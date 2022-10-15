Two games into the season, free-agent acquisition Martin Jones already has influenced the Kraken’s goaltending rotation. Jones, who made 26 saves in a 4-1 win over the L.A. Kings on Thursday, earned his second consecutive start in their home opener Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

“One of the pieces is Jonesy’s coming off a real solid, solid performance,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “He earned the opportunity to be back in tonight.”

No. 1 goaltender Philipp Grubauer allowed five goals through overtime in a loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. The Kraken led 3-1 and 4-2. Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano’s screened, high shot from the high slot made it over Grubauer, then Trevor Zegras’ one-timed power play bid found the back of the net while Grubauer slid across the crease, forcing overtime.

On Thursday, the Kings’ Alex Iafallo took advantage of an odd bounce three seconds into a first-period power play, but Jones stopped everything else he saw.

Hakstol alluded to his team’s busy October schedule. The Kraken play every other day the next two weeks, and the goalies will share responsibilities.

Still scratched

Shane Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, was scratched from the Kraken lineup for a second consecutive game.

Advertising

“It’s the NHL level, so there is competition,” Hakstol said, adding a plan for Wright’s development has been discussed.

Daniel Sprong took part in the pregame skate Saturday but was also scratched. Sprong, a native of the Netherlands, had his immigration paperwork as a non-U.S. citizen working in the country held up. He was in Kraken training camp on a professional tryout and signed a one-year deal.

Defenseman Cale Fleury hasn’t yet cracked the lineup.

All three healthy scratches acknowledged the crowd from the bench before dressed player introductions Saturday. Forward Joonas Donskoi (upper-body injury) and Chris Driedger (ACL surgery), both of whom are on injured reserve, were with them.

Milestone game

Jaden Schwartz took advantage of a “maintenance” morning Saturday, Hakstol said. The forward didn’t take to the ice at Kraken Community Iceplex with his teammates.

But Schwartz was on a line centered by Alex Wennberg, opposite Oliver Bjorkstrand, for his 600th NHL game against Vegas. Schwartz, 30, is the 18th member of his 2010 draft class to hit that mark.

Schwartz has 163 goals — the most recent one Thursday in Los Angeles — and 247 assists. Twenty-one goals were game-winners.

Signs of progress

The Kraken’s power play scored four times on 11 power-play attempts (36.4%) during their California road swing to start the regular season. The unit was tied for fourth-worst in the NHL in 2021-22.

“I think we’re shooting a lot more than maybe we were last year,” defenseman Vince Dunn, who set up one of Wednesday’s power-play goals, said.

“Just being simple, direct.”