What Kraken center Matty Beniers is not going to do with his hard-earned summer break is stress about a certain rookie of the year award.

“I’m going to go home, and I’m gonna relax,” he said Wednesday as the Kraken wrapped up their exit meetings and packed. “I’m gonna go on my boat. I’m gonna see my family.”

The 2023 NHL Awards will air live June 26 from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (5 p.m., TNT). Hingham, Mass., native Beniers is up for the Calder Trophy. First presented in 1933, it goes “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League.”

The list of winners includes a who’s who of superstars who capped their first full season with this accolade before moving on to contend for top honors at their respective positions.

“It’d be very cool. Very, very nice. And I’d be very humbled,” Beniers said. “A good marker, and cool for the guys on our team to see what they helped us — helped me — accomplish. A lot of credit [goes] to them.”

Beniers was a front-runner for most of the season, as he led all rookies in points (57). He shares the goals lead with the Dallas Stars’ Wyatt Johnston. The only player picked before Beniers in the 2021 entry draft, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power, is also a finalist. Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner rounds out the trio.

Advertising

Beniers was named an NHL All-Star at 20 and could join Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider, Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov, Colorado’s Cale Makar, Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson, Seattle Thunderbird-turned-New York Islander Mathew Barzal and Toronto star Auston Matthews on the list of recent Calder winners.

Johnston and the rookie assists leader, Arizona Coyotes winger Matias Maccelli, weren’t finalists for the award voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Johnston likely isn’t dwelling on it either, as he and the Stars knocked Beniers and the Kraken out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Monday’s Game 7 of the second round. Dallas is taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference final, and Beniers looked to plans, rest and offseason gains.

Beniers would like to work on a little bit of everything, he said, including skating and edge work. He’d also like to regain the extra weight he entered training camp with but lost over the course of his busiest season to date. In mid-April the 6-foot-2 forward said he was down to 172 pounds from his listed 178.

Extra weight would help him hold his own in the corners. A fast metabolism that’s the envy of many doesn’t help him as a young NHL player.

“My parents always say … ‘I eat a bowl ice cream and I gained 10 pounds, and you eat it and you lose weight,’ ” he said.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis recalled going to dinner with Beniers’ parents and siblings after Beniers’ Michigan Wolverines were ousted from the NCAA tournament last April. Francis conveyed his suspicions that the then-teenager was ready for the next step. Later that month, Beniers’ first 10 NHL games seemed to confirm that.

Advertising

“And then as a GM you’re always worried,” Francis said. “ ‘OK, the kid comes in and he has that kind of success. Is he going to take it easy in the summer?’ But from Day One of training camp — I think he only knows one way, and that’s to push hard.”

Beniers’ longest previous hockey season, he guessed, was a combination of college and international games — about 50 total. Between the Kraken regular season and playoffs, he appeared in 94, missing just two games due to injury.

Beniers was asked if it felt like 94. An immediate, pointed, “Yes.”

“Toward the end there, yeah,” he added. “After the regular season, we were feeling pretty good. Then playoffs [are] tough, because it’s just like every other day, you’re just going. But you get in the groove, like [with] everything.”

He said he’d lean on his teammates.

“I don’t think it was too tough, because I was still kind of just having fun in my first year,” he said.

“It was fun. A lot of fun. You get to play hockey and make money doing it. It’s pretty great. The fans here were super fun and more than I would have imagined and could have asked for.”

Advertising

One of the season’s bigger assists goes to Kraken defenseman Will Borgen, Beniers’ roommate. Borgen, 26, had just 40 more games of NHL experience than Beniers entering 2022-23 but spread across three seasons and with a better understanding of the pro lifestyle.

“Making sure I have all my stuff, or making sure I’m on time,” Beniers said with a laugh. “I mean, I’m not lost without him, but he’s obviously been so helpful.”

After a few months, Beniers had the attention of the league not just as a Calder front-runner but as the Kraken’s top-line center. As a standout first regular season gave way to Seattle’s first NHL playoff run, he had six points (two goals, four assists) in the seven-game Dallas series and an additional goal in the first round against Colorado.

“Every time he gets in a game, his work ethic is outstanding,” Francis said. “Is his game perfect? No. But there’s things he’s going to continue to work on and get better.

“The player you see now is going to be different from the player you see three years from now. He’s going to get bigger, stronger, harder to play against. He’s going to learn some tricks of the league, and he’s going to continue to improve.

“Really thrilled with his performance. Getting two playoff rounds is just a huge learning curve for a young guy like that. … He handled himself well. So we’re excited about the future with Matty.”

Sponsored

Beniers appears to be on track for a leadership role, and maybe even the Kraken captaincy. He worked closely all season with linemate Jordan Eberle, who wore an “A” and is a 13-year league veteran.

Their chemistry was pronounced, and they were almost always together. Eberle, 33, saluted Beniers’ “young energy.”

“Things roll off him,” Eberle said. “You see him in Game 7, carrying the puck through the neutral zone at the end of the third period — you just don’t see the confidence like that out of a young kid, and he has that. Maybe it’s a naive confidence, but I think it’s worked for him.

“He’s just gonna get better. That’s the crazy thing for me. He’s obviously going to be a huge piece of this team.”

Beniers is ready for this summer. If summer 2024 is shorter because of a longer playoff run, he’ll be ready for that, too.

“There’s a lot of guys that are craving to be back [in the playoffs],” Beniers said. “And I’m definitely sure that there’s a lot of sour taste in every guy’s mouth that we’re not still going. So we want to be we want to be right back where we were and try to keep going.”