Among the surprise names now available to the Kraken in Wednesday’s NHL expansion draft is Montreal Canadiens netminder Carey Price, the onetime Tri-City Americans junior team standout coming off a stellar playoff performance in which he made the championship round.

Price’s exposure to the draft on a list made public Sunday is one of the more jarring developments and leaves the Kraken with decisions to make. The Kraken, which received the final list Saturday afternoon, must decide whether Price’s salary-cap hit of $10 million for four more seasons is an anchor worth taking on in hopes of a late career resurgence akin to what Vegas got four years ago in plucking veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Other prominent unprotected names the Kraken could be in on include Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, a top-line forward and unrestricted free agent mired in a contract impasse, and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton, another free agent whose protection status had been uncertain after that team allowed him to make preliminary inquires on the open market.

St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko, a former perennial 30-goal-scorer slowed by recent shoulder surgeries and who recently requested a trade from that organization, was also notably left unprotected. Tarasenko would give the Kraken a chance at offensive firepower in a draft where that’s been harder to come by than top-flight defenders, though winger James van Reimsdyk was indeed left unprotected by the Philadelphia Flyers despite late rumors Saturday that his team would not expose him.

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, who has one contract year remaining at a $9 million cap hit, is also up for grabs.

On the opposite end of the goalie spectrum from Price, the Minnesota Wild opted to expose young netminder Kaapo Kahkonen, 24, while protecting veteran goalie Cam Talbot, leaving the Kraken additional options to pursue between the pipes.

And the Kraken will be making calls on those aforementioned names amid a landscape that, as a result of wheeling and dealing by several NHL teams in the 48 hours leading up to Saturday’s deadline, took several potential targets off the board. Among those now protected and theoretically out of reach for Kraken general manager Ron Francis are Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, Dallas Stars netminder Anton Khudobin, traded Colorado Avalanche defender Ryan Graves, traded Stars forward Jason Dickinson and traded Arizona Coyotes goalie Adin Hill.

Some of those developments may have influenced the Kraken switching direction. A report by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic suggests the Kraken will sign Florida Panthers goalie Chris Dreidger, 27, an unrestricted free agent linked for months as a potential target here.

The trading of young goalie prospect Hill by Arizona, the Stars protecting veteran Khudobin and Montreal’s decision to protect backup Jake Allen instead of Price made it almost inevitable the Kraken would try to ink Dreidger at some point. Florida also protected young forward Anthony Duclair, removing another potential target from the Kraken’s list.

Capitals netminder Vitek Vanecek and Vancouver Canucks goalie Braden Holtby, as expected, have also been left unprotected and can be had by the Kraken.

As expected, the Tampa Bay Lightning exposed Spokane native Tyler Johnson, who carries a $5 million cap hit for three more seasons and has been pushed out of ice time with the two-time defending champions. But the Lightning also notably left a trio of forwards exposed in Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn, opting to instead protect an extra defender.

Either of the three presents intriguing options for the Kraken beyond Johnson, which will only fuel additional rumors about the possibility of a side deal between the Kraken and Lightning as Wednesday’s draft approaches.

While Stanwood native Oshie was protected by Washington, another local product, forward Dylan Gambrell of the San Jose Sharks, has been exposed after signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal with that club last week.

This story will be updated.

NHL expansion draft available, protection list

Here is the official list of players protected and exposed by all 30 teams, with the exception of the Vegas Golden Knights, who are exempt from the draft.

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Available

Andrew Agozzino (F)

David Backes (F)

Sam Carrick (F)

Chase De Leo (F)

Ryan Getzlaf (F)

Derek Grant (F)

Danton Heinen (F)

Adam Henrique (F)

Vinni Lettieri (F)

Sonny Milano (F)

Andrew Poturalski (F)

Carter Rowney (F)

Nick Sorensen (F)

Alexander Volkov (F)

Trevor Carrick (D)

Haydn Fleury (D)

Brendan Guhle (D)

Jacob Larsson (D)

Josh Mahura (D)

Kevin Shattenkirk (D)

Andy Welinski (D)

Ryan Miller (G)

Anthony Stolarz (G)

Protected

Nicolas Deslauriers (F)

Max Jones (F)

Isac Lundestrom (F)

Rickard Rakell (F)

Jakob Silfverberg (F)

