Less than four days after he slid the Kraken logo over his head in Montreal at the 2022 NHL draft, top prospect Shane Wright was wearing it on the ice in Seattle, his own No. 51 on the back, banging on the glass in celebration of a cohort’s slick move.

Wright and the rest of his draft class hurried across the continent for development camp at Kraken Community Iceplex. For now, it’s quick introductions to the city, staff and fellow prospects, with a few hours of on-ice work Monday-Thursday.

Everyone wants to build a case for an NHL roster spot. Wright’s was solid even before he laced up his skates.

“The potential to be a building block, a huge piece in their team and their organization for the future, was something that really excited me,” Wright said.

Wright and Matty Beniers were among the group of prospects who took in a 6-5 Mariners home win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, also looks like a key piece as the franchise eyes its second season of competition.

On Thursday, Wright was projected to go first overall to host Montreal. Or possibly second, to the New Jersey Devils. Certainly third, to the Arizona Coyotes?

It was the talk of the weekend when he dropped to the Kraken at No. 4. Wright spoke of having a chip on his shoulder but knew the situation in Seattle.

“They don’t have as many prospects in the system as a lot of teams do. I feel like there are a lot more opportunities to step in and make a difference right away,” the 18-year-old Burlington, Ontario, native said.

Another buzzy draft moment involved Wright. Some thought they observed Wright shooting a defiant look at the area assigned to the Canadiens, who passed him over. Montreal had selected Slovak forward Juraj Slafkovsky instead of the Kingston Frontenacs (Ontario Hockey League) star.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis gave his account, and Wright echoed it — he was looking into the camera, which was in front of the table.

“I can see why people misinterpreted what happened there. I wasn’t trying to give a death stare to the Montreal table,” Wright said.

Having his facial expressions analyzed was just one of the “surreal” moments that weekend. There was a steady stream of congratulations from future teammates. Beniers reached out immediately, along with Kraken players Jordan Eberle, Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz, Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde.

“Obviously those are guys that I look up to and guys that I watch most nights on TV,” Wright said. “Just pretty cool to get texts and calls from guys like that.”

“The Great One” came calling as well. A surprised Wright got some encouragement from Wayne Gretzky.

“It’s not about what number you go, it’s more about the situation you go to, the city you go to, the organization,” Wright recalled. “He just said keep your head up and just keep working, earn your spot on the team and show that you’re a good player in the league and you can be a difference-maker.”

It hasn’t been hard to find Wright on the ice in Northgate. Ty Nelson, a third-round Kraken pick last week, said he’s played with or against Wright since they were 5 or 6 years old. That’s just how it is.

“You’ve got to give him a little bit of space,” Nelson said. “The fact that he’s so good — you’ve got to respect that space. He can make you look like a fool in that space.

“You never know if he’s going to make a pass (to the) back door, if he’s going to dangle, or he’s going to rip it top corner, and he can do all of those. And he’s a fantastic two-way forward as well. I’m super grateful that he’s on my team and I’m super happy because we’ve been great buddies since we were little.”

Good to be True

The Kraken announced Tuesday that Danish forward Alexander True, who played three seasons for the Seattle Thunderbirds, signed an extension with the NHL club. It’s a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $750,000.

True came to Seattle from the San Jose Sharks in the expansion draft. He appeared in eight Kraken games last season but spent most of it with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (18 goals, 24 assists, 60 games). His 42 points led the team.

True has five assists in 27 career NHL games spread over three seasons.

In his Thunderbirds days, True recorded 84 points (45 goals, 39 assists) in 169 regular-season games. He contributed 34 points (20 goals, 14 assists) in 44 career WHL playoff games and was part of the Thunderbirds’ WHL Championship group in 2017.

“Alex had a productive season last year and we’re looking forward to having him back with the organization,” said Francis.