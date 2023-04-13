Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky won’t be rejoining the team at least until deep into its first playoff run, if it can last that long.

Burakovsky underwent surgery for a lower body injury Tuesday and is expected to need roughly six weeks for his recovery. That means his quickest availability would be the Western Conference final or Stanley Cup final should the Kraken make it that far.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in an interview after a regular-season-ending 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday that Burakovsky had a second setback in his recovery after practicing with the team this month in a red non-contact jersey.

“He had one setback, but we thought he could come back,” Francis said. “But then he had the second setback and that’s when we sent him to see the specialist and he had the surgery pretty quickly after that.”

Burakovsky had missed more than two months after suffering an injury on the opening shift of a Feb. 7 road game against the New York Islanders. He was the team’s top point-getter at the time with 39, scoring 13 goals and adding 26 assists.

Francis said in a March 31 interview he’d expected Burakovsky to return by mid-March, but that he had an initial setback. It was shortly after that interview that Burakovsky practiced with the Kraken for the first time wearing the red jersey but he did not make a repeat appearance after that.

The Kraken did not disclose the nature of Burakovsky’s injury but declared Thursday that a recent television report stating he’d suffered a broken bone in his leg was not accurate.

The Kraken will open the playoffs either Monday at Dallas or Tuesday at Colorado depending on the outcome of an Avalanche game Friday against the Nashville Predators. If the Avalanche win, the Kraken play at Colorado and if they lose Seattle faces Dallas.