Sam Steel (F)

Troy Terry (F)

Cam Fowler (D)

Hampus Lindholm (D)

Josh Manson (D)

John Gibson (G)

ARIZONA COYOTES

Available

Derick Brassard (F)

Michael Bunting (F)

Brayden Burke (F)

Michael Chaput (F)

Hudson Fasching (F)

Christian Fischer (F)

Frederik Gauthier (F)

John Hayden (F)

Dryden Hunt (F)

Andrew Ladd (F)

Lane Pederson (F)

Tyler Pitlick (F)

Blake Speers (F)

Tyler Steenbergen (F)

Jason Demers (D)

Cam Dineen (D)

Alex Goligoski (D)

Jordan Gross (D)

Niklas Hjalmarsson (D)

Ilya Lyubushkin (D)

Dysin Mayo (D)

Aaron Ness (D)

Jordan Oesterle (D)

Vili Saarijarvi (D)

Josef Korenar (G)

Marek Langhamer (G)

Antti Raanta (G)

Protected

Lawson Crouse (F)

Christian Dvorak (F)

Conor Garland (F)

Clayton Keller (F)

Phil Kessel (F)

Johan Larsson (F)

Nick Schmaltz (F)

Kyle Capobianco (D)

Jakob Chychrun (D)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (D)

Darcy Kuemper (G)

BOSTON BRUINS

Available

Anton Blidh (F)

Paul Carey (F)

Peter Cehlarik (F)

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson (F)

Taylor Hall (F)

Cameron Hughes (F)

Ondrej Kase (F)

Alex Khokhlachev (F)

Joona Koppanen (F)

David Krejci (F)

Karson Kuhlman (F)

Sean Kuraly (F)

Curtis Lazar (F)

Greg McKegg (F)

Nick Ritchie (F)

Zach Senyshyn (F)

Chris Wagner (F)

Linus Arnesson (D)

Connor Clifton (D)

Steven Kampfer (D)

Jeremy Lauzon (D)

Kevan Miller (D)

John Moore (D)

Mike Reilly (D)

Jarred Tinordi (D)

Jakub Zboril (D)

Callum Booth (G)

Jaroslav Halak (G)

Tuukka Rask (G)

Protected

Patrice Bergeron (F)

Charlie Coyle (F)

Jake DeBrusk (F)

Trent Frederic (F)

Brad Marchand (F)

David Pastrnak (F)

Craig Smith (F)

Brandon Carlo (D)

Matt Grzelcyk (D)

Charlie McAvoy (D)

Dan Vladar (G)

BUFFALO SABRES

Available

Drake Caggiula (F)

Jean-Sebastien Dea (F)

Cody Eakin (F)

Steven Fogarty (F)

Zemgus Girgensons (F)

Andrew Oglevie (F)

Kyle Okposo (F)

Tobias Rieder (F)

Riley Sheahan (F)

Jeff Skinner (F)

C.J. Smith (F)

Will Borgen (D)

Brandon Davidson (D)

Matt Irwin (D)

Jake McCabe (D)

Colin Miller (D)

Casey Nelson (D)

Michael Houser (G)

Carter Hutton (G)

Dustin Tokarski (G)

Protected

Rasmus Asplund (F)

Anders Bjork (F)

Jack Eichel (F)

Casey Mittelstadt (F)

Victor Olofsson (F)

Sam Reinhart (F)

Tage Thompson (F)

Rasmus Dahlin (D)

Henri Jokiharju (D)

Rasmus Ristolainen (D)

Linus Ullmark (G)

CALGARY FLAMES

Available

Byron Froese (F)

Glenn Gawdin (F)

Justin Kirkland (F)

Josh Leivo (F)

Milan Lucic (F)

Joakim Nordstrom (F)

Matthew Phillips (F)

Zac Rinaldo (F)

Brett Ritchie (F)

Buddy Robinson (F)

Derek Ryan (F)

Dominik Simon (F)

Mark Giordano (D)

Oliver Kylington (D)

Nikita Nesterov (D)

Alexander Petrovic (D)

Michael Stone (D)

Louis Domingue (G)

Tyler Parsons (G)

Protected

Mikael Backlund (F)

Dillon Dube (F)

Johnny Gaudreau (F)

Elias Lindholm (F)

Andrew Mangiapane (F)

