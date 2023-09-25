One guy hopes to resurrect his NHL goaltending career, the other to finally get his launched.

But only one of Chris Driedger and Joey Daccord will see his wish granted two weeks from now when the Kraken name their backup goalie behind incumbent No. 1 Philipp Grubauer. The preseason backup battle began in earnest Monday night when the Kraken played split-squad games against the Calgary Flames, losing 3-2 in a shootout at Climate Pledge Arena after winning a road contest, 5-3, at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

For Driedger, who stopped 17 of 19 shots the first two periods of the road start, it was his first action against NHL opposition since May 1, 2022, in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he lost the Kraken’s regular-season finale to the Jets. Weeks later, he tore his ACL playing for Team Canada at the IIHF World Hockey Championships and has battled back the 16 months since.

“It’s never a part of the plan for a player to miss a chunk of his whole season to an injury, but things happen,” Driedger, 29, said earlier Monday before joining the partial team’s flight to Calgary. He returned late last season for 14 games with the Kraken’s AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds affiliate, going 9-4 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. “It’s just my time to get back and prove that I’m the same goalie that I was.”

Spokane native Kailer Yamamoto scored twice for the Kraken in the road affair while Tye Kartye also scored, as did defensemen Cale Fleury and Will Borgen.

As for Daccord, 27, who relieved Grubauer one period into Monday’s home game, he’s yet to prove he can stick in the NHL longer than a few days at a time. The Boston native appeared in five Kraken games last season — when Grubauer was injured early and then later when backup Martin Jones struggled — going 2-1-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

But it was Daccord’s AHL playoff showing for Coachella Valley that produced this NHL chance, winning 15 of his league-record 26 playoff outings in leading the Firebirds to within a victory of the Calder Cup championship. That sealed the Kraken’s decision to give the pending free agent a two-year, $2.4 million deal that pays the same amount whether he makes the NHL or not.

“I really just want to come in here and put my best foot forward, show I can do it,” Daccord said. “Last season I was really happy with my season in the AHL and how I played when I got up here. So, I’m just trying to continue that positive momentum.”

Daccord didn’t allow a Flames goal until the shootout, stopping 15 shots and buying Matty Beniers time to tie things 2-2 in the second on a nifty upstairs backhand. Kraken prospect Tucker Robertson had opened the scoring just 2:40 into the game off a David Goyette pass before Calgary scored twice on Grubauer to take an intermission lead.

With just 19 career NHL games with the Kraken and Ottawa Senators prior, sixth-year pro Daccord knows this represents a coveted chance to stick in the big circuit much longer than prior.

“I think that when you look at any level of hockey, especially the NHL, there’s going to be so much competition,” Daccord said. “There are so many great hockey players. And so many great goalies. I’m just hoping I can earn more opportunities and take advantage of those.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Monday that he, goaltending coach Steve Briere and Coachella Valley goaltending coach Colin Zulianello have closely monitored both goalies and “have a pretty good sense of where guys are at” after four training-camp workouts.

“Now it’s a chance to go out and try to translate that into game action,” Hakstol said before heading to Alberta for the road game. “You know, you don’t put the weight of the world on one performance, whether it’s a period or two. But it’s an opportunity to show exactly where you’re at.

“So, end of the day, it’s about the performance … you take their performance and their results at face value. There is no us reading into it. That’s what competition is about — it’s what the end result is.”

To make the playoffs again, the Kraken likely need Grubauer in top form and his backup playing better than Jones did despite his 27 wins that we largely owed to above-average offensive support.

Driedger was initially tabbed as the Kraken’s No. 1 when he signed a three-year, $10. 5 million contract before the July 2021 expansion draft. But that changed when Grubauer inked a free-agent deal days later.

After minor knee injuries, Driedger’s first season in what was supposed to be more of an evenly split tandem with Grubauer never took off. But Driedger played better down the stretch and into the World Hockey Championships gold-medal game before tearing his ACL — a successful run he attributed largely to working with Toronto-based sports psychologist Dr. Dana Sinclair.

“We kind of talked about what to do if the tension gets too high — she gave me some tools to kind of simplify it, tell myself what I need to do,” Driedger said, adding he still speaks with Sinclair regularly. “I mean, it’s easier said that done, but it’s also pretty simple. When I’m playing my best and kind of in the moment, I’m not really worrying about external factors.”

Those factors include possible ramifications from Driedger’s remaining contract season at $3.5 million salary — nearly triple Daccord’s annual wage. It may be easier for the Kraken to stash Driedger and his heftier money in the AHL than risk losing the cost-effective Daccord to a waiver claim if he proves NHL-ready.

Not that Daccord has proved anything much at the NHL level just yet. As his coach already said, that’s what these preseason games will help figure out.