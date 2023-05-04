DALLAS — Kraken winger Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Justin Schultz, who scored the first two goals of Game 1, were absent from Thursday’s morning skate before Game 2 of their playoff series against the Stars.

Both veterans have been known to skip morning skates and practices to rest and receive treatment, known as “maintenance days” — nothing to worry about.

But coach Dave Hakstol declined to confirm they were available Thursday night against the Dallas Stars (6:30 p.m., TNT).

“This time of year, I guess you never really know. We’ll see where we’re at tonight,” he said after the morning skate.

Schwartz (three goals, three assists) and Schultz (two goals, four assists) are tied for second in points on the Kraken through eight playoff games, behind Game 1 overtime hero Yanni Gourde. Both have a well of postseason experience to draw from and have their names on the Stanley Cup — Schwartz won it in 2019, Schultz in 2017 and 2016.

Schwartz is on the Kraken’s flourishing second line with Alex Wennberg and Morgan Geekie. Paired with Carson Soucy, Schultz kicked off the 2023 postseason with a four-game point streak.

Wild openers

A hat trick in the regular season is rare enough. But the NHL has seen back-to-back, four-goal playoff efforts.

In another odd twist, both teams lost. The night after Joe Pavelski scored all four Dallas Stars goals in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken, Leon Draisaitl scored all four Edmonton Oilers goals as they fell, 6-4, to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Draisaitl’s four-goal game marked the 41st time that has happened in the playoffs. Teams are 36-5 in league history when a player scores four goals, according to The Associated Press.

“It’s a shame we wasted it and didn’t win,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said Tuesday night. “That’s on our group, because he more than did his part. He tried to drag us to a win here [Tuesday].”

It was the second time in Stanley Cup playoff history that players had four-goal performances on consecutive days — the other time was April 9-10, 1988. The St. Louis Blues’ Tony Hrkac and Buffalo Sabres’ John Tucker turned in consecutive four-goal efforts. Their teams won.

As part of the Oilers’ lengthy history, Draisaitl is the fifth Edmonton player to score four in a playoff game. The others are Wayne Gretzky (twice), Jari Kurri (twice), Glenn Anderson and Mark Messier. The NHL record for most goals in a postseason game is five.

Draisaitl has failed to find the net in one of seven playoff games and sits at 11 goals total. He’s on pace to shatter the single postseason record of 19 shared by Kurri if the Oilers can turn the series.

Meanwhile at 38, Pavelski became the oldest NHL player to score four goals in a Stanley Cup playoff game.

“Joe dragged everyone into the fight with him,” Stars teammate Max Domi said. “There’s a lot of good to build on from that, but it would have been nice to get the two points. That’s why it’s a seven-game series. We’ll clean up some things and be ready to go for Game 2.”

Same spot

The Kraken took Game 1 in Dallas, just as they did in the first round in Colorado. The Avalanche sent the series back to Seattle tied, however, with three unanswered goals in a 3-2 victory.

“In Colorado, they definitely jumped us in Game 2,” Seattle center Matty Beniers said before Thursday’s game. “This time around, I think we’re going to be more prepared.

“They’re going to come out really hard after Game 1. They’re going to be on their ‘A’ game, and we’ve got to raise our level to be better than we were the other night.”

The way it went down was different. After the Avalanche tied things up, the Kraken ran off with Game 1 in Colorado but lost their legs in Game 2 in Dallas and had to hold on for overtime. They lost a 4-2, third-period lead but made it work.

“I don’t know if there’s a lot of take-aways,” Hakstol said before Thursday’s game.

“I don’t know if we’ll draw a whole lot off of that. I don’t know that we need to. We realize the importance of every game.”

The high-scoring, freewheeling style of Game 1 wasn’t quiet what they want, according to Seattle’s Ryan Donato.

“They’re a super fast, talented team, and they’re really good off the rush,” he said before Thursday’s game. “We’re just going to have more of a ‘grindy’ game than their skill-and-talented game. Can’t trade chances with them, because they’re top of the league when they play that way.

Beniers presses on

Newly minted Calder Trophy finalist Matty Beniers had an assist on linemate Jordan Eberle’s goal in Game 1 as he continues to adapt to the next level of pro hockey — the nonstop playoff grind.

“Like everything, you get used to it,” Beniers said.

Hakstol said his rookie is holding up.

“He’s had some dips in terms of energy. He’s really handled them well. It hasn’t affected his performance, which a lot of times, it would go hand in hand,” the coach said.

“He’s a smart guy. He knows his body, knows how he’s feeling. He’s young in this league, but he’s shown maturity to handle those spots.”