Sean Monahan (F)

Matthew Tkachuk (F)

Rasmus Andersson (D)

Noah Hanifin (D)

Christopher Tanev (D)

Jacob Markstrom (G)

CAROLINA HURRICANES

Available

Morgan Geekie (F)

Steven Lorentz (F)

Jordan Martinook (F)

Max McCormick (F)

Brock McGinn (F)

Nino Niederreiter (F)

Cedric Paquette (F)

Sheldon Rempal (F)

Drew Shore (F)

Spencer Smallman (F)

Jake Bean (D)

Jake Gardiner (D)

Eric Gelinas (D)

Jani Hakanpaa (D)

Dougie Hamilton (D)

Maxime Lajoie (D)

Roland McKeown (D)

Joakim Ryan (D)

David Warsofsky (D)

Antoine Bibeau (G)

Jeremy Helvig (G)

Petr Mrazek (G)

James Reimer (G)

Dylan Wells (G)

Protected

Sebastian Aho (F)

Jesper Fast (F)

Warren Foegele (F)

Jordan Staal (F)

Andrei Svechnikov (F)

Teuvo Teravainen (F)

Vincent Trocheck (F)

Brett Pesce (D)

Brady Skjei (D)

Jaccob Slavin (D)

Alex Nedeljkovic (G)

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Available

Ryan Carpenter (F)

Brett Connolly (F)

Josh Dickinson (F)

Adam Gaudette (F)

Vinnie Hinostroza (F)

Brandon Pirri (F)

John Quenneville (F)

Zack Smith (F)

Calvin de Haan (D)

Anton Lindholm (D)

Nikita Zadorov (D)

Collin Delia (G)

Malcolm Subban (G)

Protected

Henrik Borgstrom (F)

Alex DeBrincat (F)

Brandon Hagel (F)

David Kampf (F)

Patrick Kane (F)

Dylan Strome (F)

Jonathan Toews (F)

Caleb Jones (D)

Connor Murphy (D)

Riley Stillman (D)

Kevin Lankinen (G)

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Available

Travis Barron (F)

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (F)

Matt Calvert (F)

J.T. Compher (F)

Joonas Donskoi (F)

Sheldon Dries (F)

Vladislav Kamenev (F)

Gabriel Landeskog (F)

Ty Lewis (F)

Jayson Megna (F)

Liam O’Brien (F)

Brandon Saad (F)

Miikka Salomaki (F)

Kiefer Sherwood (F)

Carl Soderberg (F)

T.J. Tynan (F)

Mike Vecchione (F)

Kyle Burroughs (D)

Dennis Gilbert (D)

Erik Johnson (D)

Jacob MacDonald (D)

Patrik Nemeth (D)

Dan Renouf (D)

Devan Dubnyk (G)

Jonas Johansson (G)

Hunter Miska (G)

Protected

Andre Burakovsky (F)

Tyson Jost (F)

Nazem Kadri (F)

Nathan MacKinnon (F)

Valeri Nichushkin (F)

Logan O’Connor (F)

Mikko Rantanen (F)

Samuel Girard (D)

Cale Makar (D)

Devon Toews (D)

Philipp Grubauer (G)

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Available

Zac Dalpe (F)

Max Domi (F)

Nathan Gerbe (F)

Mikhail Grigorenko (F)

Ryan MacInnis (F)

Stefan Matteau (F)

Cliff Pu (F)

Kole Sherwood (F)

Kevin Stenlund (F)

Calvin Thurkauf (F)

Daniel Zaar (F)

Gavin Bayreuther (D)

Gabriel Carlsson (D)

Adam Clendening (D)

Michael Del Zotto (D)

Scott Harrington (D)

Dean Kukan (D)

Cameron Johnson (G)

Protected

Cam Atkinson (F)

Oliver Bjorkstrand (F)

Boone Jenner (F)

Patrik Laine (F)

Gustav Nyquist (F)

Eric Robinson (F)

Jack Roslovic (F)

Vladislav Gavrikov (D)

Seth Jones (D)

Zach Werenski (D)

Joonas Korpisalo (G)

DALLAS STARS

Available

Nick Caamano (F)

Andrew Cogliano (F)

Blake Comeau (F)

Justin Dowling (F)

Tanner Kero (F)

Joel L’Esperance (F)

