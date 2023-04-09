Entering play Sunday — and with all but three spots sewn up — the Kraken were one of two teams to earn a berth in the 2022-23 Stanley Cup playoffs after not qualifying for the postseason in 2021-22. New Jersey is the other.

Contributing to this surprising leap — and the fourth-highest goal total in the NHL — is the number of players enjoying career years on offense. Nine Kraken skaters have already set or tied career highs in goals, assists and points: Will Borgen, Vince Dunn, Morgan Geekie, Adam Larsson, Jared McCann, Jamie Oleksiak, Daniel Sprong, Brandon Tanev and Eeli Tolvanen.

Borgen more than doubled his NHL game total, so that tracks. Some, like Dunn and Tolvanen, found themselves with responsibilities and roles in Seattle that suited them. With one of the NHL’s highest shot percentages, McCann continued to beguile goalies. Sprong and Geekie managed it without the consistent game action others enjoyed.

The circumstances were different, but it all came together.

“That’s been our strength all year,” Jordan Eberle said of team depth. “It seems like (we’re) getting contributions each night from different guys, different lines, defense pairings, whatever it may be. That’s obviously a big (thing) to have going into the playoffs and something that’s tough to beat.”

Eberle became the fifth 20-goal scorer on the Kraken this season Sunday, joining McCann, Beniers, Sprong and Schwartz. Eberle set a career high in assists with 63.

The Kraken enter Monday’s game in Arizona with 13 players who have scored at least 10 goals, the most in the NHL. Though he had three assists against Chicago on Saturday, defenseman Oleksiak has been stuck at nine goals since March 7. If he gets one in during the next three games, Seattle would become the first team to have 14 players score 10 or more goals in a season since the Detroit Red Wings did so in 1995-96, per NHL Stats.

“Any given night, a guy can put one in for us and have a big night,” Oleksiak said. “I think that’s going to be critical during the playoffs as well.

“Especially when you’re playing teams that can shut down one or two lines, it’s huge to have four lines that can put the puck in the net.”

In their last outing, the Kraken scored seven goals in a game for the seventh time this season, which is tied with the Oilers for tops in the league, according to NHL PR.

Those days are probably numbered for both teams, with perhaps a few exceptions. Playoff hockey is generally tighter defensively and features less scoring.

“You can kind of get away with it now, when you’re playing teams that might be a little bit looser,” Oleksiak said. “But come playoff time, teams aren’t going to give you Grade-A opportunities that frequently. We want to make sure we’re not giving up the same chances.”

College reunion

The Kraken recalled goaltender Joey Daccord from the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Sunday morning on an emergency basis before their final road trip of the regular season, presumably to fill in for Martin Jones, who exited Saturday’s game after the second period. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol wouldn’t confirm after the game that Jones left due to injury, but said it wasn’t due to illness.

Daccord is 2-0-1 with the Kraken this season after going winless in four starts last season. He was fourth in the American Hockey League among qualified goaltenders in goals-against average (2.36) and save percentage (0.918).

Seattle’s first trip of the season to Arizona — and first-ever visit to Arizona State’s Mullett Arena, where the Coyotes now play — happens to coincide. Daccord is the only ASU alumnus to play in an NHL game this season, according to the Kraken. So if he got the nod over Philipp Grubauer or appeared in relief, he would become the first-ever ASU alumnus to play in an NHL game there.

Daccord played three seasons of college hockey at Arizona State from 2016-19 before making his professional debut, finishing with a 32-40-7 record, .913 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average. He was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, handed out to men’s college hockey’s most valuable player, and became the first Sun Devil to sign an NHL entry-level contract. For reference, the team’s first season was 2015-16, and competes as an independent in NCAA Division I.