immediately, politely, set them both back on their feet.

If Fleury were to take something out on the dummies, designed to absorb contact without notice or complaint, he’d have good reason. While the Kraken’s bottom two forward lines have been a revolving door, defenseman Fleury has yet to make it into a game this season.

“It’s definitely draining, mentally,” Fleury said. “Obviously you want to get in and help the team. But when you’re in my situation, you just have to stay as positive as you can.”

While the Kraken were beating the Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night, improving to 3-3-2 on the season, the healthy scratches were doing their own thing. Fleury said they usually work out, find their way to the hot tubs and, of course, watch what their teammates are up to out on the ice.

“Definitely our best 60-minute game this year,” he said of Tuesday’s win.

Just a handful of skaters went out for an optional skate Wednesday, including all three of the previous night’s scratches. Fleury, Ryan Donato and Shane Wright joined Morgan Geekie and Daniel Sprong.

Forwards Geekie and Sprong have been scratched multiple times through eight games. Both found themselves one-on-one with Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie and scored their first goal of the season Tuesday night.

“There’s competition to be in the lineup. That’s just the nature of the beast,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “Those guys went in last night and did some nice things for our team and were a big part of the win.

“It’s a difficult job, to have a positive impact, especially when you’re playing limited minutes. But it’s part of that role.”

Donato scored a breakaway goal of his own following an Oct. 17 scratch, featuring an assist from Wright — the 18-year-old’s first career point. Wright, the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft, has appeared in five of eight games, taking nine to 11 shifts each time and playing between 5:51 and 8:42.

Geekie and Sprong clearly seized the moment Tuesday, adding something else to consider.

“Those types of performances over time can lead to greater roles,” Hakstol said. “That’s something that’s available for everybody.”

When Fleury gets his chance — because of injury, shake-up or some other reason — he knows the drill.

“It’s going to be tough to get in the lineup, and it’s harder to stay in,” the 23-year-old said.

The Kraken signed former Montreal Canadiens blueliner Fleury to a one-year, two-way contract last August. They brought him back on a similar deal this season after seven goals and 26 assists in 58 games at the American Hockey League level and nine late-season appearances with the big club. Kraken general manager Ron Francis praised his development, particularly on offense.

Even as the Kraken stumbled during a recent three-game homestand, Hakstol and his staff opted to keep the defensive group consistent.

“We’ve started off soft in a couple of areas defensively,” Hakstol said. “We were rock solid in some of those areas that we wanted to improve in last night.”

The Vancouver Canucks, whom the Kraken have yet to beat, come to town Thursday vocally frustrated and hungry for a first win. According to Sportsnet, the Canucks became the first NHL team to lose four consecutive games in which it held a multi-goal lead. They wasted no time making unwanted history — the four games were their first four of the season.

The Canucks allowed the Carolina Hurricanes to score twice in the first minute and a half of the third period Monday and fell 3-2 at home. Vancouver sits 0-5-2.

Vancouver defeated its neighbor to the south in all four meetings last season. Neither that streak nor the Canucks’ predicament will factor into how the Kraken prepare, Hakstol indicated.

“We’re sitting at .500 with an opportunity to push some momentum in our building,” the coach said. “That’s what it’s about in our dressing room, setting ourselves up for success.”

Carrying players that rarely see game action isn’t a new thing for the Kraken, who held onto defenseman Will Borgen last season even as he sat for weeks at a time, never assigned to the AHL lest he be claimed off waivers. He finally made the roster consistently in late January and became a regular starter in mid-March near the trade deadline. He’s appeared in all eight games this season.

Fleury said he hasn’t discussed that stretch with Borgen. He’s honing in on what he’s doing and choosing gratitude.

“I think about what I’m doing for work, and where I am in my life right now,” Fleury said. “There’s definitely worse jobs to have.

“I know my time will come. I just have to stay patient and be ready.”