Adam Mascherin (F)

Matej Stransky (F)

Taylor Fedun (D)

Ben Gleason (D)

Joel Hanley (D)

Niklas Hansson (D)

Julius Honka (D)

Jamie Oleksiak (D)

Mark Pysyk (D)

Andrej Sekera (D)

Sami Vatanen (D)

Ben Bishop (G)

Landon Bow (G)

Colton Point (G)

Protected

Jamie Benn (F)

Radek Faksa (F)

Denis Gurianov (F)

Roope Hintz (F)

Joe Pavelski (F)

Alexander Radulov (F)

Tyler Seguin (F)

Miro Heiskanen (D)

John Klingberg (D)

Esa Lindell (D)

Anton Khudobin (G)

DETROIT RED WINGS

Available

Riley Barber (F)

Kyle Criscuolo (F)

Turner Elson (F)

Valtteri Filppula (F)

Sam Gagner (F)

Luke Glendening (F)

Darren Helm (F)

Taro Hirose (F)

Vladislav Namestnikov (F)

Frans Nielsen (F)

Bobby Ryan (F)

Evgeny Svechnikov (F)

Dominic Turgeon (F)

Hayden Verbeek (F)

Alex Biega (D)

Dennis Cholowski (D)

Danny DeKeyser (D)

Christian Djoos (D)

Joe Hicketts (D)

Dylan McIlrath (D)

Marc Staal (D)

Troy Stecher (D)

Jonathan Bernier (G)

Kevin Boyle (G)

Kaden Fulcher (G)

Calvin Pickard (G)

Protected

Tyler Bertuzzi (F)

Adam Erne (F)

Robby Fabbri (F)

Dylan Larkin (F)

Michael Rasmussen (F)

Givani Smith (F)

Jakub Vrana (F)

Filip Hronek (D)

Nick Leddy (D)

Gustav Lindstrom (D)

Thomas Greiss (G)

EDMONTON OILERS

Available

Tyler Benson (F)

Alex Chiasson (F)

Adam Cracknell (F)

Tyler Ennis (F)

Joseph Gambardella (F)

Seth Griffith (F)

Dominik Kahun (F)

Jujhar Khaira (F)

Cooper Marody (F)

James Neal (F)

Alan Quine (F)

Patrick Russell (F)

Devin Shore (F)

Anton Slepyshev (F)

Kyle Turris (F)

Bogdan Yakimov (F)

Tyson Barrie (D)

Oscar Klefbom (D)

Slater Koekkoek (D)

Dmitry Kulikov (D)

William Lagesson (D)

Adam Larsson (D)

Kris Russell (D)

Mikko Koskinen (G)

Mike Smith (G)

Alex Stalock (G)

Protected

Josh Archibald (F)

Leon Draisaitl (F)

Zack Kassian (F)

Connor McDavid (F)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (F)

Jesse Puljujarvi (F)

Kailer Yamamoto (F)

Ethan Bear (D)

Duncan Keith (D)

Darnell Nurse (D)

Stuart Skinner (G)

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Available

Noel Acciari (F)

Patrick Bajkov (F)

Juho Lammikko (F)

Ryan Lomberg (F)

Brad Morrison (F)

Aleksi Saarela (F)

Frank Vatrano (F)

Lucas Wallmark (F)

Alex Wennberg (F)

Scott Wilson (F)

Lucas Carlsson (D)

Kevin Connauton (D)

Tommy Cross (D)

Radko Gudas (D)

Noah Juulsen (D)

Brady Keeper (D)

Brandon Montour (D)

Markus Nutivaara (D)

Ethan Prow (D)

Anton Stralman (D)

Philippe Desrosiers (G)

Chris Driedger (G)

Sam Montembeault (G)

Protected

Aleksander Barkov (F)

Sam Bennett (F)

Anthony Duclair (F)

Patric Hornqvist (F)

Jonathan Huberdeau (F)

Mason Marchment (F)

Carter Verhaeghe (F)

Aaron Ekblad (D)

Gustav Forsling (D)

MacKenzie Weegar (D)

Sergei Bobrovsky (G)

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Available

Andreas Athanasiou (F)

Michael Eyssimont (F)

Martin Frk (F)

Carl Grundstrom (F)

Bokondji Imama (F)

Brendan Lemieux (F)

