As the calendar turns and Kraken training-camp roster cuts arrive by the half-dozen, we get a little closer to the truth.

“You can debate how many (open) spots, what we’re looking at,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Friday. “At the end of the day, we’re about halfway through camp. Everybody that’s here has an opportunity.”

Per the coach’s request, here are the debatable spots. The Kraken have two obvious vacancies at forward, one on defense and one at goaltender.

Brian Dumoulin appears to be the likely candidate for the opening on defense, and 21-year-old Ryker Evans entered camp with an outside chance. Not to be forgotten are two returners familiar with the big club, but who haven’t played often.

“I’m always kind of trying to earn a spot,” Cale Fleury, back for his third year with the Kraken after signing a two-year deal in July, said.

“Training camp is kind of like the playoffs for guys like me. It’s really your best chance to showcase yourself.”

Time is running out for those on the fringe. After Saturday’s team-building day, there are nine days before the season opener in Las Vegas. Hakstol said he isn’t sure whether everyone will get into another exhibition game.

“For those who are in those games, they’re going to be really important games,” he said.

The Kraken practiced again in two groups — the rested went first, while those who played Thursday night got to sleep in — that are quickly shrinking. Hours after opening the scoring against the Vancouver Canucks, Jacob Melanson was assigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds’ American Hockey League training camp, along with Ryan Winterton, Ville Ottavainen, Tucker Robertson, Logan Morrison and Jack Lafontaine.

Hakstol said face time with each camp invitee is limited, but everyone gets an exit interview on the way back to wherever they came from.

“If they’re not here right now, it probably means there’s some areas in their game that they have to clean up that are going to be a little more obvious,” he said.

“Not looking for the complete package. Looking for different elements of what a player might bring once his whole game is mature enough to be here.”

Most of the Kraken’s draftees have been reassigned, but two of their top picks in Evans (35th overall, 2021) and forward Shane Wright (4th overall, 2022) are still in camp. Wright has looked stronger and more confident in his second Kraken camp and earned the primary assist on Melanson’s goal Thursday.

Evans got a good, long look against the Canucks. His 22:16 of ice time trailed only Jamie Oleksiak among Kraken skaters, and only by 22 seconds.

“Ryker’s game tonight with the puck on their half of the ice was outstanding,” Hakstol said afterward.

“When you’re trying to get out of tight spots on the breakout and get up ice, there’s some real good learning moments (and) teachable moments that are there for him. Loved his competitiveness.”

Even if this isn’t their year, they’ll want to leave a good impression.

“In some cases, you’re competing to start the year here. Other cases, you might be competing so that you can come here at some point in time in the year and help,” Hakstol said. “A lot of different levels in play here. But I’m sure first and foremost in everyone’s mind is to be here at the start of the year.”

Aside from last year’s Kraken holdovers, there are a handful of Coachella Valley Firebirds still in camp, most of whom will probably return during the early days of October. Andrew Poturalski, Kole Lind, Max McCormick, Luke Henman, Cameron Hughes, Ville Petman, Peetro Seppala and Jimmy Schuldt are on that list. A run to Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals with the Firebirds might have earned someone a promotion in a different year with more opportunities.

Summer signings Marian Studenic, Connor Carrick, Ales Stezka, Devin Shore and Mitch Reinke arrived looking for another chance, but there likely isn’t room for them immediately with the big club either. The same goes for a duo that spent time with the Kraken last season — Gustav Olofsson and John Hayden.

Then there’s that other category — the scratches, or those who will make the cut and continue train with the main group, but wait for a chance to crack the lineup. Fleury played in 12 of 82 games last season and was scratched the rest of the time. After arriving in early February via trade, fellow defenseman Jaycob Megna often joined him, appearing in six games with the Kraken.

They haven’t gotten the call often, but here’s another chance. It ain’t over until it’s over, and even then, there’s a lot that can happen between now and June.

“I’d like to say it’s gotten easier to deal with and you think less about it, but it’s one of those things where you’re doing it every day in your career, fighting for your job,” Megna said. “It’s something that you just get used to. If I wasn’t excited to come in every day and do that, I wouldn’t be here.”

This is Megna’s 10th year as a pro. Every organization and camp has been different, but an observable trend has shown up at Kraken Community Iceplex this September.

“I think having a good finish helps coming into camp,” Megna said. “I think the staff and everybody’s feeling a little better. We can focus more on more of the details instead of general hard work.”