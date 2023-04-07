The Kraken clinched a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. The second-year franchise extended a season that has featured a 36-point turnaround and counting.

So, now what? Here are a few questions answered, to the best extent possible, as the Kraken prepare to close out the regular season and give the city of Seattle its first Stanley Cup contender in about a hundred years.

Who is the Kraken’s first-round playoff opponent?

In summary, the Kraken are fairly settled into the first wild-card spot, and they’re probably playing the Central Division winner.

As for the format, the division winner with the best record in each conference is pitted against the wild-card team with the lesser record, while the wild-card team with the better record will play the other division winner. Meanwhile, the teams that finish second and third in each division square off.

The Vegas Golden Knights are six points ahead of the Central Division leaders as of Friday, so they’ll probably face the second wild-card team. The Kraken are quickly running out of time to catch the Los Angeles Kings in third place in the Pacific Division, which is how they would avoid playing a division winner in the first round.

Advertising

Now who will win the Central Division? That’s a toss-up. The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars were tied Friday at 100 points apiece. The Avalanche have a game in hand on the Stars, but four of Colorado’s five remaining games are against playoff teams or hopefuls. Dallas’ remaining schedule is easier on paper, with one home game against Vegas and three against eliminated teams.

The Minnesota Wild are two points behind the Central Division leaders with four games remaining, but don’t have either of the first two tiebreakers — regulation wins and regulation/overtime wins — at the moment. Still, can’t safely count them out yet.

So in the first round, the Kraken will probably draw the defending Stanley Cup champions or two teams that gave them trouble during the regular season. No biggie.

When do the playoffs start?

Four games remain in the regular season, which for the Kraken ends Thursday. The schedule will be released at a later date, but the NHL is expected to start the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday, April 17.

What’s left in the regular season, and what are the Kraken playing for now?

The Chicago Blackhawks are in town Saturday. They’re in a three-way tie for fewest points in the league.

The Kraken can then rough up the Arizona Coyotes for the third time in eight days, this time in front of Coyotes fans. It’s Seattle’s first visit to much-discussed, 5,000-seat Mullett Arena, the home of Arizona State University hockey, where the Coyotes took up residence after the city of Glendale declined to renew the team’s arena lease.

Advertising

Seattle wraps up the regular season with a home-and-home against the Golden Knights that might serve as more of a playoff tuneup for both teams. There’s an outside chance the Kraken will be playing to overtake the Kings.

“Points are still valuable for us. We’re not done yet,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Thursday. “Tonight solidified a playoff spot for us and, obviously, that’s extremely important. But we still have positioning and we still have things on the line where points are valuable.”

Who’s their playoff goaltender?

Martin Jones, who has started three of the past five Kraken games, has scooched his way back into the conversation. That disparity could have more to do with his excellent career record against the Kings, however.

During the second half of the season, top-paid player Philipp Grubauer has looked like the Kraken’s No. 1 goaltender. He’s started many of the more consequential games. But as he knows as well as anyone, they’ll have to go with the hot hand in the postseason, and that could wind up being Jones. Grubauer was named the Washington Capitals’ playoff starter in 2018, allowed eight goals on 49 shots in less than six periods of play and watched Braden Holtby go the rest of the way.

Where is winger Andre Burakovsky?

The Kraken’s one-time leading scorer joined the main group for Monday’s morning skate, marking the first time in nearly two months he’d skated with the team. He wore a red noncontact jersey.

He did not come out for Thursday’s morning skate. They could be taking it slow or, worst-case scenario, he suffered another setback in his return from a lower-body injury.

Advertising

Center Alex Wennberg was hit by an errant puck late in Thursday’s game against the Coyotes and needed medical attention. The Kraken didn’t practice Friday so there was no update on his condition.

Hakstol indicated the last week of the regular season will include more assessments.

“For the first time, we’ll take a look at the health of our group. That’s a real priority, making sure we’re as healthy as we can be a week from now,” Hakstol said.

Is Shane Wright on the move?

Shane Wright, the Kraken’s fourth overall pick in 2022 who spent the first few months in Seattle this season but saw limited action, was sent back to juniors in January and promptly traded to an Ontario Hockey League championship contender.

His top-seeded Windsor Spitfires, however, were swept out of the 2023 OHL playoffs by the No. 8 seed Kitchener Rangers on Thursday just before the Kraken clinched a postseason berth.

He’s 19 years old, which means he’s theoretically ineligible to play in the American Hockey League — except for a loophole the Kraken already used this season for a brief “conditioning stint.” There was speculation Friday he could be eligible to join the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League for their postseason run or even rejoin the Kraken. But so far, it’s all speculation.

Sponsored

When do playoff tickets go on sale?

Single-game tickets to the first two home games — which will likely be Games 3 or 4 — are already on sale. Seats started at $350 on Ticketmaster as of Friday afternoon.

What TV channel will the Kraken play on in the playoffs?

The TV schedule will be released with the game schedule, but here’s what we know — the viewing landscape shifts for the playoffs, with ESPN, ABC, TNT and TBS in the mix.

The Kraken confirmed ROOT will broadcast the first round in Seattle, alongside the national broadcast. The only scenario that it wouldn’t be on ROOT in the first round is if the Kraken are playing an ABC weekend game.

TNT will televise all Stanley Cup Final game. According to Fortune, it will mark the first time since 1994 they will be only on cable. TNT and TBS are set to televise half of all the previous rounds. ESPN and ABC will have first choice of which conference final series to carry as well as half of the first- and second-round games.