Blake Lizotte (F)

Matt Luff (F)

Drake Rymsha (F)

Austin Wagner (F)

Mark Alt (D)

Daniel Brickley (D)

Kale Clague (D)

Olli Maatta (D)

Kurtis MacDermid (D)

Jacob Moverare (D)

Austin Strand (D)

Christian Wolanin (D)

Troy Grosenick (G)

Jonathan Quick (G)

Protected

Lias Andersson (F)

Viktor Arvidsson (F)

Dustin Brown (F)

Alex Iafallo (F)

Adrian Kempe (F)

Anze Kopitar (F)

Trevor Moore (F)

Drew Doughty (D)

Matt Roy (D)

Sean Walker (D)

Calvin Petersen (G)

MINNESOTA WILD

Available

William Bitten (F)

Nick Bjugstad (F)

Nick Bonino (F)

Joseph Cramarossa (F)

Gabriel Dumont (F)

Marcus Johansson (F)

Luke Johnson (F)

Victor Rask (F)

Kyle Rau (F)

Mason Shaw (F)

Dmitry Sokolov (F)

Matt Bartkowski (D)

Louie Belpedio (D)

Ian Cole (D)

Brad Hunt (D)

Ian McCoshen (D)

Brennan Menell (D)

Dakota Mermis (D)

Carson Soucy (D)

Andrew Hammond (G)

Kaapo Kahkonen (G)

Protected

Joel Eriksson Ek (F)

Kevin Fiala (F)

Marcus Foligno (F)

Jordan Greenway (F)

Ryan Hartman (F)

Nico Sturm (F)

Mats Zuccarello (F)

Jonas Brodin (D)

Matt Dumba (D)

Jared Spurgeon (D)

Cam Talbot (G)

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Available

Brandon Baddock (F)

Joseph Blandisi (F)

Paul Byron (F)

Phillip Danault (F)

Laurent Dauphin (F)

Jonathan Drouin (F)

Michael Frolik (F)

Charles Hudon (F)

Corey Perry (F)

Michael Pezzetta (F)

Eric Staal (F)

Tomas Tatar (F)

Lukas Vejdemo (F)

Jordan Weal (F)

Cale Fleury (D)

Erik Gustafsson (D)

Brett Kulak (D)

Jon Merrill (D)

Gustav Olofsson (D)

Xavier Ouellet (D)

Shea Weber (D)

Charlie Lindgren (G)

Michael McNiven (G)

Carey Price (G)

Protected

Josh Anderson (F)

Joel Armia (F)

Jake Evans (F)

Brendan Gallagher (F)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (F)

Artturi Lehkonen (F)

Tyler Toffoli (F)

Ben Chiarot (D)

Joel Edmundson (D)

Jeff Petry (D)

Jake Allen (G)

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Available

Michael Carcone (F)

Nick Cousins (F)

Matt Duchene (F)

Mikael Granlund (F)

Rocco Grimaldi (F)

Erik Haula (F)

Calle Jarnkrok (F)

Ryan Johansen (F)

Sean Malone (F)

Michael McCarron (F)

Rem Pitlick (F)

Anthony Richard (F)

Brad Richardson (F)

Colton Sissons (F)

Yakov Trenin (F)

Frederic Allard (D)

Matt Benning (D)

Mark Borowiecki (D)

Erik Gudbranson (D)

Ben Harpur (D)

Josh Healey (D)

Tyler Lewington (D)

Connor Ingram (G)

Kasimir Kaskisuo (G)

Pekka Rinne (G)

Protected

Filip Forsberg (F)

Tanner Jeannot (F)

Luke Kunin (F)

Alexandre Carrier (D)

Mattias Ekholm (D)

Dante Fabbro (D)

Roman Josi (D)

Philippe Myers (D)

Juuse Saros (G)

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Available

Nathan Bastian (F)

Christoph Bertschy (F)

Brandon Gignac (F)

A.J. Greer (F)

Andreas Johnsson (F)

Ivan Khomutov (F)

Nicholas Merkley (F)

Brett Seney (F)

Ben Street (F)

Marian Studenic (F)

Will Butcher (D)

Connor Carrick (D)

Josh Jacobs (D)

Ryan Murray (D)

David Quenneville (D)

Colby Sissons (D)

P.K. Subban (D)

Matt Tennyson (D)

Colton White (D)

Evan Cormier (G)

Aaron Dell (G)

Scott Wedgewood (G)

Protected

Jesper Bratt (F)

Nico Hischier (F)

Janne Kuokkanen (F)

Michael McLeod (F)

Yegor Sharangovich (F)

Miles Wood (F)

Pavel Zacha (F)

Ryan Graves (D)

Damon Severson (D)

Jonas Siegenthaler (D)

Mackenzie Blackwood (G)

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Available

Josh Bailey (F)

Cole Bardreau (F)

Kieffer Bellows (F)

Casey Cizikas (F)

Austin Czarnik (F)

Michael Dal Colle (F)

Jordan Eberle (F)

Tanner Fritz (F)

Joshua Ho-Sang (F)

Ross Johnston (F)

Otto Koivula (F)

Leo Komarov (F)

Kyle Palmieri (F)

Richard Panik (F)

Dmytro Timashov (F)

Travis Zajac (F)

Sebastian Aho (D)

Braydon Coburn (D)

Andy Greene (D)

Thomas Hickey (D)

Mitchell Vande Sompel (D)

Parker Wotherspoon (D)

Ken Appleby (G)

Cory Schneider (G)

Protected

Mathew Barzal (F)

Anthony Beauvillier (F)

Cal Clutterbuck (F)

Anders Lee (F)

Matt Martin (F)

Brock Nelson (F)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (F)

Scott Mayfield (D)

Adam Pelech (D)

Ryan Pulock (D)

Semyon Varlamov (G)

NEW YORK RANGERS

Available

Colin Blackwell (F)

Jonny Brodzinski (F)

Phillip Di Giuseppe (F)

Gabriel Fontaine (F)

Julien Gauthier (F)

Tim Gettinger (F)

Barclay Goodrow (F)

Anthony Greco (F)

Ty Ronning (F)

Anthony Bitetto (D)

Brandon Crawley (D)

Tony DeAngelo (D)

Nick DeSimone (D)

Mason Geertsen (D)

Jack Johnson (D)

Darren Raddysh (D)

Brendan Smith (D)

Keith Kinkaid (G)

Protected

Pavel Buchnevich (F)

Filip Chytil (F)

Chris Kreider (F)

Artemi Panarin (F)

Kevin Rooney (F)

Ryan Strome (F)

Mika Zibanejad (F)

Libor Hajek (D)

Ryan Lindgren (D)

Jacob Trouba (D)

Alexandar Georgiev (G)

OTTAWA SENATORS

Available

Vitaly Abramov (F)

Michael Amadio (F)

Artem Anisimov (F)

J.C. Beaudin (F)

Clark Bishop (F)

Evgenii Dadonov (F)

Jonathan Davidsson (F)

Ryan Dzingel (F)

Micheal Haley (F)

Jack Kopacka (F)

Zachary Magwood (F)

Matthew Peca (F)

Logan Shaw (F)

Derek Stepan (F)

Chris Tierney (F)

Josh Brown (D)

Cody Goloubef (D)

Mikael Wikstrand (D)

Joey Daccord (G)

Anton Forsberg (G)

Marcus Hogberg (G)

Matt Murray (G)

Protected

Drake Batherson (F)

Connor Brown (F)

Logan Brown (F)

Nick Paul (F)

Brady Tkachuk (F)

Austin Watson (F)

Colin White (F)

Thomas Chabot (D)

Victor Mete (D)

Nikita Zaitsev (D)

Filip Gustavsson (G)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Available

Andy Andreoff (F)

Connor Bunnaman (F)

David Kase (F)

Pascal Laberge (F)

Samuel Morin (F)

German Rubtsov (F)

Carsen Twarynski (F)

James van Riemsdyk (F)

Jakub Voracek (F)

Mikhail Vorobyev (F)

Chris Bigras (D)

Justin Braun (D)

Shayne Gostisbehere (D)

Robert Hagg (D)

Derrick Pouliot (D)

Nate Prosser (D)

Tyler Wotherspoon (D)

Brian Elliott (G)

Alex Lyon (G)

Felix Sandstrom (G)

Protected

Nicolas Aube-Kubel (F)

Sean Couturier (F)

Claude Giroux (F)

Kevin Hayes (F)

Travis Konecny (F)

Scott Laughton (F)

Oskar Lindblom (F)

Ryan Ellis (D)

Ivan Provorov (D)

Travis Sanheim (D)

Carter Hart (G)

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Available

Pontus Aberg (F)

Anthony Angello (F)

Zach Aston-Reese (F)

Josh Currie (F)

Frederick Gaudreau (F)

Mark Jankowski (F)

Sam Lafferty (F)

Sam Miletic (F)

Evan Rodrigues (F)

Colton Sceviour (F)

Brandon Tanev (F)

Jason Zucker (F)

Cody Ceci (D)

Kevin Czuczman (D)

Mark Friedman (D)

Jesper Lindgren (D)

Andrey Pedan (D)

Marcus Pettersson (D)

Juuso Riikola (D)

Chad Ruhwedel (D)

Yannick Weber (D)

Casey DeSmith (G)

Maxime Lagace (G)

Protected

Teddy Blueger (F)

Jeff Carter (F)

Sidney Crosby (F)

Jake Guentzel (F)

Kasperi Kapanen (F)

Evgeni Malkin (F)

Bryan Rust (F)

Brian Dumoulin (D)

Kris Letang (D)

Mike Matheson (D)

Tristan Jarry (G)

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Available

Ryan Donato (F)

Kurtis Gabriel (F)

Dylan Gambrell (F)

Jayden Halbgewachs (F)

Maxim Letunov (F)

Patrick Marleau (F)

Matt Nieto (F)

Marcus Sorensen (F)

Alexander True (F)

Christian Jaros (D)

Nicolas Meloche (D)

Jacob Middleton (D)

Greg Pateryn (D)

Radim Simek (D)

Martin Jones (G)

Protected

Rudolfs Balcers (F)

Logan Couture (F)

Jonathan Dahlen (F)

Tomas Hertl (F)

Evander Kane (F)

Kevin Labanc (F)

Timo Meier (F)

Brent Burns (D)

Erik Karlsson (D)

Marc-Edouard Vlasic (D)

Adin Hill (G)

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Available

Sam Anas (F)

Sammy Blais (F)

Tyler Bozak (F)

Kyle Clifford (F)

Jacob de la Rose (F)

Mike Hoffman (F)

Tanner Kaspick (F)

Mackenzie MacEachern (F)

Curtis McKenzie (F)

Austin Poganski (F)

Zach Sanford (F)

Jaden Schwartz (F)

Nolan Stevens (F)

Vladimir Tarasenko (F)

Nathan Walker (F)

Robert Bortuzzo (D)

Vince Dunn (D)

Petteri Lindbohm (D)

Niko Mikkola (D)

Mitch Reinke (D)

Steven Santini (D)

Marco Scandella (D)

Jake Walman (D)

Evan Fitzpatrick (G)

Jon Gillies (G)

Ville Husso (G)

Protected

Ivan Barbashev (F)

Jordan Kyrou (F)

Ryan O’Reilly (F)

David Perron (F)

Brayden Schenn (F)

Oskar Sundqvist (F)

Robert Thomas (F)

Justin Faulk (D)

Torey Krug (D)

Colton Parayko (D)

Jordan Binnington (G)

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Available

Alex Barre-Boulet (F)

Blake Coleman (F)

Ross Colton (F)

Yanni Gourde (F)

Tyler Johnson (F)

Mathieu Joseph (F)

Boris Katchouk (F)

Alex Killorn (F)

Pat Maroon (F)

Boo Nieves (F)

Ondrej Palat (F)

Taylor Raddysh (F)

Gemel Smith (F)

Otto Somppi (F)

Mitchell Stephens (F)

Daniel Walcott (F)

Luke Witkowski (F)

Andreas Borgman (D)

Fredrik Claesson (D)

Sean Day (D)

Cal Foote (D)

Brian Lashoff (D)

Dominik Masin (D)

Jan Rutta (D)

David Savard (D)

Luke Schenn (D)

Ben Thomas (D)

Christopher Gibson (G)

Spencer Martin (G)

Curtis McElhinney (G)

Protected

Anthony Cirelli (F)

Nikita Kucherov (F)

Brayden Point (F)

Steven Stamkos (F)

Erik Cernak (D)

Victor Hedman (D)

Ryan McDonagh (D)

Mikhail Sergachev (D)

Andrei Vasilevskiy (G)

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Available

Kenny Agostino (F)

Joey Anderson (F)

Adam Brooks (F)

Pierre Engvall (F)

Nick Foligno (F)

Alex Galchenyuk (F)

Zach Hyman (F)

Alexander Kerfoot (F)

Kalle Kossila (F)

Denis Malgin (F)

Jared McCann (F)

Riley Nash (F)

Stefan Noesen (F)

Nic Petan (F)

Scott Sabourin (F)

Wayne Simmonds (F)

Jason Spezza (F)

Antti Suomela (F)

Joe Thornton (F)

Zach Bogosian (D)

Travis Dermott (D)

Ben Hutton (D)

Martin Marincin (D)

Calle Rosen (D)

Frederik Andersen (G)

Michael Hutchinson (G)

David Rittich (G)

Protected

Mitchell Marner (F)

Auston Matthews (F)

William Nylander (F)

John Tavares (F)

TJ Brodie (D)

Justin Holl (D)

Jake Muzzin (D)

Morgan Rielly (D)

Jack Campbell (G)

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Available

Sven Baertschi (F)

Justin Bailey (F)

Jay Beagle (F)

Travis Boyd (F)

Loui Eriksson (F)

Jonah Gadjovich (F)

Tyler Graovac (F)

Jayce Hawryluk (F)

Matthew Highmore (F)

Lukas Jasek (F)

Kole Lind (F)

Zack MacEwen (F)

Petrus Palmu (F)

Antoine Roussel (F)

Brandon Sutter (F)

Jimmy Vesey (F)

Jake Virtanen (F)

Madison Bowey (D)

Guillaume Brisebois (D)

Jalen Chatfield (D)

Alexander Edler (D)

Travis Hamonic (D)

Brogan Rafferty (D)

Ashton Sautner (D)

Josh Teves (D)

Braden Holtby (G)

Protected

Brock Boeser (F)

Jason Dickinson (F)

Bo Horvat (F)

J.T. Miller (F)

Tyler Motte (F)

Tanner Pearson (F)

Elias Pettersson (F)

Olli Juolevi (D)

Tyler Myers (D)

Nate Schmidt (D)

Thatcher Demko (G)

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Available

Daniel Carr (F)

Nic Dowd (F)

Shane Gersich (F)

Carl Hagelin (F)

Garnet Hathaway (F)

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (F)

Alex Ovechkin (F)

Garrett Pilon (F)

Brian Pinho (F)

Michael Raffl (F)

Michael Sgarbossa (F)

Conor Sheary (F)

Zdeno Chara (D)

Brenden Dillon (D)

Nick Jensen (D)

Lucas Johansen (D)

Michal Kempny (D)

Paul LaDue (D)

Cameron Schilling (D)

Justin Schultz (D)

Craig Anderson (G)

Pheonix Copley (G)

Zach Fucale (G)

Vitek Vanecek (G)

Protected

Nicklas Backstrom (F)

Lars Eller (F)

Evgeny Kuznetsov (F)

Anthony Mantha (F)

T.J. Oshie (F)

Daniel Sprong (F)

Tom Wilson (F)

John Carlson (D)

Dmitry Orlov (D)

Trevor van Riemsdyk (D)

Ilya Samsonov (G)

WINNIPEG JETS

Available

Mason Appleton (F)

Marko Dano (F)

Jansen Harkins (F)

Trevor Lewis (F)

Skyler McKenzie (F)

Mathieu Perreault (F)

Paul Stastny (F)

CJ Suess (F)

Nate Thompson (F)

Dominic Toninato (F)

Nathan Beaulieu (D)

Jordie Benn (D)

Dylan DeMelo (D)

Derek Forbort (D)

Luke Green (D)

Sami Niku (D)

Nelson Nogier (D)

Tucker Poolman (D)

Mikhail Berdin (G)

Laurent Brossoit (G)

Eric Comrie (G)

Cole Kehler (G)

Protected

Kyle Connor (F)

Andrew Copp (F)

Pierre-Luc Dubois (F)

Nikolaj Ehlers (F)

Adam Lowry (F)

Mark Scheifele (F)

Blake Wheeler (F)

Josh Morrissey (D)

Neal Pionk (D)

Logan Stanley (D)

Connor Hellebuyck (G)